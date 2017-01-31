Zapien’s clutch 3-pointer helps Meridian girls top Squalicum in OT

Meridian’s Ryley Zapien made a 3-pointer to force overtime, and the visiting Trojans went on to a 56-51 Northwest Conference win over Squalicum on Tuesday.
Zapien had an open look from the top of the key with 4.5 seconds left and sank the shot to tie the score 44-44. In overtime, Zapien and Kyrin Baklund helped Meridian outscore the Storm 12-7.
Zapien scored a game-high 21 points, and Baklund had 20.
“We held them to two points in the first quarter, but none of our shots were going in,” Squalicum coach Vic Wolffis said.
The Storm’s Chalae Wolters broke her school record by grabbing 22 rebounds. She had 21 Friday against Sedro-Woolley.
Lynden Christian 72, Bellingham 35 – The host Lyncs led 35-10 at halftime in their Northwest Conference victory. Lynden Christian’s Isabela Hernandez led all scorers with 22 points, Avery Dykstra had 11 points, and Sam Van Loo scored 10. Jacquie Estrada had 10 points for the Red Raiders.
Nooksack Valley 51, Sedro-Woolley 34 – Katrina Gimmaka had 21 points to lead the host Pioneers to a Northwest Conference win. Gimmaka made eight baskets, including two 3-pointers.
Lynden 46, Mount Baker 45 – The host Lions led by four with six seconds remaining, and despite allowing a 3-pointer, they hung on for a Northwest Conference victory.
Lynden’s Sierra Smith had 11 points and teamed with Lauren Zwiers to held the Mountaineers’ Danielle Tyler to 10 points.
Mount Baker’s Stephanie Soares led all scorers with 20 points.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
18-1
12-0
Mount Baker (1A)
15-3
10-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
12-5
9-2
Meridian (1A)
14-5
9-3
Lynden (2A)
14-4
8-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-9
6-5
Sehome (2A)
11-7
6-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
10-9
6-6
Ferndale (3A)
8-9
5-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-10
4-7
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-12
2-9
Lakewood (2A)
6-12
2-9
Bellingham (2A)
1-17
0-11
Blaine (2A)
5-13
0-11
Meridian 56, Squalicum 51 (OT)
Meridian
2
14
9
19
12
56
Squalicum
9
8
14
13
7
51
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 21, Kyrin Baklund 20, Ellesse FitzGerald 4, Tanis Harrison 1, Jolee Sipma 9, Brynn Magnusson 1, . Total: 56.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 0, Mady Blackwell 3, Des’ree Henry 2, Mariana Madera 5, Josie Andert 19, Chalae Wolters 17, Carmi Fenner 5, . Total: 51.
Lynden Christian 72, Bellingham 35
Bellingham
8
2
13
12
—
35
Lynden Christian
18
17
20
17
—
72
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 7, Jacquie Estrada 10, Susie Bennett 3, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 6, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 3, Dita Dalthorp 0, Autumn Jacobsen 6. Total: 35.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 3, Isabela Hernandez 22, Josie Bocci 6, Macki VanderVeen 4, Riley Dykstra 5, Sam Van Loo 10, Avery Dykstra 11, Shyann Brandsma 2, Liv Mellema 0, Emmalee Bailey 9, . Total: 72.
Nooksack Valley 51, Sedro-Woolley 34
Sedro-Woolley
9
6
4
15
—
34
Nooksack Valley
12
8
21
10
—
51
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 8, Maren Mihelich 2, Kristina Norris 3, Taylor Torgeson 6, Samantha Cox 9, Taylor Manning 4, Allison Nichols 2, Madison Roppel 0, Jordan Stapleton 0, Daniella Rodriguez 0. Total: 34.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 18, Brooke DeBeeld 2, Karley Stremler 2, Jenna Tenkley 3, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 3, Katrina Gimmaka 21, Maddie Martin 2, Jessica Stadt 0. Total: 51.
Lynden 46, Mount Baker 45
Mount Baker
11
12
10
12
—
45
Lynden
15
10
10
11
—
46
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 2, Stephanie Soares 20, Danielle Tyler 10, Jessica Soares 6, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 0, McKenzie Yost 7. . Total: 45.
Lynden: Lauren Zwiers 5, Jasmyne Neria 9, Mariah Gonzalez 4, Faith Dutt 0, Sierra Smith 11, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 11, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 6. Total: 46.
Comments