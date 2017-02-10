Sehome wins way into Class 2A district

Sehome’s boys basketball team only thought it would be deprived of a senior night.
Snow and ice and a week of school closures prevented Sehome’s final regular-season home game, but the Mariners’ five seniors were blessed with another opportunity.
Logan Deboo, Marcus Montag, Logan Lyall, Jakobe Woodfork and Jaren Tilley made the most of it, with more than a little help from sophomore Eddy Hochsprung and his 17 points and five steals.
As a result, Sehome saved its season with a wild 71-60 win over Sedro-Woolley on Friday in the loser-out part of the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament.
The Mariners (11-9) will open the eight-team, double-elimination portion of the tourney Saturday night at top-seeded Anacortes.
SENIORS SCORE BIG
The five seniors combined for 44 points and all played with remarkable intensity in what was really a 20-point win over the Cubs (8-13), who have only one senior and may well bid for state tournament honors next season.
Ironically, only Tilley, a spunky reserve guard, was on the court for the final three minutes of the game, in which there were 30 fouls during a long, wild second half.
Deboo turned in perhaps his best all-around game with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Montag had 10 points and eight rebounds and Lyall, Woodfork and Tilley played with notable intensity.
DEBOO’S BIG NIGHT
Deboo, a fourth-year player, scored eight of Sehome’s first 17 second-half points as the Mariners turned back the Cubs, who pulled within 40-36 before the Mariners went on a 24-7 run to claim a game-clinching 64-43 advantage with 3:26 to play and Mariners coach Steve Call used all his younger reserves.
“Senior night after all,” Call said with a wide grin. “I’m really proud of them. This was much better than our league game against them (a 70-65 Sehome win Dec. 16).
“This meant so much to all of us, since we didn’t have senior night,” said the 6-foot-5 Deboo. “I just loved this game. We played really well, especially considering we could not all practice together until Thursday.”
Call asked Hochsprung and Montag to focus in the second half on Sedro-Woolley star junior Davis Mihelich, who scored 22 of the Cubs’ first 36 points. He had six in the fourth quarter to finish with 28, but by that time the Mariners had the game in hand.
MINDNICH’S MOMENT
Sophomore reserve Mike Mindnich checked into the game midway through the final quarter for the first time and almost immediately converted a 3-point play when he muscled in a basket for the 64-43 lead. He was rewarded with an explosion of cheers from the student fans and his teammates.
Tilley had the honor of scoring the seniors’ final hoop at home with a fast-break layup with 2:40 left.
