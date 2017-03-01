Lynden Christian, Lummi ready to join the party at state

Winning the regional round of the WIAA State Tournament means three Whatcom County high school basketball teams got to sit back and prepare an extra day for their matchups at the Hardwood Classic.
The Lummi boys and Lynden Christian’s boys and girls teams, will play Thursday with a chance to make it to the semifinals in their respective brackets.
They each have plenty of pedigree – the Lynden Christian girls are defending state champions, the Lyncs’ boys have won five state titles (most recently in 2012), and Lummi is looking for its second championship in three years.
The second-seeded Lynden Christian boys basketball team look to advance to the state semifinals in a matchup with either No. 16 seed Hoquiam or No. 8 seed Newport, a game that had not been decided by The Bellingham Herald’s print deadline. The Lyncs will play at 9 p.m. Thursday in Yakima.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1B – Lummi
The No. 4 seed Blackhawks will have their hands full against No. 3 seed Muckleshoot Tribal in the second round of the 1B state tournament.
Time: 3:45 p.m. Thursday
Site: Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena
What’s at stake: The winner moves on to the state semifinals and will play the winner of Odessa-Harrington vs. Almira Coulee Hartline matchup at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Scouting the Kings
Coach: Andre Pleasant
State tournament appearances (record): Two (2-3)
State titles: None
RPI ranking: No. 3
League: 1B/2B Sea-Tac (second, 11-1)
Road to state: Lost to No. 6 seed Pomeroy 57-40 in the regional round of state. Beat Tacoma Baptist 67-35 in the opening round at state on Wednesday.
The Kings are captained by 6-foot-4 senior Dontae Johnson in the middle and sophomore point guard Ryan Thompson. Muckleshoot Tribal lost to Lummi, 72-56 on Jan. 21.
Scouting the Blackhawks
Coach: Jerome Toby
State tournament appearances (record): Seven (11-16)
State titles: One (2015)
RPI ranking: Fourth
League: Northwest 1B (tied for first, 13-1)
Road to state: Won the 1B Northwest District Tournament title and beat Chief Kitsap Academy to grab a regional berth out of District 1/2/3. Beat Yakama Nation Tribal in the regional round 63-55.
The Blackhawks make their return to state after a one-year absence, looking for a second state title in three years. Senior Trazil Lane leads Lummi with a team-high 20.8 points per game. Lummi has won six straight since a Feb. 1 loss at Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A – Lynden Christian
The second-seeded Lyncs square off against Northwest Conference rival Mount Baker in a 1A state second-round matchup.
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Site: Yakima Valley SunDome
What’s at stake: The winner will play in the state semifinals against the winner of Meridian vs. Granger at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Yakima. The loser will play in the consolation bracket against the loser of Meridian-Granger at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Scouting the Mountaineers
Coach: Kim Preston
State tournament appearances (record): 13 (23-22)
State titles: None
RPI ranking: No. 8
League: Northwest Conference (second, 11-2)
Road to state: Finished third in the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament and beat University Prep 61-28 in the District 1/2 Tournament to advance to the regional round of state. Lost to top seeded Cashmere 36-34 in the regional round of state. Beat No. 9 seed Zillah in the first round at state, 48-34.
The Mounties are a young team that plays with grit. They gave Lynden Christian a rare scare earlier in the season thanks to 22 points on 10 of 20 shooting by sophomore point guard Danielle Tyler. Baker coach Kim Preston said after the 55-46 loss that she thought the game would help her team. “We likely will see them again, and we know we can compete if we shoot well,” Preston said. “The kids are hungry; it just came down to experience.”
Scouting the Lyncs
Coach: Brady Bomber
State tournament appearances (record): 36 (107-31)
State titles: 11 (1979, ’80, ’90, ’91,’92, ’96, ’98, ’99, 2008, ’14, ’16)
RPI ranking: No. 2
League: Northwest Conference (first, 13-0)
Road to state: Won the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament title and then beat Seattle Academy 62-37 in the District 1/2 championship game. Defeated La Center 56-38 in the regional round of state to earn a bye at state.
The defending state champions are making their 13th straight trip to state. The Lyncs’ only loss this season came by just six points against Bishop Blanchet, a Class 3A school, on Dec. 22. Sam Van Loo leads the way for LC with 12.2 points per game, but Avery Dykstra isn’t far behind at 11.9, and Isabela Hernandez is chipping in 9.7.
The Lyncs won their only matchup with Mount Baker, 55-46 on Jan. 28. Avery Dykstra had 25 points and five assists to lead LC, and Sam Van Loo added 13 rebounds and nine points.
Tyler Urke: 360-715-2285, @tylerurke
Comments