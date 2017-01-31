Meridian’s Dykstra seals upset over Squalicum in boys hoops

TJ Dykstra made the go-ahead basket with three seconds left, and host Meridian upset Squalicum 68-66 in a Northwest Conference game Tuesday.
Dykstra attacked the basket and converted, giving him 12 points as the Trojans (8-11, 4-8) surprised the Storm (15-3, 9-2). Camden Burgess had 20 points and Simran Parmar 15 for Meridian..
“We stayed poised,” Trojans coach Shane Stacy said. “After trailing at half, we knew the first four minutes of the third quarter were important.”
Squalicum’s Damek Mitchell had a team-high 25 points.
Lynden Christian 64, Bellingham 57 – Cole Bajema scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Lyncs to a Northwest Conference victory.
George DeJong recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Lynden Christian.
The Red Raiders’ Spencer Lee led all scorers with 18 points.
Sedro-Woolley 62, Nooksack Valley 53 – The visiting Pioneers trailed 21-10 after the first quarter and couldn’t mount a comeback in a Northwest Conference loss to the Cubs.
Casey Bauman led Nooksack Valley with 18 points. Cade Isakson paced Sedro-Woolley with 19.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
15-2
11-0
Lynden (2A)
13-4
9-1
Squalicum (3A)
15-3
9-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
14-5
8-4
Mount Baker (1A)
14-4
7-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-6
6-5
Sehome (2A)
10-8
6-5
Ferndale (3A)
6-11
4-7
Meridian (1A)
8-11
4-8
Lakewood (2A)
6-12
3-8
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-10
3-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-12
3-8
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-12
3-9
Blaine (2A)
5-12
2-9
Meridian 68, Squalicum 66
Squalicum
13
22
16
15
—
66
Meridian
9
23
19
17
—
68
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 3, Ben Peterson 14, Jack Wendling 6, Damek Mitchell 25, Devante’ Powell 6, Kendall Engelhart 4, Jacob Johnson 2. Total: 66.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Simran Parmar 15, Camden Burgess 20, Josh Plagerman 6, TJ Dykstra 12, Zac Kinney 8. Total: 68.
Lynden Christian 64, Bellingham 57
Bellingham
17
10
19
11
—
57
Lynden Christian
15
17
15
17
—
64
Bellingham: Jonny Larson 15, Rits Voeut 12, Kobey Georgen 3, Drew McFall 0,Spencer Lee 18, Caden Mee 9, Trevor Jones 0, Joe Worley 0, . Total: 57.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 11, Cole Bajema 17, Andrew DeVries 3, Cristian Colwell 6, Grant Rubbert 11, George DeJong 11, Joshua Westra 5. Total: 64.
Sedro-Woolley 62, Nooksack Valley 53
Nooksack Valley
10
14
15
14
—
53
Sedro-Woolley
21
13
14
14
—
62
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 9, Ty Rawls 4, Ryan Veening 0, Casey Bauman 18, Baylor Galley 3, Koert Weidkamp 4, Jordan Veening 13, Kyle Veldman 2, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 53.
Sedro-Woolley: George Janicki 1, Cade Isakson 19, Si DeJong 6, Eli DeJong 0, Aidan Fitzpatrick 0, Isaac Howell 0, Davis Mihelich 8, Gage McClarty 14, Isaiah Guerero 6, Weston Abbott 0, Bryson Bartlett 0, Jake Thompson 8. Total: 62.
