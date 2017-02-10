Lynden Christian boys topple King’s in overtime

Jordan Riddle scored 11 of his 19 points in overtime to help visiting Lynden Christian earn a 64-56 Class 1A Northwest District Tournament semifinal win over King’s on Friday.
Riddle drained a clutch 3-pointer at the three-minute mark, which forced King’s to start fouling. Riddle then went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to seal the game.
Lynden Christian led by four points with under a minute left in regulation, but King’s was able to tie it with 1.7 seconds left on an inbound lob pass to Chewy Zevenbergen.
The Lyncs will play Mount Baker for the district title at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mount Vernon High School. It will be the first time the two teams have matched up in the title game since the 1993-94 season.
Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said his team is excited to be playing for a district title.
“Every game is obviously tough now,” DeBoer said. “We have to come ready to do the best we can.”
Mount Baker 66, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 51 – Host Mount Baker had to hold off a third-quarter surge by Cedar Park to secure the win in its 1A Northwest District Tournament semifinal matchup.
After the Mountaineers led by seven at halftime, Cedar Park came roaring back with a 21-13 third quarter thanks to Drew McLaurin. McLaurin scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
However, Mount Baker turned to the defense of Dionisio Romero who had steals on back-to-back possessions that turned into four points and pushed the lead to six. From there, the Mountaineers made their free-throws and put the game away.
Girls
Lynden Christian 68, Meridian 43 – Riley Dykstra and Sam Van Loo each had 10 rebounds in Lynden Christian’s Class 1A Northwest District Tournament semifinal win.
Van Loo led all scorers with 18 points and Dykstra provided 14 points. VanLoo made nine field goals, including four in the third quarter.
Lynden Christian will play King’s in the district championship game at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.
King’s 56, Mount Baker 53 – The visiting Lyncs lost a Class 1A Northwest District Tournament semifinal against the host Knights. Mount Baker will play an elimination game against South Whidbey at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
16-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
14-5
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
16-3
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
17-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
16-4
9-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-7
6-6
Sehome (2A)
10-9
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-12
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-12
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-12
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-15
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-13
2-10
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
20-1
14-0
Mount Baker (1A)
17-4
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
15-4
9-3
Meridian (1A)
15-7
9-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
10-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-8
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-14
2-11
Blaine (2A)
5-14
0-12
Bellingham (2A)
1-18
0-12
Boys
Lynden Christian 64, King’s 56 (OT)
Lynden Christian
5
16
15
12
16
64
King’s
13
12
12
11
8
56
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 19, Cole Bajema 25, Andrew DeVries 9, Tanner Jansen 0, Cristian Colwell 4, Grant Rubbert 7, George DeJong 0, Joshua Westra 0. Total: 64.
King’s: Dawson Porcello 9, Hunter Reeves 5, Christian Lopez 3, Josh Frohardt 11, Tyler Durbin 0, Levi Bundrant 8, Luke Wicks 10, Chewy Zevenbergen 10, Taylor Schoenfeld 0, . Total: 56.
Mount Baker 66, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
7
11
21
12
—
51
Mount Baker
13
12
13
18
—
66
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell): Chase Witthuhn 4, Zach Fisk 1, Hunter Morgan 0, Drew McLaurin 18, George Reidy 14, Andrei Leonardi 11, Jack Stiger 0, Jack Flynn 3. Total: 51.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 10, Keenan Gray 4, Jed Schleimer 2, Kaleb Bass 5, Parker Malone 0, Dionisio Romero 4, Carson Engholm 0, Thomas Barbo 9, TJ Bass 17, Grant Balvanz 15, . Total: 66.
Girls
Lynden Christian 68, Meridian 43
Meridian
5
11
21
6
—
43
Lynden Christian
20
16
15
17
—
68
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 10, Kyrin Baklund 0, Taran Tutterrow 5, Ellesse FitzGerald 10, Natalie Swanson 3, MaKenna Holz 0, Tanis Harrison 0, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 10, Jolee Sipma 5, Bryn Magnusson 0, Lindsey Moore 0. Total: 43.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 6, Isabela Hernandez 12, Josie Bocci 0, Macki VanderVeen 0, Riley Dykstra 14, Sam VanLoo 18, Riley VanHulzen 0, Avery Dykstra 11, Shyann Brandsma 0, Liv Mellema 0, Emmalee Bailey 3, Grace Sterk 4. Total: 68.
King’s 56, Mount Baker 53
Mount Baker
00
00
00
00
—
53
King’s
00
00
00
00
—
56
Mount Baker: Marissa Anderson xx, Camryn Bertrand xx, Haylee Malone xx, Stephanie Soares xx, Danielle Tyler xx, Jessica Soares xx, Portia Allred xx, Breanna Hesyck xx, Kylind Powell xx, Jordan LaTorre xx, Abby Yost xx, Grace Stargell xx, McKenzie Yost xx, Aine Neithardt-Smith xx. Total: 53.
King’s: Dominique Kirton xx, Casey Kispert xx, Rachel Phelan xx, Kenzie Schwab xx, Camille Florez xx, Hannah Echelbarger xx, Emma Storkson xx, Abbi Echelbarger xx, Audrey Friedline xx. Total: 56.
