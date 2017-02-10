Bellingham boys beat Burlington-Edison in first round of district

Jonny Larson poured in a game-high 23 points to help give Bellingham a 61-52 Class 2A Northwest District Tournament first-round win over Burlington-Edison on Friday.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter before being outscored 21-15 in the second quarter. After halftime, Bellingham came out on fire and outscored Burlington-Edison 18-11. Spencer Lee scored in 16 points.
Bellingham will face Lynden in the next round at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Lynden High School. The Red Raiders lost the last matchup at home, 71-66, and will face a 14-5 Lynden team on the second of back-to-back nights.
“It’s never good to play a back-to-back, but we’re going to go out and give it our best shot,” Bellingham coach Brad McKay said.
Archbishop Murphy 74, Blaine 60 – The visiting Borderites lost a Class 2A Northwest District Tournament first-round game against the host Wildcats. Blaine was eliminated from the postseason with the loss.
Girls
Bellingham 46, Blaine 44 – The visiting Red Raiders earned a Northwest Conference win over the host Borderites. Bellingham earned its first league win of the season on Friday while Blaine finished the season 0-13 in league play.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
16-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
14-5
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
16-3
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
16-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
16-4
9-4
Bellingham (2A)
13-7
7-6
Sehome (2A)
10-9
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-12
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-12
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-13
3-10
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-14
2-10
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
19-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
17-3
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
15-4
9-3
Meridian (1A)
15-6
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
9-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-8
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-14
2-11
Bellingham (2A)
2-18
1-12
Blaine (2A)
5-15
0-13
Boys
Bellingham 61, Burlington-Edison 52
Burlington-Edison
5
21
11
15
—
52
Bellingham
12
15
18
16
—
61
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 0, Josh Altenhofen 2, Tyce Konkle 11, Brock Brewer 12, Max Thurmond 0, Caleb Sheldon 13, Jake Zamora 3, Michael Larson 0, Brian McGovern 1, Julian Houston 0, Mitchell Wesen 10, Blake Gurney 0. Total: 52.
Bellingham: Jonny Larson 23, Rits Voeut 10, Kobey Georgen 2, Drew McFall 2, Spencer Lee 16, Caden Mee 8, Trevor Jones 0, Joe Worley 0, . Total: 61.
Archbishop Murphy 74, Blaine 60
Blaine
00
00
00
00
—
60
Archbishop Murphy
00
00
00
00
—
74
Blaine: Total: 60.
Archbishop Murphy: Total: 74.
Girls
Bellingham 46, Blaine 44
Bellingham
00
00
00
00
—
00
Blaine
00
00
00
00
—
00
Bellingham: Total: 46.
Blaine: Total: 44.
Comments