Mount Baker locks down Sehome girls basketball

Host Mount Baker pulled out all the stops on defense against Sehome as the Mountaineers earned a 50-20 Northwest Conference win on Thursday.
Mount Baker (16-3, 11-2) started the game with intense pressure, holding the Mariners to just three points in the first quarter while scoring 15. Baker coach Kim Preston said it was a good opportunity to experiment in preparation of the postseason.
“We switched it up and tried some new things on defense,” Preston said. “The girls worked their butts off.”
Baker’s Danielle Tyler led all scorers with 19 points, and Stephanie Soares had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Sedro-Woolley 58, Blaine 55 – After trailing by 19 at one point, host Blaine pulled within two points with less than a minute to go before eventually losing the Northwest Conference game. The Borderites shot 50 percent and were led by Ashley Dickerson with 19 points.
Nooksack Valley 51, Squalicum 43 – Nicole VanderHeiden and Katrina Gimmaka helped visiting Nooksack score 20 points in the fourth quarter to give the Pioneers a Northwest Conference win. The score was tied at 33-33 with four minutes left when VanderHeiden hit two 3-pointers and Gimmaka made several field goals and finished with a game-high 18 points. Squalicum’s Chalae Wolters led the Storm with 16 points.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
18-1
12-0
Mount Baker (1A)
16-3
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
10-2
Meridian (1A)
14-6
9-4
Lynden (2A)
14-4
8-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-9
6-5
Sehome (2A)
11-8
6-6
Nooksack Valley (1A)
11-9
7-6
Ferndale (3A)
8-9
5-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-12
2-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-12
2-9
Bellingham (2A)
1-17
0-11
Blaine (2A)
5-14
0-12
Sedro-Woolley 58, Blaine 55
Sedro-Woolley
18
19
10
11
—
58
Blaine
7
12
20
16
—
55
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 4, Maren Mihelich 9, Kristina Norris 11, Taylor Torgeson 19, Samantha Cox 7, Allison Nichols 0, Madison Roppel 5, Daniella Rodriguez 0, Abby Hannan 3. Total: 58.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 5, Alexis Hallberg 16, Ashley Dickerson 19, Lauren Kordas 0, Josie Deming 8, Ziyona Ward 5, Jessica Phillips 2, Sydney Feenstra 0. Total: 55.
Nooksack Valley 51, Squalicum 43
Nooksack Valley
—
51
Squalicum
—
43
Nooksack Valley: Rachel Sande 15,Karley Stremler 5, Jenna Tenkley 7, Nicole VanderHeiden 6, Katrina Gimmaka 18. Total: 51.
Squalicum: Mady Blackwell 3, Des’ree Henry 3, Mariana Madera 6, Hope Jorgensen 2, Josie Andert 6, Chalae Wolters 16, Carmi Fenner 7, . Total: 43.
Mount Baker 50, Sehome 20
Sehome
3
5
9
3
—
20
Mount Baker
15
10
13
12
—
50
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 0, Madison MacPhee 4, Alex Payne 1, Tori McDowell 3, Madison Ulrich 6, Emma Clark 0, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 0, Carissa McDowell 6. Total: 20.
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 5, Stephanie Soares 14, Danielle Tyler 19, Jessica Soares 2, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 10, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 0, McKenzie Yost 0, . Total: 50.
