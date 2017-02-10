Meridian boys shoot poorly in first round loss to Cedar Park Christian

Meridian trailed by just one after three quarters but was then outscored by host Cedar Park Christian 16-8 in the fourth quarter as the Trojans lost their Class 1A Northwest District Tournament first-round matchup 52-43 Thursday.
The three-seed Trojans matched up against the two-seed from the Cascade Conference and led by one after the first quarter. Simran Parmar led all Trojan scorers with 16 points and tied for the game high with Cedar Park’s George Reidy and Andrei Leonardi.
Meridian’s biggest weakness Thursday was its field goal percentage. The Trojans were just 31 percent from the field and, said coach Shane Stacy, “must have shot 15 percent in the paint.”
The Trojans will play Saturday at 7 p.m. at the loser of Friday’s Lynden Christian/King’s matchup. The loser of that game is eliminated and the winner goes on to determine which teams will be the third and fourth seeds.
Girls
Meridian 57, South Whidbey 52 – Visiting Meridian got it done at the line Thursday as the Trojans made 68 percent of their free throws to earn a Class 1A Northwest District Tournament first-round victory.
Meridian controlled the pace for most of the game as after three quarters the Trojans led 40-27. South Whidbey went on a hot streak from deep as the Falcons made four 3-pointers. South Whidbey won the fourth quarter 24-17, but it was a too late of a surge.
Ryley Zapien had a strong game for Meridian as the senior guard scored a game-high 18 points.
“She was strong on offense and pushed the ball well,” Meridian coach Mark Gilmore said.
Meridian’s next game is at Lynden Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. Meridian lost to Lynden Christian 64-50 in December.
Mount Baker 51, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23 – Stephanie Soares had a game-high 15 points and added 14 rebounds to help host Mount Baker win its Class 1A Northwest District Tournament first-round game.
Mount Baker got it done on the glass and on defense as the Mountaineers held the Eagles to single-digit scoring in each quarter. McKenzie Yost was another Mountaineer player that grabbed double-digit rebounds with 10.
“It was another tough defensive effort for sure,” Mount Baker coach Kim Preston said. “It’s really something to fuel our offense.”
Mount Baker will play King’s, the top seed from the Cascade Conference, on Friday at 7 p.m.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
16-2
12-0
Lynden (2A)
14-5
10-2
Squalicum (3A)
16-3
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
16-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
16-4
8-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-7
6-6
Sehome (2A)
10-9
6-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-12
5-8
Meridian (1A)
9-12
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-12
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Lakewood (2A)
6-14
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-13
2-10
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
19-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
17-3
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
15-4
9-3
Meridian (1A)
154-6
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
9-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-8
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
8-13
4-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-14
2-11
Blaine (2A)
5-14
0-12
Bellingham (2A)
1-18
0-12
Boys
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Meridian 42
Meridian
13
10
12
8
—
43
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
12
12
12
16
—
52
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Simran Parmar 16, Camden Burgess 8, Josh Plagerman 4, Warren Utschinski 6, TJ Dykstra 4, . Total: 43.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell): Zach Fisk 4, Drew McLaurin 5, George Reidy 16, Andrei Leonardi 16, Jack Flynn 11. Total: 52.
Girls
Meridian 57, South Whidbey 52
Meridian
15
16
9
17
—
57
South Whidbey
7
13
8
24
—
52
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 18, Kyrin Baklund 12, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse Fitzgerald 5, Natalie Swanson 7, Tanis Harrison 0, Emily Stuth 1, Kiana Gray 10, Jolee Sipma 4, Bryn Magnusson 0, . Total: 57.
South Whidbey: Kacie Hanson 15, Bailey Forsyth 0, Megan Drake 17, Lexi Starets-Foote 0, Kolby Heggenes 7, Mikayla Hezel 3, Mackenzee Collins 4, Aria Ludtke 0, Emily Turpin 6. Total: 52.
Mount Baker 51, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 23
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
6
8
3
6
—
23
Mount Baker
8
17
15
11
—
51
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell): Amandalyn Boersema 3, KK Boersema 1, Kaitlin Carlson 0, Irena Korolenko 11, Natalie Lexem 4, Maddie Cunningham 2, Sara Henson 0, Sela Flynn 2. Total: 23.
Mount Baker: Camryn Bertrand 0, Haylee Malone 7, Stephanie Soares 15, Danielle Tyler 9, Jessica Soares 3, Portia Allred 0, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 6, Jordan LaTorre 1, Abby Yost 2, McKenzie Yost 6, Aine Neithardt-Smith 2. Total: 51.
