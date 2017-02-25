What does Meridian need to do to advance to Yakima in the 1A state playoffs?

In its first state appearance since 2004, the Meridian girls basketball team looks to survive elimination in a 1A regional against Seattle Academy.
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Site: Mountlake Terrace High School
What’s at stake: The winner moves on to an elimination game against the loser of the regional between Montesan and Okanogan in an elimination game at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Scouting the Trojans
Coach: Mark Gilmore
State tournament appearances (record): Five (6-9)
State titles: None
RPI ranking: No. 16
League: Northwest Conference (fifth, 9-4)
Road to the regional: Finished fourth in the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament and earned a regional round berth with two wins in the tri-district tournament.a 48-42 win over King’s in the District 1/2 Tournament.
Meridian making its first trip to state since 2004. The Trojans have a pair of players averaging in double figures this year, with Ellesse FitzGerald leading the way with 10.7 points per game, while Kyrin Baklund is scoring 10.5. Kiana Gray and Ryley Zapien aren’t far off, averaging 9.9 and 9.7 respectively, giving Meridian a number of different options on offense. FitzGerald led the way in the winner-to-state win over King’s last week with 19.
Scouting the Cardinal
Coach: Joel DeBruhl
State tournament appearances (record): Five (3-8)
State titles: None
RPI ranking: No. 12
League: Emerald City (first, 15-0)
Road to the regional: Won the 1A SeaKing District title and lost 62-37 to Lynden Christian in the District 1/2 Tournament.
Seattle Academy making third straight trip to state and looking for first trip beyond regional round during that string. The Cardinal allowed the Lyncs to open the bi-district championship game on a 22-2 run and saw three bench players score in double figures in the game. Freshman guard Florette Cederstrand was named Emerald City League Rooke of the Year.
Comments