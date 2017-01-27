Sehome’s McDowell stuffs stat sheet in win over Bellingham

Carissa McDowell filled up the stat sheet for host Sehome as the Mariners cruised to a 44-23 Northwest Conference win over Bellingham on Friday.
McDowell led all scorers with 11 points and added three rebounds and three steals. The steals were especially important as Sehome used them to create offense.
“I thought we had a great defensive effort tonight,” Sehome coach Kim Kirk said. “We forced them into turnovers, which gave us momentum.”
Sarah Eisses grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Emma Clark had five points and seven rebounds.
Bellingham’s Autumn Jacobsen scored a team-high 10 points.
Lynden 72, Lakewood 27 – Elisa Kooiman had a team-high 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists to lead Lynden to a Northwest Conference win.
The Lions outrebounded Lakewood 39-28 and had six fewer turnovers. Natalie Amos and Sierra Smith had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Lynden was 8 of 26 from the 3-point line compared to Lakewood’s 5 of 32. The Lions had 16 assists; Lakewood had just six.
Squalicum 60, Sedro-Woolley 56 – The visiting Storm won a Northwest Conference game over the host Cubs. The Storm improved to 8-9 on the year and will face Meridian (12-5) next Tuesday.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
15-1
10-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
16-1
10-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
11-5
8-2
Lynden (2A)
13-4
7-3
Meridian (1A)
12-5
7-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-8
6-4
Sehome (2A)
11-6
6-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-8
5-5
Ferndale (3A)
7-9
4-6
Squalicum (3A)
8-9
4-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-11
2-8
Lakewood (2A)
5-12
1-9
Bellingham (2A)
1-16
0-10
Blaine (2A)
5-12
0-10
Sehome 44, Bellingham 23
Bellingham
8
2
8
5
—
23
Sehome
7
14
11
12
—
44
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 9, Jacquie Estrada 3, Susie Bennett 0, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 1, Dita Dalthorp 0, Autumn Jacobsen 10. Total: 23.
Sehome: Lily Lind 2, Maddy Hooker 2, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 0, Taryn Clark 1, Natalie Zender 2, Tori McDowell 2, Madison Ulrich 6, Emma Clark 5, Kathleen Albert 2, Sarah Eisses 9, Carissa McDowell 11. Total: 44.
Squalicum 60, Sedro-Woolley 56
Squalicum
—
60
Sedro-Woolley
—
56
Squalicum: Total: 60.
Sedro-Woolley: Total: 56.
Lynden 72, Lakewood 27
Lakewood
8
4
6
9
—
27
Lynden
18
17
22
15
—
72
Lakewood: Total: 27.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 2, Lauren Zwiers 2, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 6, Mariah Gonzalez 3, Faith Dut 5, Sierra Smith 10, Keylie Hershey 5, Heidi Lankhaar 1, Elisa Kooiman 17, Kyla Bonsen 6, Ruby VanderHaak 4, Natalie Amos 11. Total: 72.
