Williams ends career on a high note as Squalicum beats Marysville-Pilchuck

In Shefka Williams’ last game as a Squalicum basketball player, the senior went for a career-high 12 points and helped the Storm earn a 61-28 win over Marysville-Pilchuck on Friday at home.
Williams was one of two seniors on the Squalicum roster as Hope Jorgensen played her last game and scored five points. Chalae Wolters had 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Squalicum.
The Storm (9-11, 4-8 NWC) missed the playoffs this year, but won three more games than last season. Squalicum coach Vic Wolffis said he was pleased with his team’s growth.
“I feel good about the season overall,” Wolffis said. “We took the right step forward, and now it’s time to take the next step.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
19-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
17-3
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
15-4
9-3
Meridian (1A)
15-6
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
9-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-8
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
9-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-14
2-11
Blaine (2A)
5-14
0-12
Bellingham (2A)
1-18
0-12
Squalicum 61, Marsyville-Pilchuck 28
Marysville-Pilchuck
3
5
7
13
—
28
Squalicum
13
14
21
13
—
61
Marysville-Pilchuck: Total: 28.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 12, Mady Blackwell 3, Des’ree Henry 0, Mariana Madera 4, Hope Jorgensen 5, Deja Henry 0, Josie Andert 8, Chalae Wolters 21, Carmi Fenner 6, Hannah Larkin 2. Total: 61.
