Lummi hoping to take first step towards second 1B state title in three years

The Lummi Nation and Yakama Tribal Nation boys basketball teams meet for the second time this season in a non-elimination regional of the Class 1B State Tournament.
Time: 8 p.m. Friday
Site: Mount Vernon High School
What’s at stake: Winner moves on to Class 1B state quarterfinals at 3:45 p.m. Friday in Spokane. Loser will face the winner between Colton and Wellpinit in a 7:15 p.m. elimination game Wednesday in Spokane.
Scouting the Eagles
Coach: Greg Strom
State tournament apperances (record): 17 (37-27)
State titles: Two (1925, ’35)
RPI ranking: Fifth
League: Greater Columbia Gorge (second, 5-2)
Road to the regional: Finished second in the 1B District 5 Tournament and beat Columbia Adventist in District 4/5 regional play-in game.
Half of Yakama Tribal’s six losses have come at the hands of Sunnyside Christian, including a 62-60 overtime loss in the district championship game on Freb. 14. The Eagles won at Lummi 44-42 in a non-league meeting between the two schools Jan. 23. Though the program appears to have plenty of experience in the state tournament, Yakama Tribal has not appeared in the Sweet 16 since 1953.
Scouting the Blackhawks
Coach: Jerome Toby
State tournament apperances (record): Seven (11-16)
State titles: One (2015)
RPI ranking: Fourth
League: Northwest 1B (tied for first, 13-1)
Road to the regional: Won the 1B Northwest District Tournament title and beat Chief Kitsap Academy to grab a regional berth out of District 1/2/3.
After a one-year absence from state, the Blackhawks return, seeking their second state title in three years. Trazil Lane, who guided the team to a title in 2015, will once again lead that charge with a team-high 20.8 points per game. He’s getting help from a number of different sources, as Mike Washington is averaging 9.6 points per game, Keegan Jojola is addeing 8.7, and Caleb Revey and Raven Brosey each are scoring 6.2. Lummi has won five straight since a Feb. 1 loss at Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian.
