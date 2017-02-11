Bajema catches fire in second half to give Lynden Christian a district title

Cole Bajema scored 23 of his game-high 31 points in the second half Saturday as visiting Lynden Christian clinched a state berth by beating Mount Baker 71-60 in the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament championship game.
The Lyncs will play for the bi-district title at 6 p.m. Friday against Northwest of Seattle.
Bajema sank four 3-pointers and 8 of 9 late free throws.
Lynden Christian’s bigs also got it done as Cristian Colwell and George DeJong combined for 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Lyncs coach Roger DeBoer said his team is ecstatic after winning the district title and clinching a state berth.
“It was an unexpected year for us after graduating seven seniors last year,” DeBoer said. “To go with a team this young is truly satisfying.”
Mount Baker also advanced to bi-districts and will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
King’s 76, Meridian 55 – The host Knights sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 25-5 lead, and the Trojans couldn’t respond in a Class 1A Northwest District Tournament elimination game.
Dawson Porcello led King’s with 22 points. Meridian’s Camden Burgess had a team-high 15.
The Trojans finished 9-13 overall and 5-8 in league play. Meridian coach Shane Stacy said his team battled nightly in a tough conference.
“It’s a tough gauntlet to run,” Stacy said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort. We’ll rebound from this and feed off the experience.”
Class 1B
Lummi 62, Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 52 – In a dogfight of a Class 1B Northwest District Tournament championship game, the visiting Blackhawks came out on top.
Senior Trazil Lane had 16 points to lead Lummi, which strung together solid second and third quarters and hung on in the fourth. Erwin Weary had a game-high 28 points for Cedar Park.
Lummi coach Jerome Toby said his team knew what defense Cedar Park would use and his team needed to step up and make plays. Josh Hillaire did just that as he hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half.
Lummi will host the second round of tri-districts next Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner between Shoreline Christian and Chief Kitsap Academy.
Class 2A
Bellingham 62, Lynden 58 – The visiting Red Raiders were a step faster and a bit more confident than the Lions and won the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament second-round game.
A basket by Lynden’s Kobe Elsner tied the score with 1:07 to play, but Bellingham made its free throws to clinch the win.
The Red Raiders’ Jonny Larson provided a spark for the second game in a row, scoring a game-high 22.
“You have to tip your hat to them. They outplayed us tonight,” Lions coach Brian Roper said. “Coach (Brad) McKay and Bellingham deserve credit. They played with a lot of grit and determination.”
Bellingham will play the winner between Cedarcrest and Mountlake Terrace at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon High. Lynden will play an elimination game against the loser between Cedarcrest and Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday at a time to be determined at Skagit Valley College.
Anacortes 65, Sehome 37 – The visiting Mariners lost a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament second-round game to the Seahawks. Sehome will play in an elimination game against Archbishop Murphy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Skagit Valley College.
Squalicum 68, Arlington 58 – Damek Mitchell had 15 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Storm to a Class 3A District Tournament first-round win.
The Eagles’ Drew Bryson had 15 of his 19 points in the second half.
Squalicum will play in the district semifinal against Shorecrest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson High.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
17-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
14-6
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
17-3
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
18-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
16-5
9-4
Bellingham (2A)
14-7
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-10
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-13
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-13
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-14
2-10
Lummi 62, Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 52
Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
16
13
9
14
—
52
Lummi
10
20
19
13
—
62
Cedar Park Christian (MLT): Jacob Catey 1, Sam Yaranon 2, Jacob Schley 8, Micah Campbell 3, Erwin Weary 28, Jaide St. Lewis 10. Total: 52.
Lummi: Free Borsey 6, Josh Hillaire 6, Caleb Revey 2, Raven Borsey 8, Noah Toby 2, Trazil Lane 16, Keegan Jojola 7, Mike Washington 13, Shawn Diggs 2. Total: 62.
King’s 76, Meridian 55
Meridian
5
18
17
15
—
55
King’s
25
19
16
16
—
76
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 7, Cole Roberts 2, Simran Parmar 9, Camden Burgess 15, Josh Plagerman 1, TJ Dykstra 7, Zac Kinney 14. Total: 55.
King’s: Dawson Porcello 22, Hunter Reeves 3, Christian Lopez 3, Josh Frohardt 2, Levi Bundrant 4, Nate Kleppe 3,Luke Wicks 12, Chewy Zevenbergen 16, Taylor Schoenfeld 8 . Total: 76.
Lynden Christian 71, Mount Baker 60
Lynden Christian
20
9
16
26
—
71
Mount Baker
13
15
14
18
—
60
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 9, Cole Bajema 31, Andrew DeVries 1, Michael Lancaster 0, Cristian Colwell 14, Grant Rubbert 6, George DeJong 10, Hunter Te Velde xx, Joshua Westra 0. Total: 71.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 8, Keenan Gray 2, Jed Schleimer 10, Kaleb Bass 1, Parker Malone 0, Dionisio Romero 5, Thomas Barbo 16, TJ Bass 9, Grant Balvanz 9, . Total: 60.
Bellingham 62, Lynden 58
Bellingham
22
14
9
15
—
62
Lynden
11
15
11
19
—
58
Bellingham: Jonny Larson 22, Rits Voeut 9, Kobey Georgen 2, Drew McFall 8, Spencer Lee 16, Caden Mee 5 . Total: 62.
Lynden: Blake Silves 1, Jared House 3, Clayton Whitman 23, James Marsh 4, Connor Shine 8, Kobe Elsner 1, Trey Labounty xx, Carson Bode xx, Andrew Kivlighn 12, Christian Zamora 6, Trevin Hope xx, Brock Heppner xx. Total: 58.
Anacortes 65, Sehome 37
Sehome
00
00
00
00
—
37
Anacortes
00
00
00
00
—
65
Sehome: . Total: 37.
Anacortes: Total: 65.
Squalicum 68, Arlington 58
Squalicum
20
12
15
21
—
68
Arlington
16
21
13
8
—
58
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Ben Peterson 5, Jack Wendling 2, Damek Mitchell 36, Devante’ Powell 13, Kendall Engelhart 12, Jacob Johnson 0. Total: 68.
Arlington: Sam Treggoning 16, Griffin Gardoski 9, Anthony Whitis 8, Campbell Hudson 0, Jaren Carey 0, Dele Aribibola 2, Drew Bryson 19, Max Smith 4 . Total: 58.
