Sehome girls rally to stay alive in district basketball tourney

On the brink of elimination and trailing by 14 points at the end of the third quarter, host Sehome needed a break to survive a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament elimination game.
It got one when Sammamish 6-foot-5 forward Promise Taylor got into foul trouble early in the fourth quarter. The Mariners kept battling and outscored the Totems 18-2 in the final period to pull off a 45-43 comeback win Monday.
It wasn’t one player who rallied Sehome, but Emma Clark scored a team-high 10 points and hit 8 of 9 free throws. She also had the tough task of guarding Taylor, who scored a game-high 20 points.
“We just kept battling, and our kids didn’t let the score get them down,” Sehome coach Kim Kirk said.
Sehome will play Anacortes in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon High School.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
21-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
18-4
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
15-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
16-5
9-3
Meridian (1A)
16-7
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
10-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
13-9
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
9-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
2-11
Bellingham (2A)
2-18
1-12
Blaine (2A)
5-15
0-13
Sehome 45, Sammamish 43
Sammamish
14
12
15
2
—
43
Sehome
9
5
13
18
—
45
Sammamish: Hannah Nash 0, Grace Patterson 2, Katelyn Nagel 4, Callie Jenckes 5, Vivian Chi 3, Marissa Mincy 2, Alliyah Shinaul 7, MaiteAmaya Storseth 0, Promise Taylor 20. . Total: 43.
Sehome: Lily Lind 2, Maddy Hooker 3, Madison MacPhee 5, Alex Payne 6, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 3, Tori McDowell 1, Madison Ulrich 2, Emma Clark 10, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 2, Carissa McDowell 9. Total: 45.
