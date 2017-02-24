Mount Baker draws top-ranked team in the state

The Mount Baker girls basketball team travels to Wenatchee High School for its first state tournament game since 2005, when it takes on No. 1 Cashmere in a non-elimination regional in the Class 1A State Tournament.
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Site: Wenatchee High School
What’s at stake: Winner advances to the Class 1A state quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The loser will face the winner of the regional between Elma and Zillah in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the SunDome.
Scouting the Mountaineers
Coach: Kim Preston
State tournament appearances (record): 13 (23-22)
State titles: None
RPI ranking: No. 8
League: Northwest Conference (second, 11-2)
Road to the regional: Finished third in the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament and beat University Prep 61-28 in the District 1/2 Tournament to advance to the regional round of state.
The Mountaineers are making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2005, when they placed fourth. With four opponents standing 5-foot-11 or taller, Mount Baker can opponents fits. The team is led by 6-6 Stephanie Soares 13.7 points per game, while 5-5 Danielle Tyler averages 11.6. Tyler had a huge game on both ends of the court in the win over King’s with 22 points. Opponents also must account for Kylind Powell (8.4 points per game) and McKenzie Yost (7.3).
Scouting the Bulldogs
Coach: Brent Darnell
State tournament appearances (record): Eight (15-12)
State titles: None
RPI ranking: No. 1
League: Caribou Trail (first, 12-0)
Road to the regional: Won North Central Washington Athletic Association Tournament. Beat Chewelah 62-36 in a 1A glue crossover to claim a trip to regionals.
The Bulldogs are making their fourth straight trip to state after placing third in 2014 and ’15. Cashmere hasn’t loss since falling to Lynden Christian in the state quarterfinals last year and Kalama in a consolation game. The Bulldogs’ roster features 6-foot Abbie Johnson and 5-11 Grace Erdmann and lists four seniors and five freshmen.
