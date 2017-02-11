Lynden Christian girls beat King’s to win district basketball title

Emmalee Bailey scored five unanswered points down the stretch, and host Lynden Christian pulled away from King’s for a 43-34 win in the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament championship game.
Those were Bailey’s only points, but they were the most important as the senior guard helped the Lyncs clinch a state berth. Lynden Christian will play for the bi-district championship against Seattle Academy at 8 p.m. Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.
“Going to Yakima is one of the things we hope to do every year,” Lyncs coach Brady Bomber said. “Our locker room is really excited.”
Mount Baker 55, South Whidbey 44 – The visiting Mountaineers advanced to the Class 1A Northwest Bi-District Tournament after a hard-fought victory.
Mount Baker, playing its third game game in as many days, turned to its junior leader in the post, Stephanie Soares, who had a game-high 20 points.
“I’m proud of the resolve my kids showed,” Mount Baker coach Kim Preston said. “We took care of the ball down the stretch and played through spurts by them.”
Meridian 64, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 26 – The visiting Trojans earned a Class 1A Northwest District Tournament elimination-game win. Meridian will play Annie Wright in a bi-districts elimination game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Class 2A
Lynden 52, Sehome 29 – Mariah Gonzalez went scoreless in the Lyncs’ Class 2A Northwest District Tournament second-round win, but her post defense and 11 rebounds were key to her team’s victory.
Lynden will play Burlington-Edison in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon High School. Sehome will play an elimination game against Sammamish at 6 p.m. Monday at Skagit Valley College.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
21-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
18-4
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
14-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
16-4
9-3
Meridian (1A)
15-7
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
10-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
12-9
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
9-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
2-11
Bellingham (2A)
2-18
1-12
Blaine (2A)
5-15
0-13
Lynden 52, Sehome 29
Sehome
6
10
6
7
—
29
Lynden
15
11
14
12
—
52
Sehome: Maddy Hooker 0, Madison MacPhee 4, Alex Payne 8, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 4, Madison Ulrich 3, Emma Clark 0, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 7, Carissa McDowell 3. Total: 29.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 1, Lauren Zwiers 10, Jasmyne Neria 7, Mariah Gonzalez 0, Faith Dutt 3, Sierra Smith 7, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 20, Kyle Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 1, Natalie Amos 3. Total: 52.
Mount Baker 55, South Whidbey 44
Mount Baker
7
16
12
20
—
55
South Whidbey
11
5
13
15
—
44
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 0, Stephanie Soares 20, Danielle Tyler 13, Jessica Soares 4, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 10, Jordan LaTorre 0, McKenzie Yost 8, . Total: 55.
South Whidbey: Ally Lynch 0, Kacie Hanson 13, Bailey Forsyth 5, Megan Drake 13, Kinsey Eager 3, Lexi Starets-Foote 0, Kolby Heggenes 3, Mikayla Hezel 5, Mackenzee Collins 2, Aria Ludtke 0, Emily Turpin 0. Total: 44.
Meridian 64, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 26
Meridian
17
19
12
16
—
64
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
6
6
7
7
—
26
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 17, Kyrin Baklund 11, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 9, Natalie Swanson 8, Tanis Harrison 2, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 9, Jolee Sipma 0, Bryn Magnusson 4, Lindsey Moore 4. Total: 64.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell): Amandalyn Boersema 4, KK Boersema 0, Kaitlin Carlson 0, Irena Korolenko 9, Natalie Luxem 2, Maddi Cunningham 5, Sara Henson 0, Sela Flynn 6. Total: 26.
Lynden Christian 43, King’s 34
King’s
9
8
11
6
—
34
Lynden Christian
10
6
14
13
—
43
King’s: Dominique Kirton 3, Casey Kispert 5, Rachel Phelan 0, Kenzie Schwab 13, Camille Florez 0, Hannah Echelbarger 4, Emma Storkson 1, Abbi Echelbarger 6, Audrey Friedline 2. Total: 34.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 2, Isabela Hernandez 12, Josie Bocci 0, Macki VanderVeen 0, Riley Dykstra 6, Sam VanLoo 9, Riley VanHulzen 0, Avery Dykstra 7, Shyann Brandsma 0, Liv Mellema 0, Emmalee Bailey 5, Grace Sterk 2. Total: 43.
