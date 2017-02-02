Parmar’s game winner lifts Meridian boys basketball over Burlington

Simran Parmar hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to give visiting Meridian a 60-59 Northwest Conference win over Burlington-Edison on Thursday.
Meridian trailed by four with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter when Parmar was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. Parmar converted on 2 of 3 attempts to cut Burlington’s lead to 59-57.
The Tigers missed the front-end of a one-and-one, and Parmar missed his initial 3-point attempt but his teammates batted the rebound back out to him and he buried the game-winner.
“Our reaction was to defend them,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. “After that, we celebrated. It was a great shot.”
Squalicum 71, Nooksack Valley 32 – Damek Mitchell had 29 points on host Squalicum’s senior night to lead the Storm to a Northwest Conference win. Squalicum forced Nooksack Valley into 22 turnovers and held the Pioneers to just 11 points in the second half. Casey Bauman led Nooksack with 14 points.
Mount Baker 64, Sehome 61 – Grant Balvanz had 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to help lead host Mount Baker to a Northwest Conference win. Balvanz hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left, and then hit two clutch free-throws with 6.5 seconds left to seal the game. Austin Roberts led Sehome with 18 points.
Sedro-Woolley 66, Blaine 49 – Host Blaine shot 15 free-throws compared to Sedro’s 31 as the Borderites lost a Northwest Conference game. Sedro’s Davis Mihelich had a game-high 24 points, including nine points from the free-throw line. Chase Abshere led Blaine with 16 points.
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
15-2
11-0
Lynden (2A)
13-5
9-2
Squalicum (3A)
16-3
10-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
14-5
8-4
Mount Baker (1A)
15-4
8-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-6
6-5
Sehome (2A)
10-8
6-5
Ferndale (3A)
6-11
4-7
Meridian (1A)
9-11
5-8
Lakewood (2A)
6-12
3-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-12
3-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
7-12
4-8
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-13
3-10
Blaine (2A)
5-13
2-10
Squalicum 71, Nooksack Valley 32
Nooksack Valley
11
10
5
6
—
32
Squalicum
20
12
21
18
—
71
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 0, Ty Rawls 0, Casey Bauman 14, Baylor Galley 6, Koert Weidkamp 4, Jordan Veening 4, Kyle Veldman 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 4. Total: 32.
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 6, Jacob Hardy 0, Ben Peterson 0, Eric Monahan 3, Noah Martin 2, Jack Wendling 2, Damek Mitchell 29, Dedrick Mitchell 2, Devante’ Powell 13, Kendall Engelhart 12, Jacob Johnson 2. Total: 71.
Meridian 60, Burlington-Edison 59
Meridian
15
17
13
15
—
60
Burlington-Edison
14
17
14
14
—
59
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 6, Simran Parmar 21, Camden Burgess 13, Josh Plagerman 8, Warren Utschinski 6, TJ Dykstra 6, . Total: 60.
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 6, Josh Altenhofen 6, Tyce Konkle 13, Brock Brewer 2, Jake Zamora 6, Brian McGovern 6, Julian Houston 4, Mitchell Wesen 16, . Total: 59.
Mount Baker 64, Sehome 61
Sehome
23
15
13
10
—
61
Mount Baker
17
11
17
19
—
64
Sehome: Logan Lyall 4, Eddy Hochsprung 12, Logan Deboo 5, JaKobe Woodfork 6, Jaren Tilley 0, Marcus Montag 14, Austin Roberts 18, Josh Dentel 2. Total: 61.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 0, Keenan Gray 3, Jed Schleimer 5, Kaleb Bass 10, Parker Malone 0, Hayden Linderman 0, Carson Engholm 0, Thomas Barbo 0, TJ Bass 22, Grant Balvanz 24, . Total: 64.
Sedro-Woolley 66, Blaine 49
Sedro-Woolley
9
20
20
17
—
66
Blaine
15
11
10
13
—
49
Sedro-Woolley: Cade Isakson 9, Si DeJong 3, Eli DeJong 8, Aidan Fitzpatrick 3, Isaac Howell 1, Davis Mihelich 24, Gage McClarty 10, Isaiah Guerero 2, Bryson Bartlett 2, Jake Thompson 4. Total: 66.
Blaine: Colby Knutzen 6, Haden Anthony 2, Chase Abshere 16, Anthony Ball 4, Jalen Kortlever 11, Michael Baldwin 2, Adam Vega 2, Tucker Jensen 6. Total: 49.
