Meridian girls survive rugged opener at 1A state

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen