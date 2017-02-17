LC boys basketball keeps on rolling with win over Northwest

Lynden Christian kept its postseason winning streak going with its fourth consecutive victory and a Class 1A Bi-District Tournament championship game win over The Northwest School, 54-44 on Friday.
The visiting Lyncs were led by Grant Rubbert who shared the game-high in points with 14 with teammate Cole Bajema, and led the Lyncs in rebounds with 10. He helped Lynden Christian outrebound Northwest by 15 boards and also chipped in six assists.
All 12 Lyncs played portions of both halves, something Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said he was proud of.
“It was good to get a full rotation going tonight,” DeBoer said. “It was also neat to see such a young, inexperienced team cut down the nets.”
Lynden Christian was guaranteed a spot in regionals after winning the Class 1A District Tournament last Saturday over Mount Baker, but will now be guaranteed a seed at state in Yakima on March 1.
Girls
Lynden Christian 62, Seattle Academy 37 – Visiting Lynden Christian went on a 22-2 run to start the game and never looked back in its Class 1A Bi-District Tournament championship game.
The Lyncs were led by Grace Sterk who poured in a game-high 18 points. Sterk was one of three bench players to score in double figures, as Torina Hommes had 11 points and Riley Dykstra scored 10.
Lynden Christian will advance to regionals, where it will play a game to determine its state seeding in Yakima on March 1.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
18-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
17-6
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
17-4
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
18-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
18-5
9-4
Bellingham (2A)
15-8
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-11
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-13
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-13
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-14
2-10
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
22-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
19-4
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
15-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
18-5
9-3
Meridian (1A)
17-7
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
11-11
6-6
Sehome (2A)
13-10
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
9-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
2-11
Bellingham (2A)
2-18
1-12
Blaine (2A)
5-15
0-13
Boys
Lynden Christian 54, Northwest 44
Lynden Christian
7
19
15
13
—
54
Northwest
10
7
9
18
—
44
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 0, Cole Bajema 14, Andrew DeVries 9, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 2, Luke Bos 5, Cristian Colwell 6, Grant Rubbert 14, George DeJong 4, Hunter Te Velde 0, Joshua Westra 0. Total: 54.
Northwest: Leo Packard 6, Ethan Kurofsky 6, Xavier DeVore 3, Isaiah Jeannot 5, Jamie Cockburn 7, Azure Holloway-Figueroa 3, Nick Marsh 12, Gabriel Roldan 2. Total: 44.
Girls
Lynden Christian 62, Seattle Academy 37
Lynden Christian
22
14
10
16
—
62
Seattle Academy
4
8
9
16
—
37
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 11, Isabela Hernandez 6, Josie Bocci 0, Macki VanderVeen 2, Riley Dykstra 10, Sam VanLoo 6, Riley VanHulzen 0, Avery Dykstra 2, Shyann Brandsma 0, Liv Mellema 2, Emmalee Bailey 5, Grace Sterk 18. Total: 62.
Seattle Academy: Mallory Leff 0, Florette Cedarstrand 3, Jillian Pendergast 0, Sarah Goh 0, Allie Morrison 23, Audrey Lamey 0, Charlotte Zinda 0, Taylor Rinn 0, Rusha Bartlett 5, Mackie Williams 0, Ingrid Odmark 3, Michaela Smith 3. Total: 37.
