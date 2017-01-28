Parmar lifts Meridian boys over Nooksack Valley in NWC basketball

Simran Parmar scored 16 points to help lead visiting Meridian to a 47-39 Northwest Conference win over Nooksack Valley on Saturday.
Parmar was one of three Trojans to score in double digits as Camden Burgess and Bailey Hodge had 12 and 11 points. Meridian trailed 13-6 at the end of the first quarter but bounced back and led 37-26 at the start of the fourth quarter.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Nooksack Valley coach Rich Skillman said. “They came with more effort and made free throws down the stretch.”
Casey Bauman led the Pioneers with 15 points.
Mount Baker 65, Lynden Christian 56 – The host Mountaineers won a Northwest Conference game against the visiting Lyncs. Mount Baker improved to 14-4 overall and 7-4 in the NWC. The Mountaineers will host Lynden (13-4, 9-1) on Tuesday.
Girls
Meridian 55, Nooksack Valley 53 – The host Trojans won a Northwest Conference game against the visiting Pioneers. Meridian improved to 12-5 overall and 7-3 in the NWC. The Trojans will play at Squalicum (8-9, 4-6) on Tuesday.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
14-2
10-0
Lynden (2A)
13-4
9-1
Squalicum (3A)
15-2
9-1
Mount Baker (1A)
14-4
7-4
Lynden Christian (1A)
13-5
7-4
Bellingham (2A)
12-5
6-4
Sehome (2A)
10-7
6-4
Ferndale (3A)
5-11
3-7
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-9
3-7
Meridian (1A)
7-11
3-8
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-11
3-8
Lakewood (2A)
5-12
2-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-12
2-8
Blaine (2A)
5-11
2-8
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
17-1
11-0
Mount Baker (1A)
15-2
10-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
11-5
8-2
Lynden (2A)
13-4
7-3
Meridian (1A)
12-5
7-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-8
6-4
Sehome (2A)
11-6
6-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-8
5-5
Ferndale (3A)
7-9
4-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-9
4-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-11
2-8
Lakewood (2A)
5-12
1-9
Blaine (2A)
5-12
0-10
Bellingham (2A)
1-16
0-10
Girls
Meridian 55, Nooksack Valley 53
Nooksack Valley
00
00
00
00
—
53
Meridian
00
00
00
00
—
55
Nooksack Valley: Total: 53.
Meridian: Total: 55.
Boys
Meridian 47, Nooksack Valley 39
Meridian
6
15
16
10
—
47
Nooksack Valley
13
9
4
13
—
39
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 11, Cole Roberts 0. Simran Parmar 16, Harlon Stuit 0, Trevor Pagnossin 0, Camden Burgess 12, Josh Plagerman 4, Warren Utschinski 0, TJ Dykstra 4, Titus Bowler 0, Adam Kruzich 0, Zac Kinney 0. Total: 47.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 2, Ty Rawls 6, Ryan Veening 0, Casey Bauman 15, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 5, Jordan Veening 11, Kyle Veldman 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 39.
Mount Baker 65, Lynden Christian 56
Lynden Christian
00
00
00
00
—
56
Mount Baker
00
00
00
00
—
65
Lynden Christian: Total: 56.
Mount Baker: Total: 65.
