Lynden vs. Burlington-Edison basketball gallery

Burlington-Edison’s Brandy Smith blocks Lynden’s Lauren Zwiers during the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Mariah Gonzalez scores against Burlington-Edison’s Alyson Ray during the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman goes over Burlington-Edison’s Annaleis Reyes (24) during the third quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Burlington-Edison’s Rylee Gunderson, left, blocks Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman during the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Natalie Amos drives against goes against Burlington-Edison’s Rylee Gunderson (33) during the third quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Mariah Gonzalez fights for position against Burlington-Edison’s Delaney Watson, left, following a third quarter free throw in the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman shoots over Burlington-Edison’s Jazzlynn Woods during the second quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Sierra Smith looks to pass the ball against Burlington-Edison during the second quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Mariah Gonzalez (10) shoots against Burlington-Edison during the second quarter of a Classs 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman shoots over Burlington-Edison’s Delaney Watson during the second quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Ruby VanderHaak shoots for three against Burlington-Edison during the second quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Natalie Amos, left, looks to pass as Burlington-Edison’s Hali Rainaud defends during the second quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Jasmyne Neria, right, looks to pass against Burlington-Edison’s Brandy Smith during the first quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won 54 to 50 to advance to the finals.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Lauren Zwiers gets sandwiched between Burlington-Edison’s Analeis Reyes, left, and Delaney Watson during the second quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions girls get ready to play against the Burlington-Edison Tigers in the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions get ready to play against Burlington-Edison in a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions warm up before their game against Burlington-Edison Tigers in the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinals on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Mariah Gonzalez scores against Burlington-Edison’s Alyson Ray during the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions warm up before their game against Burlington-Edison in the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinals on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Natalie Amos slips past Burlington-Edison’s Annaleis Reyes during the first quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Faith Dut practices before a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game against Burlington-Edison on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Jasmyne Neria, left, drives past Burlington-Edison’s Annaleis Reyes during the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden’s Faith Dut shoots over Burlington-Edison’s Jazzlynn Woods during the third quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Burlington-Edison’s Rylee Gunderson, left, blocks Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman during the fourth quarter of a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament semifinal game on Monday evening Feb. 13, 2017, at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash. Burlington-Edison won, 54-50, to advance to the finals. Lynden will play a loser-out consolation bracket semifinal game Wednesday.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald