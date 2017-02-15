Mount Baker advances in bi-districts on Soares’ shoulders

Stephanie Soares scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while blocking seven shots to help give host Mount Baker a 47-25 Class 1A Northwest Bi-District Tournament elimination game win against Overlake on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6 junior controlled the paint and was the leader for the Mountaineers on both sides of the ball. Mount Baker jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers were playing for their playoff lives, and Mount Baker coach Kim Preston said her kids played like it.
“At this point in the season, every game is our most important and the kids are starting to understand that,” Preston said.
Mount Baker will play University Prep in a winner-to-regionals matchup at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Anacortes 50, Sehome 26 – A combination of Anacortes’ defense and a rough shooting night doomed visiting Sehome as the Mariners lost a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament elimination game.
Sehome finished the season 13-10 overall and 6-6 in league play. Coach Kim Kirk said the word to describe this season’s team is tenacity.
“Our kids did a fantastic job of constantly battling and playing with a never-quit attitude,” Kirk said.
The Mariners graduate six seniors: Lily Lind, Maddy Hooker, Madison MacPhee, Samantha Hruby, Madison Ulrich and Emma Clark.
Lynden 71, Liberty 37 – Lynden was dominant in its Class 2A Northwest District Tournament elimination game.
The Lions shot 44 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line. They tallied 35 rebounds. Elisa Kooiman and Faith Dutt each had nine rebounds. Sierra Smith had four of Lynden’s 15 assists.
Lynden will play Anacortes in a winner-to-state matchup at 6 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon High School.
Lynden 71, Liberty 37 – Lynden was dominant in its Class 2A Northwest District Tournament elimination game Wednesday.
The Lions shot 44 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line. They tallied 35 rebounds as a team and Elisa Kooiman and Faith Dutt each had nine rebounds. Sierra Smith had four of Lynden’s 15 assists.
Lynden will play Anacortes in a winner-to-state matchup at 6 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon High School.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
21-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
18-4
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
15-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
17-5
9-3
Meridian (1A)
16-7
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
11-11
6-6
Sehome (2A)
13-10
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
9-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
2-11
Bellingham (2A)
2-18
1-12
Blaine (2A)
5-15
0-13
Anacortes 50, Sehome 26
Sehome
6
6
1
13
—
26
Anacortes
11
10
12
17
—
50
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 5, Madison MacPhee 0, Alex Payne 0, Taryn Clark 1, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 1, Madison Ulrich 4, Emma Clark 2, Sarah Eisess 6, Carissa McDowell 7. Total: 26.
Anacortes: Nicole McInerney 2, Linzi Bowman 0, Erin Huffstodt 12, Clare Martin 4, Sally Vaux 5, Taylor Mathis 4, Gabby Ronngren 15, Lindsay South 2, Melissa Frein 6. Total: 50.
Mount Baker 47, Overlake 25
Overlake
3
11
9
2
—
25
Mount Baker
15
15
6
11
—
47
Overlake: Victoria Friend 3, Amanda Lin 2, Jessica Colleran 0, Annabelle Wiley 0, Holly Harris 3, Oli Wilson 13, Eliza Friend 4. Total: 25.
Mount Baker: Camryn Bertrand 0, Haylee Malone 0, Stephanie Soares 23, Danielle Tyler 11, Jessica Soares 6, Portia Allred 0, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 4, Abby Yost 3, McKenzie Yost 0, Aine Neithardt-Smith 0. Total: 47.
Lynden 71, Liberty 37
Liberty
9
9
11
8
—
37
Lynden
17
15
24
15
—
71
Liberty: Total: 37.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 2, Lauren Zwiers 9, Jasmyne Neria 16, Mariah Gonzalez 2, Faith Dutt 9, Sierra Smith 14, Elisa Kooiman 12, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 3, Natalie Amos 4. Total: 71.
Comments