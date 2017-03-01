Meridian girls survive rugged opener at 1A state

Meridian made its return to the girls state basketball tournament a successful one on Wednesday, holding off Montesano, 54-49 in a foul-plagued Class 1A state tournament contest at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The win is the first for Meridian in state tournament play since the 2000 team placed second.
The Trojans, 20-7, advance to today’s quarterfinals and will face third-seeded Granger at 12:15 p.m. Meridian, the 13th seed, is the lowest remaining seed in the girls 1A bracket.
For much of the game it appeared that fouls and free throws would be Meridian’s undoing. Montesano shot 34 free throws – but only hit 18 – including five misses in a taut fourth period. Ironically, it was two free throws by Ryley Zapien with 6 seconds that sealed the win for Meridian.
Ellesse FitzGerald paced three Trojans in double figures with 15 points. Emily Stuth had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ryley Zapien had 10 points. For the contest, the Trojans hit six of 14 3-point shots. Zapien (two) and FitzGerald (three) led the way
Stopping Montesano’s bruising Jordan Spradlin was a chore for Meridian and led to both the foul and free throw issues. Spradlin had 17 points and 18 rebounds and was every bit the defensive challenge those numbers imply.
“I tell ya, the girls battled and battled. Honestly, we did a great job of stopping the initial pass and it’s so hard to keep her off the glass,” Meridian coach Mark Gilmore said. “She’s so strong and she can go right back up.
Both teams struggled shooting from the floor in the first half; compounding that problem for Meridian was the fact that Montesano had 11 free throw attempts. The Bulldogs hit just five of those, that coupled with three 3-pointers for the Trojans created a three-point Meridian halftime lead, 27-24.
Kiana Gray had eight points and seven rebounds in the opening half.
Fouls continued to be a problem for the Trojans in the third period. Montesano’s Spradlin scored 10 of her 12 third-period points from the stripe -- on five trips. As the period wound down Spradlin was dominating Meridian in the paint and Montesano was shooting free throws on every infraction.
Meridian managed to hold the lead thanks to continued success with the 3-pointer. Zapien and FitzGerald each hit one for the Trojans.
Meridian had a chance to break the game open early in the final period with a seven-point burst that created an eight point cushion. But Josie Toyra hit a 3-pointer from the deep right corner and Spradlin hit a free throw followed by Shayla Floch’s jumper from the right baseline.
With the lead down to two points, FitzGerald hit a jumper to extend the cushion before Zapien’s final free throws.
Meridian 54, Montesano 49
Meridian
16
11
14
13
54
Montesano
11
13
14
11
49
MERIDIAN: Ryley Zapien 3-11 2-3 10, Baklund 2-7 0-0 5, Ellesse FitzGerald 6-14 0-0 15, Stuth 1-2 0-0 2, Kiana Gray 6-9 0-0 12, Tutterrow 1-2 0-0 2, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Holz 0-0 0-2 0, Harrison 0-2 2-2 2, Sipma 2-4 0-0 4, Magnusson 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 4-7 54.
MONTESANO: Bartlett 1-6 3-8 5, Talley 4-14 0-1 8, Josie Toyra 3-10 2-2 11, Floch 4-10 0-1 8, Spradlin 2-7 13-22 17, Quinn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 18-34 49.
3-point goals - Meridian 6-14 (Ryley 2-4, Baklund 1-3, FitzGerald 3-7); Montesano 3-10 (Toyra 3-7). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Meridian 32 (Gray 10, Ryley 6); Montesano 39 (Spradlin 18, Toyra 5, Floch 5). Assists - Meridian 18 (Ryley 6, FitzGerald 3); Montesano 9 (Spradlin 3, Bartlett 2, Talley 2). Turnovers - Meridian 17, Montesano 15. Total fouls - Meridian 21, Montesano 12.
