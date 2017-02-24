Bellevue vs. Squalicum regional basketball gallery

Bellevue defeated Squalicum 66-63 in an elimination game of the 3A state basketball tournament on Friday, Feb. 24, at Mount Vernon High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Squalicum's Damek Mitchell dances as his teammates clap in a pre game huddle on Friday, Feb. 24, at Mount Vernon High School.
Squalicum's Jack Wendling, right, grabs a rebound over Bellevue's Andrew Kenny during an elimination game of the 3A state basketball tournament on Friday, Feb. 24, at Mount Vernon High School.
Squalicum's Damek Mitchell, center, is fouled as he shoots by Bellevue's Spencer Birkeland during a 66-63 loss in an elimination game of the 3A state basketball tournament on Friday, Feb. 24, at Mount Vernon High School.
