When and where will county teams play in the state regionals? Most will be pretty close

Will the last person to leave Lynden on Saturday please remember to turn out the lights and lock the door?
While the Squalicum boys basketball team will have to wait another day to find who they will be playing in the regional round of the state tournament, all eight Whatcom County teams that advanced to state learned Monday the when and where they will playing their regional games.
Highlighting the regional Schuyler is a quadrupleheader of games involving all four Lynden basketball teams on Saturday at Mount Vernon High School – the nearest Washington Interscholastic Activities Association approved regional site.
And the best news about the big day? Win or lose, all four teams will be moving on to Yakima next week, though any teams that win guarantee themselves an automatic trip to the state quarterfinals in Yakima.
The second-seeded Lynden Christian boys will kick off the dream day for the basketball crazy town in the north county with a noon non-elimination regional against seventh-seeded Warden in the Class 1A State Tournament. The second-seeded LC girls will follow that up with their 1A non-elimination regional against seventh-seeded La Center at 2 p.m.
Following up the Lyncs will be Class 2A action involving their crosstown friendly rivals from Lynden High. The top-seeded Lions boys will face eighth-seeded Olympic in a 4 p.m. non-elimination regional. The fourth-seeded Lynden girls will follow at 6 p.m. with their game against No. 5 seed Burlington-Edison in another non-elimination regional.
The Lions and Lyncs won’t be the only Whatcom County teams making the short drive to Skagit County this weekend.
Squalicum will kick off a Whatcom doubleheader at 6 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon. The ninth-seeded Storm will not know if it is playing Bellevue or Edmonds-Woodway until afters Tuesday’s glue crossover games complete the Class 3A boys state tournament field, but it does know it faces elimination in its regional if it loses. A win Friday would send Squalicum on to another elimination game March 1 at the Tacoma Dome.
The fourth-seeded Lummi boys will wrap up action Friday night at Mount Vernon with their 8 p.m. Class 1B non-elimination regional against fifth-seeded Yakima Nation Tribal. The winner will move on to the quarterfinals March 2 in Spokane, while the loser faces an elimination game one day earlier.
Though it won’t be playing in Mount Vernon, the 13th-seeded Meridian girls won’t have much farther to travel for their Class 1A elimination regional against 12th-seeded Seattle Academy. The Trojans and Cardinal will square off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mountlake Terrace.
The eight-seeded Mount Baker girls are the one Whatcom County team that has to take a long bus trip, though they won’t be facing elimination this week in their first state tournament game since 2005. The Mountaineers will take on No. 1 seed Cashmere at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wenatchee, already knowing that they have a spot in Yakima next week sewed up.
State regional round schedule
▪ Class 3A boys: TBD vs. Squalicum (at Mount Vernon), 6 p.m. Friday
▪ Class 1B boys: Yakima Nation Tribal vs. Lummi (at Mount Vernon), 8 p.m. Friday
▪ Class 1A boys: Warden vs. Lynden Christian (at Mount Vernon), noon Saturday
▪ Class 1A girls: La Center vs. Lynden Christian (at Mount Vernon), 2 p.m. Saturday
▪ Class 2A boys: Olympic vs. Lynden (at Mount Vernon), 4 p.m. Saturday
▪ Class 1A girls: Meridian vs. Seattle Academy (at Mountlake Terrace), 4 p.m. Saturday
▪ Class 2A girls: Burlington-Edison vs. Lynden (at Mount Vernon), 6 p.m. Saturday
▪ Class 1A girls: Mount Baker vs. Cashmere (at Wenatchee), 6 p.m. Saturday
Comments