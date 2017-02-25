Defense leads way for Lynden Christian girls in Class 1A state regional

How defensively determined is Lynden Christian’s girls basketball team?
As much as coach Brady Bomber could ask for, as the Lyncs (23-1) demonstrated in their 56-38 win over previously unbeaten La Center (20-1) Saturday at the Class 1A state regionals in a non-elimination game.
After taking a shaky 24-18 lead into halftime, the Lyncs limited La Center to10 points in each of the final two quarters, thanks in large part to posts Sam Van Loo, a 6-foot-1 junior, and Grace Sterk, a 5-11 sophomore top-line reserve.
The offense of the defending state champions couldn’t be ignored either.
Van Loo had a game-high 16 points, with nine in the fourth quarter, and Sterk scored nine, all in the second half.
“Our defense was much better in the second half and Grace did a great job,” Van Loo said, also noting how well her teammates found the imposing pair of posts with second-half passes. “Grace pushes me every day in practice. She’s getting better all the time.”
PRETTY SHOTS
In a less-than-elegant game, shooting guard Emmalee Bailey provided a pretty touch: four 3-pointers, matching the total of everyone else on both physically imposing teams combined.
Bailey’s fourth 3-pointer put LC up 29-21 two minutes into the second half, the Lyncs’ biggest lead at that point.
“I’m very proud of everyone,” said Bailey, the team’s lone senior. She also had five rebounds and four assists. “We’ve learned not to get too high (except when Bailey shoots her patented high-arc shots) and not to get too low.”
Bailey impressed Van Loo.
“Emmalee brought us a lot of (much-needed) first-half energy,” she said.
The same could be said of Isabela Hernandez, who had 10 points, with five in each half. Her layup on a pass from Bailey with 1:11 left made it 55-38 and removed all doubt.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Lyncs will play Thursday at 2 p.m. in Yakima at the SunDome against the survivor of Wednesday’s Zillah-Mount Baker loser-out game. Thursday will be the first day of the eight-team, double-elimination part of the tournament following four loser-out games Wednesday.
DEPTH PREVAILS
The Lyncs, using Sterk and freshmen Riley Dysktra and Shyann Brandsma to good advantage, stayed fresh by giving those three reserves meaningful roles. As a result, the Lyncs seemed to wear out La Center, which used its starters almost the entire game and employed only one substitute.
“Grace Sterk gave us great energy,” said Bomber, who has stressed developing depth. “I thought we responded to their physicality real well in the second half.”
UNSELFISH AVERY
Junior point guard Avery Dykstra endured a tough shooting day and was held to two points. But, as the third-year starter consistently shows, she’s able to shake off anything and focus on what else in the team needs.
In this case, it was her assists, rebounds and steals. Combine all three elements of her quick, potent game and the number easily surpassed a dozen useful plays.
Comments