Scorching second half gives Ferndale boys win over Sehome

After scoring just 18 points in the first half, host Ferndale exploded for 52 in the second half to earn a 70-48 Northwest Conference win over Sehome on Monday.
The Golden Eagles made eight 3-pointers. Carson Genger scored a game-high 24 points, and James Hinson and Jacob Kildall scored 13 each.
“It’s a game of confidence,” Ferndale coach Jason Owens said. “Over the last two games, our guys are starting to play well together.”
On Thursday, Ferndale scored a season high in an 81-49 victory over Meridian.
Logan Deboo led Sehome with 14 points.
Lakewood 70, Blaine 48 – The host Borderites lost to the Cougars and dropped to 5-12, tied with Sedro-Woolley for the worst record in the Northwest Conference. Blaine will host the Cubs on Thursday.
Girls
Ferndale 41, Sehome 25 – The visiting Golden Eagles outscored the Mariners in every quarter to collect a Northwest Conference win. Ferndale’s Gabby Edison had a game-high 13 points.
Sehome committed 26 turnovers.
Lakewood 45, Blaine 34 – Jelly Perry scored a game-high 15 points as the visiting Cougars defeated the Borderites in a Northwest Conference game. Lakewood shot 80 percent from the free-throw line compared to Blaine’s 43 percent.
Ashley Dickerson led the Borderites with 13 points.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
15-2
11-0
Lynden (2A)
13-4
9-1
Squalicum (3A)
15-2
9-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
13-5
7-4
Mount Baker (1A)
14-4
7-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-5
6-4
Sehome (2A)
10-8
6-5
Ferndale (3A)
6-11
4-7
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-10
3-8
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-11
3-8
Meridian (1A)
7-11
3-8
Lakewood (2A)
6-12
3-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-12
2-8
Blaine (2A)
5-12
2-9
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
17-1
11-0
Mount Baker (1A)
15-2
10-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
11-5
8-2
Meridian (1A)
13-5
8-3
Lynden (2A)
13-4
7-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-8
6-4
Sehome (2A)
11-7
6-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-9
5-6
Ferndale (3A)
8-9
5-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-9
4-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-11
2-8
Lakewood (2A)
6-12
2-9
Bellingham (2A)
1-16
0-10
Blaine (2A)
5-13
0-11
Girls
Ferndale 41, Sehome 25
Ferndale
8
13
6
14
—
41
Sehome
7
7
5
6
—
25
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 0, Kylie Honrud 8, Gabby Edison 13, Rylee Weg 3, Nicole Guessford 0, Darrien Camarillo 9, Peyton Humbert 0, Emma Hindes 4, Drew Westford 4. Total: 41.
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 1, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 11, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 3, Tori McDowell 0, Madison Ulrich 1, Emma Clark 0, Sarah Eisess 2, Carissa McDowell 5. Total: 25.
Lakewood 45, Blaine 34
Lakewood
11
10
14
10
—
45
Blaine
7
4
13
10
—
34
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 15, Natalie Neer 8, Emily Senyitko 14, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 4, Jenna Langdon 4, Kimmy Epperson 0, Bailey Dixon 0. Total: 45.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 5, Alexis Hallberg 2, Ashley Dickerson 13, Lauren Kordas 0, Josie Deming 11, Ziyona Ward 3, Jessica Phillips 0, Maya Ball 0. Total: 34.
Boys
Ferndale 70, Sehome 48
Sehome
15
10
13
10
—
48
Ferndale
15
3
29
23
—
70
Sehome: Logan Lyall 6, Eddy Hochsprung 4, Evan Kingma 1, Logan Deboo 14, JaKobe Woodfork 3, Jaren Tilley 2, Marcus Montag 3, Michael McLin 8, Josh Dentel 7. Total: 48.
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 13, Sequoyah Julius 9, James Hinson 13, Riley Hunt 5, AJ Rankin 4, Reid Benson 2, Carson Genger 24. Total: 70.
Lakewood 70, Blaine 48
Blaine
00
00
00
00
—
48
Lakewood
00
00
00
00
—
70
Blaine: Total: 48.
Lakewood: Total: 70.
Comments