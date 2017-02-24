Lane powers Lummi to win over Yakama Tribal

Lummi was up against the ropes after three quarters of a physical basketball game against Yakama Tribal on Friday.
After taking a 32-31 lead into halftime, the Eagles broke the game open with a 17-7 third quarter to lead 48-39. Yakama Tribal made three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone.
On a night where the opponent made eight 3-pointers, Lummi needed something extra to give it an edge.
That edge was senior Trazil Lane, who had a solid first half with 15 points but exploded for 14 points in the fourth quarter to bring Lummi back from being down nine.
With about two minutes to go in the game, Lane made a leaping shot from the free-throw line while getting elbowed in the stomach. Lummi coach Jerome Toby screamed, “That’s not a basketball play!” But Lane was awarded just one extra free throw.
The foul ignited Lane, who rattled off six consecutive hoops to give Lummi the lead for good. His 33 points helped Lummi come from behind to steal a Class 1B regional-round win, 63-55, over Yakama Tribal at Mount Vernon High School.
With the win, Lummi advances to the Class 1B state quarterfinals at 3:45 p.m. Friday in Spokane.
Lane dominated the boards all night, especially on the offensive end, where he got multiple second-chance points. In the fourth quarter, he missed crucial free throws down the stretch but muscled his way through defenders to secure the rebound and go back up for two points.
It looked like the Blackhawks had run out of gas in the third quarter after the Eagles outscored them 17-7, but Lummi went on a 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter.
Yakama Tribal’s head coach Greg Strom got called for a technical foul with 5:23 left in the fourth quarter. The momentum swung to Lummi despite Lane missing both technical free throws.
The Blackhawks’ Mike Washington drilled two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the second quarter, adding to his 10 points in the first half. Washington finished with 17 points, almost doubling his season average of 9.6.
Lummi entered the game averaging 55.9 points, while allowing only 30.6. Yakama Tribal had the edge in scoring with a 65.2 average, but were giving up 51.1 points a game.
With about six minutes left in the game, Lummi’s Keegan Jojola and Lane were both fouled while making layups that caused the Lummi crowd to erupt. The crowd really went wild when Washington tied the game at 51 just two minutes later with his third 3-pointer of the game.
Friday was Lummi and Yakama Tribal’s second meeting this season; Yakama Tribal edged Lummi 44-42 in the first matchup.
