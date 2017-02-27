Lynden Christian solid in regional, earns first-round bye at state

When senior Josh Westra was needed most during his only varsity season, the Lynden Christian reserve was at his best.
When the Lyncs were nothing less than desperate for a 3-pointer, sophomore star Cole Bajema nailed one.
And when junior Jordan Riddle was called to come through on offense, he never looked smoother.
Throw in solid all-around efforts by senior leader Grant Rubbert and freshman guard Andrew DeVries, and you have Lynden Christian’s less-than-elegant 61-55 win over Warden in a non-elimination Class 1A state regional game Saturday at Mount Vernon.
“Sometimes you have to find ways to win ugly at this time of the year,” said Lyncs coach Roger DeBoer, who saw Warden (17-7) shoot 25 percent from the field yet give LC (20-5) a major scare.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Lyncs will have a state tournament bye Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima. They’ll open Thursday in the 9 p.m. quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined.
“Best feeling in the world,” said the affable Westra, referring to his 3 for 3 shooting from the field, all in the first half to help the Lyncs take a 25-21 lead against a team with quickness that shocked LC.
Part of what Westra meant was how fellow Lyncs reserves DeVries (nine points for the sixth man), Bryce Bouwman (key third-period 3-pointer), Michael Lancaster and Luke Bos all turned in solid minutes when several starters were in foul trouble.
BIG MOMENTS
Rubbert’s steal and layup for his final score on a 16-point, 12-rebound day put the Lyncs up 51-48, but Warden responded with its 11th 3-pointer, a shot by Adam Richins for a 51-51 tie with 3:12 left. The Cougars had only three two-point baskets in the entire game, which several Lyncs called “weird.”
With 2:33 to play, Bajema took a 3-point shot from beyond pro distance and swished it, gving the Lyncs the lead for good. Riddle, who had three points up to this tense spot, followed with a 3, then made four consecutive free throws. The last pair, with 16 seconds left, produced a 61-54 lead and made it a three-possession game. Riddle and Bajema, who was limited to less than half the game by foul trouble, each had 10 points and fellow starters Christian Colwell (seven points) and George DeJong (seven rebounds) also contributed.
DeVries’ vital rebound with 28 seconds left set up Riddle’s first pair of free throws. The talented freshman finished with nine points, with a 3-pointer and two free throws in the fourth quarter.
COPING WITH QUICKNESS
“I don’t think we’ve seen this kind of quickness,” said Bajema, who played the final 5:38 with four fouls.
Rubbert, who said the Lyncs adapted to Warden’s frenetic style in the second half, praised Bajema.
“No matter where the man shoots from, you have to take him seriously,” Rubbert said. “The man absolutely loves the game, and you can tell.”
Warden’s J.R. Delgado had a game-high 19 points, with four 3s. Adam Richins scored 18 and Tanner Skone had 13, but the Lyncs limited the rest of the Cougars to seven points. In contrast to LC’s 18 points from the bench, Warden got none.
LC shot a respectable 22 for 50 from the field and held Warden to 14 for 56.
