Mount Baker boys to play for regional spot after beating Overlake

Host Mount Baker got contributions from every boys basketball player when it mattered most as the Mountaineers won a Class 1A Bi-District Tournament elimination game 59-52 against Overlake on Thursday.
Kaleb Bass scored nine of his 15 points in the third quarter to help push Baker’s lead to 47-31 after three quarters. Overlake came surging back in the fourth quarter as the Owls scored 21 points compared to Baker’s 12.
Carson Engholm hit clutch free-throws late and Grant Balvanz made a 3 to give him a game-high 18 points.
“It feels good that we’re staying alive,” Mount Baker coach Rob Gray said.
The Mountaineers will play King’s at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School to determine who grabs the third seed to regionals and who goes home.
Bellingham 80, Archbishop Murphy 78 – The visiting Red Raiders won a Class 2A Bi-District Tournament elimination game against the host Wildcats. Bellingham will play Lynden at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Mount Vernon High School to determine which team advances to the Class 2A State Tournament.
Lummi 57, Chief Kitsap Academy 32 – After taking home a district title last Saturday, host Lummi captured a Class 1B Tri-District title on Thursday and punched a ticket to the State Tournament in Spokane.
The Blackhawks studied Chief Kitsap’s last game where the Bears made 14 3-pointers and knew that they had to limit outside shots. Lummi did just that, holding Chief Kitsap to just four made 3-pointers, and four points in both the first and third quarters.
“We played excellent defense tonight and executed our game plan well,” Lummi coach Jerome Toby said. “I’m proud of our boys.”
Senior Trazil Lane scored a game-high 29 points for Lummi.
Girls
Meridian 61, Annie Wright 35 – The visiting Trojans won a Class 1A Northwest Bi-District Tournament elimination game against the host Gators on Wednesday. Meridian will play King’s in a winner-to-regionals matchup at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
18-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
16-6
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
17-4
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
18-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
17-5
9-4
Bellingham (2A)
15-8
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-11
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-13
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-13
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-14
2-10
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
21-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
20-4
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
15-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
17-5
9-3
Meridian (1A)
17-7
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
11-11
6-6
Sehome (2A)
13-10
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
9-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
2-11
Bellingham (2A)
2-18
1-12
Blaine (2A)
5-15
0-13
Mount Baker 59, Overlake 52
Overlake
7
15
8
21
—
52
Mount Baker
15
14
18
12
—
59
Overlake: Trey Rudolph 10, Bryce Delay 5, Tellier Lundquist 9, Jacob Kahn 0, Connor Tarbet 0, Trent Gardner 6, Nico Moore 0, Zeyad Daher 3, Zach Foster 3, Owen Friend 16. Total: 52.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 8, Jed Schleimer 7, Kaleb Bass 15, Dionisio Romero 0, Carson Engholm 1, Thomas Barbo 4, TJ Bass 6, Grant Balvanz 18, Carter Backstrom 0. Total: 59.
Lummi 57, Chief Kitsap Academy 32
Chief Kitsap Academy
4
10
4
14
—
32
Lummi
11
17
16
13
—
57
Chief Kitsap Academy: Josh Stackhouse 6, Alijah Sipai 2, Bailey Moss 3, Sequoia Chargualaf 1, Shawn Jones 3, Jerald Delafuente 3, Kamiakin Gwinn 2, William Thomas 6, Kynoa Sipai 6. Total: 32.
Lummi: Free Borsey 0, Josh Hillaire 0, Caleb Revey 3, Raven Borsey 2, Quincy Lane 0, Justin Mahle 0, Noah Toby 1, John Ballew 1, Trazil Lane 29, Keegan Jojola 4, Mike Washington 12, Shawn Diggs 5. Total: 57.
Bellingham 80, Archbishop Murphy 78
Bellingham
00
00
00
00
—
80
Archbishop Murphy
00
00
00
00
—
78
Bellingham: Total: 80.
Archbishop Murphy: Total: 78.
Girls
Meridian 61, Annie Wright 35
Meridian
00
00
00
00
—
61
Annie Wright
00
00
00
00
—
35
Meridian: Total: 61.
Annie Wright: Total: 35.
Comments