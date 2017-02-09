Lummi boys advance to Class 1B Northwest District championship

The Lummi boys basketball team will play for a district title after defeating host Mount Vernon Christian 67-24 in a Class 1B Northwest District Tournament semifinal Thursday.
Lummi will play top-seeded Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mount Vernon Christian. The Blackhawks and Lions split the season series 1-1.
The semifinal was smooth sailing for the Blackhawks as senior Trazil Lane scored a game-high 28 points. Lummi coach Jerome Toby said Lane’s leadership was key.
“He’s stepping into a leadership role and everybody else is just following him,” Toby said.
Toby said his team knew they would have to play extra hard on the road and that the defense was right where it needed to be. Lummi’s defense kept the Eagles out of the penetration lanes and crashed the glass, which was key.
Girls
Grace Academy 42, Lummi 40 – The host Blackhawks lost a Class 1B Northwest District Tournament elimination game against the Eagles.
Grace Academy: Total: 42.
Lummi: Total: 40.
Lummi: Free Borsey 0, Josh Hillaire 0, Caleb Revey 5, Quincy Lane 3, Justin Mahle 8, Noah Toby 3, John Ballew 0, Trazil Lane 28, Keegan Jojola 9, Mike Washington 6, Shawn Diggs 5. Total: 67.
Mount Vernon Christian: DJ Droog 2, John Phifer 11, Bryson Smith 4, Carter Annema 4, Micah Hays 3. Total: 24.
