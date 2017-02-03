Hornrud scores season-high 22 to lead Ferndale’s girls past Anacortes

Kylie Honrud scored a season-high 22 points to help lead host Ferndale to a 59-49 Northwest Conference win over Anacortes on Friday.
Eighteen of Honrud’s game-high total came in the second half and that helped the Golden Eagles pull away from the Seahawks.
Ferndale outscored Anacortes 20-13 in the third quarter and only allowed two baskets in the fourth quarter, with the rest of the Seahawks’ points coming from the free-throw line.
“It was a season-high for sure,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said. “We did a good job of feeding her in the post.”
Darrien Camarillo helped Honrud with the majority of her seven assists going to the sophomore forward.
Lynden 65, Bellingham 29 – Elisa Kooiman had a game-high 26 points to help the visiting Lions to a Northwest Conference win. Kooiman abused Bellingham’s zone defense by hitting shots from the perimeter.
Susie Bennett had a team-high 12 points for the Red Raiders.
Lynden Christian 73, Lakewood 29 – Sam Van Loo had a game-high 21 points to help the visiting Lyncs to a Northwest Conference rout. Van Loo made eight field goals and was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Lynden Christian finished the regular season undefeated in the NWC at 13-0.
Boys
Anacortes 63, Ferndale 48 – The host Golden Eagles turned the ball over 22 times in a Northwest Conference loss to the Seahawks.
Anacortes had 68 field-goal attempts compared to Ferndale’s 48, and the Seahawks were 9 of 27 from the 3-point line compared to 2 of 11 for Ferndale.
Carson Genger had a team-high 16 points for the Ferndale.
Lynden Christian 64, Lakewood 61 – The visiting Lyncs came from 12 points down to steal a Northwest Conference win from Lakewood.
Andrew DeVries scored a career-high 24 points, including two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lyncs. George DeJong finished with nine points and had six of his eight rebounds in the second half.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
16-2
12-0
Squalicum (3A)
16-3
10-2
Lynden (2A)
14-5
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
15-5
9-4
Mount Baker (1A)
15-4
8-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-7
6-6
Sehome (2A)
10-9
6-6
Meridian (1A)
9-11
5-8
Ferndale (3A)
6-12
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-12
4-8
Lakewood (2A)
6-13
3-9
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-12
3-9
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-13
2-10
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
19-1
13-0
Mount Baker (1A)
16-3
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
10-2
Lynden (2A)
15-4
9-3
Meridian (1A)
14-6
9-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Anacortes (2A)
8-10
6-6
Sehome (2A)
11-8
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
9-9
6-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-12
3-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-13
2-10
Bellingham (2A)
1-18
0-12
Blaine (2A)
5-14
0-12
Girls
Ferndale 59, Anacortes 49
Anacortes
13
9
13
14
—
49
Ferndale
14
7
20
18
—
59
Anacortes: Nicole McInerney 2, Linzi Bowman 0, Erin Huffstodt 11, Clare Martin 0, Sally Vaux 13, Taylor Mathis 9, Gabby Ronngren 10, Evie Hance 0, Melissa Frein 4. Total: 49.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Skylar Robison 7, Kylie Honrud 22, Gabby Edison 9, Rylee Weg 11, Ruth Carlson 0, Darrien Camarillo 4, Peyton Humbert 0, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 4. Total: 59.
Lynden 65, Bellingham 29
Lynden
14
20
16
15
—
65
Bellingham
3
5
12
9
—
29
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 0, Lauren Zwiers 0, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 8, Mariah Gonzalez 6, Faith Dut 10, Sierra Smith 6, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 26, Kyla Bonsen 6, Ruby Vander Haak 3, Natalie Amos 0. Total: 65.
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 5, Jacquie Estrada 5, Susie Bennett 12, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 2, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 2, Dita Dalthorp 0, Autumn Jacobsen 3. Total: 29.
Lynden Christian 73, Lakewood 29
Lynden Christian
22
20
18
13
—
73
Lakewood
7
6
10
6
—
29
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 11, Isabela Hernandez 13, Josie Bocci 0, Macki Vander Veen 4, Riley Dykstra 7, Sam Van Loo 21, Avery Dykstra 8, Shyann Brandsma 0, Liv Mellema 3, Emmalee Bailey 0, Grace Sterk 6. Total: 73.
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 5, Natalie Neer 6, Emily Senyitko 12, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 2, Gillian Romeis 0, Jenna Langdon 4, Kimmy Epperson 0, Bailey Dixon 0. Total: 29.
Boys
Anacortes 63, Ferndale 48
Anacortes
12
19
20
12
—
63
Ferndale
10
6
16
16
—
48
Anacortes: Eli Moore 6, Derek Vance 3, Tyler Blouin 16, Connor Rodriguez 13, Jesse Keltner 7, Payton Beaner 2, Trystan Lowry 7, Evan Rodriguez 6, Jacob South 3. Total: 63.
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 3, Logan King 3, Sequoyah Julius 5, James Hinson 1, Riley Hunt 6, Reid Benson 12, Watiko Leighton 2, Carson Genger 16. Total: 48.
Lynden Christian 64, Lakewood 61
Lynden Christian
18
7
18
21
—
64
Lakewood
19
15
19
8
—
61
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 2, Cole Bajema 20, Andrew DeVries 24, Michael Lancaster 0, Cristian Colwell 0, Grant Rubbert 7, George DeJong 9, Joshua Westra 2. Total: 64.
Lakewood: Jackson Schultz 0, Adam Duran 9, Alex Jensen 18, Austin Lane 3, Kaleb Duitsman 20, Alex Coleman 0, Jonathan Cox 11. Total: 61.
Comments