February 2, 2017 6:22 PM

Which Whatcom County basketball teams climbed in the latest polls?

By David Rasbach

The Lynden boys basketball team jumped up two spots to No. 5 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll, which was released Wednesday.

The Lions (13-5) now sit only four spots behind top-ranked Clarkston (17-2), which received nine first-place votes. No. 2 Foss (15-5) received two, and No. 3 Anacortes (15-2) received one from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors.

Lynden was not the only Whatcom County boys team on the move, as Mount Baker (15-4) moved up one place and now finds itself tied with Lynden Christian (14-5) at No. 4 in the Class 1A rankings. Zillah (17-1) continues to lead the way in the classification with nine first-place votes, while No. 2 Freeman (18-1)received one and No. 3 King’s (15-3) got two.

Lummi (15-3) continued to hold the top spot in the Class 1B rankings, garnering seven first-place votes. No. 2 Sunnyside Christian (16-1) received the other two.

Lynden Christian (18-1) stayed put at No. 2 in the Class 1A girls poll, receiving two first-place votes. Top-ranked Cashmere (19-0) got nine. Mount Baker (14-3) also stayed put at No. 9 in the classification.

Lynden (14-4) was the only other Whatcom County girls team to be ranked, as the Lions stayed put at No. 5 behind top-ranked Black Hills (17-1).

The Squalicum boys (15-3) were the only other Whatcom County team to receive votes, as the Storm got four points in the 3A poll.

Federal Way (4A boys), Nathan Hale (3A boys), Life Christian Academy (2B boys), Central Valley (4A girls), Blanchet (3A girls), Dayton (2B girls) and Colton (1B girls) all remained the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.

Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Federal Way (10)

20-0

100

1

2. Gonzaga Prep

17-1

87

2

3. Kentwood

18-2

75

4

4. Curtis

17-2

62

6

5. Union

16-3

54

3

6. Ferris

14-4

51

5

7. Davis

14-3

40

7

8. Glacier Peak

16-2

34

8

9. Central Valley

13-5

22

9

10. Bothell

15-4

13

10

Others receiving votes: Kamiak 8. Skyview 3. Camas 1.

Class 3A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Nathan Hale (10)

20-0

100

1

2. Garfield

16-3

86

2

3. Lincoln

19-0

81

3

4. West Seattle

15-4

63

5

5. Rainier Beach

15-4

59

4

6. Stanwood

17-1

47

6T

7. Shadle Park

15-3

35

6T

8. Seattle Prep

14-5

30

8

9. Shorecrest

17-1

22

9

10. Cleveland

14-5

10

10

Others receiving votes: Capital 5. Prairie 5. Squalicum 4. Kelso 2. Eastside Catholic 1.

Class 2A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Clarkston (9)

17-2

117

1

2. Foss (2)

15-5

107

2T

3. Anacortes (1)

15-2

100

2T

4. Selah

16-3

76

5

5. Lynden

13-5

61

7

6. North Kitsap

17-2

56

6

7. Mark Morris

13-5

49

4

8. Tumwater

13-4

40

8

9. River Ridge

14-6

22

9

10. Pullman

13-5

17

10

Others receiving votes: Wapato 14. Olympic 1.

Class 1A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Zillah (9)

17-1

112

1

2. Freeman (1)

18-1

105

2

3. King's (2)

15-3

102

3

4. Lynden Christian

14-5

63

4

(tie) Mount Baker

15-4

63

5

6. Northwest School

15-2

62

6

7. LaCenter

12-3

57

7

8. Chelan

12-4

35

9

9. Medical Lake

12-7

21

8

10. Seattle Academy

13-5

16

10

Others receiving votes: Overlake School 9. Wahluke 5. Warden 4. Cashmere 3. Charles Wright Academy 3.

Class 2B boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Life Christian Academy (6)

19-1

101

1

2. Napavine (1)

17-0

97

2

3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (2)

17-1

80

4

(tie) Kittitas (2)

17-0

80

3

5. Brewster

18-1

70

5

6. Adna

14-4

44

6

7. Toutle Lake

14-4

43

8

8. Ilwaco

15-4

35

9

9. Chief Leschi

15-4

19

10

10. DeSales

12-5

17

7

Others receiving votes: Kettle Falls 8. Toledo 6. St. George's 3. Colfax 1. Oroville 1.

Class 1B boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Lummi (7)

15-3

94

1

2. Sunnyside Christian (2)

16-1

90

2

3. Almira Coulee-Hartline

18-2

78

3

4. Taholah

16-2

60

4

4. Neah Bay (1)

15-3

60

6

6. Yakama Tribal

14-5

53

5

7. Pomeroy

16-1

39

7

8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)

15-3

30

8

9. Muckleshoot Tribal School

11-3

22

9

10. Seattle Lutheran

15-2

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Wellpinit 5. Selkirk 4. Puget Sound Adventist 3. Waitsburg 1. Entiat 1. Crosspoint Academy 1.

Class 4A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Central Valley (10)

18-0

100

1

2. Kentridge

19-2

85

3

3. Bellarmine Prep

18-1

78

4

4. Sunnyside

16-1

61

2

5. Kentlake

19-2

59

5

6. Bothell

16-2

51

6

7. Moses Lake

14-3

42

8

8. Glacier Peak

16-1

36

7

9. Todd Beamer

18-2

23

9T

10. Auburn Riverside

15-5

12

9T

Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 3.

Class 3A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Blanchet (10)

18-0

100

1

2. Kamiakin

17-1

81

2

3. Gig Harbor

15-3

65

6

4. Prairie

15-3

63

4

5. Mt. Spokane

16-2

62

3

6. Lincoln

15-4

42

5

7. Stanwood

15-3

40

7T

8. Bellevue

18-2

37

9

9. Mercer Island

17-3

25

10

10. Garfield

12-4

16

7T

Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 7. Shorewood 6. Rainier Beach 4. Seattle Prep 1. Bethel 1.

Class 2A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Black Hills (9)

17-1

116

1

2. White River (2)

18-2

108

2

3. Wapato

16-2

93

3

4. W. F. West (1)

15-2

76

6

5. Lynden

14-4

72

5

6. Prosser

15-3

65

4

7. Archbishop Murphy

14-3

45

7

8. North Kitsap

16-3

31

8

9. East Valley (Spokane)

13-6

24

9

10. Washougal

11-4

18

10

Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 6. Eatonville 4. Mark Morris 1. Renton 1.

Class 1A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Cashmere (9)

19-0

107

1

2. Lynden Christian (2)

18-1

97

2

3. Columbia (Burbank)

18-0

85

3

4. Okanogan

15-3

72

4

5. Montesano

16-3

64

5

6. LaCenter

18-0

56

6

7. Granger

18-1

50

7

8. Zillah

14-4

27

8

9. Mount Baker

14-3

21

9

10. Bellevue Christian

14-4

15

10

Others receiving votes: La Salle 5. Medical Lake 3. Seattle Academy 2. Meridian 1.

Class 2B girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Dayton (7)

16-1

96

1

2. Wahkiakum (3)

19-0

86

3

3. Liberty (Spangle)

16-2

80

2

4. Kalama

16-3

60

7

(tie) St. George's

16-2

60

4

6. Davenport

16-2

47

5T

7. Ilwaco

16-3

39

5T

8. Raymond

16-2

35

8

9. Adna

18-2

30

9

10. Brewster

15-3

9

10

Others receiving votes: Colfax 4. LaConner 2. Tonasket 2.

Class 1B girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Colton (6)

16-2

84

1

2. Republic (2)

19-1

82

2

3. Almira Coulee-Hartline

17-3

64

3

4. Sunnyside Christian

14-3

55

4

(tie) Tacoma Baptist (1)

20-0

55

5T

6. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)

16-1

39

8

7. Selkirk

17-3

37

7

8. Oakesdale

15-3

33

9

9. Pomeroy

12-5

24

5T

10. Neah Bay

15-3

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Entiat 4. Tulalip Heritage 4. Evergreen Lutheran 2. Pateros 2. Clallam Bay 1.

