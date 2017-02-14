Lynden boys step up in crucial district basketball tourney win over Cedarcrest

The Lynden boys basketball team played its best effort game of the year when it mattered most as the Lions crushed Cedarcrest 71-37 in a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament loser-out matchup Tuesday.
Lynden will play another elimination game against Liberty at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Vernon High School.
No one player stood out for the Lions, but Christian Zamora led all scorers with 17 points. However, multiple players dove on the floor pursuing the ball throughout the game. Lynden coach Brian Roper said he was pleased with his team’s grit and determination.
“I’m hoping to keep that bottled up the rest of the year,” Roper said. “I thought we grew up a little bit tonight.”
Archbishop Murphy 63, Sehome 62 – The visiting Mariners lost a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament elimination game to the host Wildcats at Skagit Valley College. Sehome finished the season 11-11 and 6-6 in league play.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
18-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
15-6
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
17-3
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
18-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
17-5
9-4
Bellingham (2A)
14-8
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-11
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-13
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-13
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-14
2-10
Lynden 71, Cedarcrest 37
Cedarcrest
7
10
7
13
—
37
Lynden
20
23
18
10
—
71
Cedarcrest: Pascal Nagata 0, Emmett Turner 0, Austin Towns 1, Kyle Lupo 4, Riley Mallot 6, Cameron Hammontree 5, Jake Kirschenmann 6, Chris Busch 0, Brayden Stauffer 8, Nate McBride 5, Aaron Davenport 2. Total: 37.
Lynden: Blake Silves 3, Jared House 2, Clayton Whitman 5, James Marsh 8, Connor Shine 5, Kobe Elsner 9, Trey Labounty 0, Carson Bode 2, Andrew Kivlighn 9, Christian Zamora 17, Trevin Hope 5, Brock Heppner 6. Total: 71.
Archbishop Murphy 63, Sehome 62
Sehome
00
00
00
00
—
62
Archbishop Murphy
00
00
00
00
—
63
Sehome: Total: 62.
Archbishop Murphy: Total: 63.
Comments