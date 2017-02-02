Which Whatcom County basketball teams climbed in the latest polls?

The Lynden boys basketball team jumped up two spots to No. 5 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll, which was released Wednesday.
The Lions (13-5) now sit only four spots behind top-ranked Clarkston (17-2), which received nine first-place votes. No. 2 Foss (15-5) received two, and No. 3 Anacortes (15-2) received one from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors.
Lynden was not the only Whatcom County boys team on the move, as Mount Baker (15-4) moved up one place and now finds itself tied with Lynden Christian (14-5) at No. 4 in the Class 1A rankings. Zillah (17-1) continues to lead the way in the classification with nine first-place votes, while No. 2 Freeman (18-1)received one and No. 3 King’s (15-3) got two.
Lummi (15-3) continued to hold the top spot in the Class 1B rankings, garnering seven first-place votes. No. 2 Sunnyside Christian (16-1) received the other two.
Lynden Christian (18-1) stayed put at No. 2 in the Class 1A girls poll, receiving two first-place votes. Top-ranked Cashmere (19-0) got nine. Mount Baker (14-3) also stayed put at No. 9 in the classification.
Lynden (14-4) was the only other Whatcom County girls team to be ranked, as the Lions stayed put at No. 5 behind top-ranked Black Hills (17-1).
The Squalicum boys (15-3) were the only other Whatcom County team to receive votes, as the Storm got four points in the 3A poll.
Federal Way (4A boys), Nathan Hale (3A boys), Life Christian Academy (2B boys), Central Valley (4A girls), Blanchet (3A girls), Dayton (2B girls) and Colton (1B girls) all remained the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Federal Way (10)
20-0
100
1
2. Gonzaga Prep
17-1
87
2
3. Kentwood
18-2
75
4
4. Curtis
17-2
62
6
5. Union
16-3
54
3
6. Ferris
14-4
51
5
7. Davis
14-3
40
7
8. Glacier Peak
16-2
34
8
9. Central Valley
13-5
22
9
10. Bothell
15-4
13
10
Others receiving votes: Kamiak 8. Skyview 3. Camas 1.
Class 3A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Nathan Hale (10)
20-0
100
1
2. Garfield
16-3
86
2
3. Lincoln
19-0
81
3
4. West Seattle
15-4
63
5
5. Rainier Beach
15-4
59
4
6. Stanwood
17-1
47
6T
7. Shadle Park
15-3
35
6T
8. Seattle Prep
14-5
30
8
9. Shorecrest
17-1
22
9
10. Cleveland
14-5
10
10
Others receiving votes: Capital 5. Prairie 5. Squalicum 4. Kelso 2. Eastside Catholic 1.
Class 2A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Clarkston (9)
17-2
117
1
2. Foss (2)
15-5
107
2T
3. Anacortes (1)
15-2
100
2T
4. Selah
16-3
76
5
5. Lynden
13-5
61
7
6. North Kitsap
17-2
56
6
7. Mark Morris
13-5
49
4
8. Tumwater
13-4
40
8
9. River Ridge
14-6
22
9
10. Pullman
13-5
17
10
Others receiving votes: Wapato 14. Olympic 1.
Class 1A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Zillah (9)
17-1
112
1
2. Freeman (1)
18-1
105
2
3. King's (2)
15-3
102
3
4. Lynden Christian
14-5
63
4
(tie) Mount Baker
15-4
63
5
6. Northwest School
15-2
62
6
7. LaCenter
12-3
57
7
8. Chelan
12-4
35
9
9. Medical Lake
12-7
21
8
10. Seattle Academy
13-5
16
10
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 9. Wahluke 5. Warden 4. Cashmere 3. Charles Wright Academy 3.
Class 2B boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Life Christian Academy (6)
19-1
101
1
2. Napavine (1)
17-0
97
2
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (2)
17-1
80
4
(tie) Kittitas (2)
17-0
80
3
5. Brewster
18-1
70
5
6. Adna
14-4
44
6
7. Toutle Lake
14-4
43
8
8. Ilwaco
15-4
35
9
9. Chief Leschi
15-4
19
10
10. DeSales
12-5
17
7
Others receiving votes: Kettle Falls 8. Toledo 6. St. George's 3. Colfax 1. Oroville 1.
Class 1B boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Lummi (7)
15-3
94
1
2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
16-1
90
2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
18-2
78
3
4. Taholah
16-2
60
4
4. Neah Bay (1)
15-3
60
6
6. Yakama Tribal
14-5
53
5
7. Pomeroy
16-1
39
7
8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)
15-3
30
8
9. Muckleshoot Tribal School
11-3
22
9
10. Seattle Lutheran
15-2
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Wellpinit 5. Selkirk 4. Puget Sound Adventist 3. Waitsburg 1. Entiat 1. Crosspoint Academy 1.
Class 4A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Central Valley (10)
18-0
100
1
2. Kentridge
19-2
85
3
3. Bellarmine Prep
18-1
78
4
4. Sunnyside
16-1
61
2
5. Kentlake
19-2
59
5
6. Bothell
16-2
51
6
7. Moses Lake
14-3
42
8
8. Glacier Peak
16-1
36
7
9. Todd Beamer
18-2
23
9T
10. Auburn Riverside
15-5
12
9T
Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 3.
Class 3A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Blanchet (10)
18-0
100
1
2. Kamiakin
17-1
81
2
3. Gig Harbor
15-3
65
6
4. Prairie
15-3
63
4
5. Mt. Spokane
16-2
62
3
6. Lincoln
15-4
42
5
7. Stanwood
15-3
40
7T
8. Bellevue
18-2
37
9
9. Mercer Island
17-3
25
10
10. Garfield
12-4
16
7T
Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 7. Shorewood 6. Rainier Beach 4. Seattle Prep 1. Bethel 1.
Class 2A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Black Hills (9)
17-1
116
1
2. White River (2)
18-2
108
2
3. Wapato
16-2
93
3
4. W. F. West (1)
15-2
76
6
5. Lynden
14-4
72
5
6. Prosser
15-3
65
4
7. Archbishop Murphy
14-3
45
7
8. North Kitsap
16-3
31
8
9. East Valley (Spokane)
13-6
24
9
10. Washougal
11-4
18
10
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 6. Eatonville 4. Mark Morris 1. Renton 1.
Class 1A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Cashmere (9)
19-0
107
1
2. Lynden Christian (2)
18-1
97
2
3. Columbia (Burbank)
18-0
85
3
4. Okanogan
15-3
72
4
5. Montesano
16-3
64
5
6. LaCenter
18-0
56
6
7. Granger
18-1
50
7
8. Zillah
14-4
27
8
9. Mount Baker
14-3
21
9
10. Bellevue Christian
14-4
15
10
Others receiving votes: La Salle 5. Medical Lake 3. Seattle Academy 2. Meridian 1.
Class 2B girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Dayton (7)
16-1
96
1
2. Wahkiakum (3)
19-0
86
3
3. Liberty (Spangle)
16-2
80
2
4. Kalama
16-3
60
7
(tie) St. George's
16-2
60
4
6. Davenport
16-2
47
5T
7. Ilwaco
16-3
39
5T
8. Raymond
16-2
35
8
9. Adna
18-2
30
9
10. Brewster
15-3
9
10
Others receiving votes: Colfax 4. LaConner 2. Tonasket 2.
Class 1B girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Colton (6)
16-2
84
1
2. Republic (2)
19-1
82
2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
17-3
64
3
4. Sunnyside Christian
14-3
55
4
(tie) Tacoma Baptist (1)
20-0
55
5T
6. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)
16-1
39
8
7. Selkirk
17-3
37
7
8. Oakesdale
15-3
33
9
9. Pomeroy
12-5
24
5T
10. Neah Bay
15-3
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Entiat 4. Tulalip Heritage 4. Evergreen Lutheran 2. Pateros 2. Clallam Bay 1.
