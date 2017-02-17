Top-seeded Lynden faces Olympic for shot at 2A state quarterfinals

The top-seeded Lynden basketball team faces Olympic, looking to advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals in a non-elimination regional.
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Site: Mount Vernon High School
What’s at stake: The winner moves on to the Class 2A state quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The loser will face the winner of the regional between Lindbergh and Kingston in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the SunDome.
Scouting the Trojans
Coach: Devin Huff
State tournament appearances (record): Six (9-9)
State titles: One (1983)
RPI ranking: No. 10
League: Olympic (third, 9-3)
Road to the regional: Beat Fife 64-54 to claim sixth place in the West Central District Tournament and clinch a trip to state.
Olympic returns to state for the second straight year after placing sixth in 2015. Junior guard Jaiden Mosley has been a spark for the Trojans, as he scored 26 points in a first-round win over Highline in the district tournament. He’s a good rhythm 3-point shooter and has the ability to attack the basket. Reserve Evan Turnquist came off the bench for a game-high 20 points in Olympics win over Fife.
Scouting the Lions
Coach: Brian Roper
State tournament appearances (record): 48 (112-57)
State titles: Eight (’61, ’62, ’68, ’81, ’91, ’92, 2007, ’12)
RPI ranking: No. 2
League: Northwest Conference (tied for second, 10-2)
Road to the regional: Beat Bellingham 62-46 in the third-place winner-to-state game of the District 1/2 Tournament.
Lynden returns to state for the sixth straight year after placing third in 2015. The Lions had two players lead them in their winner-to-state win over Bellingham, as Clayton Whitman scored 26 points and Andrew Kivlighn added 20. Christian Zamora leads Lynden with 15.9 points per game, while Kivlighn is averaging 13.5 and Whitman 13.2. This is a relatively young team that has grown and improved as the season has gone along.
