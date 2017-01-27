High School Basketball

January 27, 2017 10:19 PM

Lynden boys dominate rebounds in win over Lakewood

By Tyler Urke

Host Lynden dominated the glass en route to a 74-37 Northwest Conference win over Lakewood on Friday.

Trevin Hope came off the bench to record his first career double-double with 16 points. Lynden out rebounded Lakewood 36-16.

“It was a good team win,” Lynden coach Brian Roper said. “We kept our focus and concentration.”

The Lions were also 18 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Lummi 82, Lopez 32 – Visiting Lummi trounced league opponent Lopez, holding the Lobos to just 15 points in the first half. Trazil Lane had a game-high 24 points for the Blackhawks, and Mike Washington chipped in 14 points of his own.

Squalicum 68, Sedro-Woolley 51 – The visiting Storm earned a Northwest Conference win over the host Cubs. Damek Mitchell had a game-high 30 points and also nabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

14-2

10-0

Lynden (2A)

13-4

9-1

Squalicum (3A)

15-2

9-1

Lynden Christian (1A)

13-4

7-3

Bellingham (2A)

12-5

6-4

Mount Baker (1A)

13-4

6-4

Sehome (2A)

10-7

6-4

Ferndale (3A)

5-11

3-7

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-10

3-7

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-9

3-7

Lakewood (2A)

5-12

2-8

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-12

2-87

Meridian (1A)

6-11

2-8

Blaine (2A)

5-11

2-8

Lummi 82, Lopez 32

Lummi

27

19

22

14

82

Lopez

8

7

8

11

32

Lummi: Free Borsey 6, Josh Hillaire 1, Caleb Revey 6, Raven Borsey 2, Noah Toby 6, John Ballew 2, Trazil Lane 24, Keegan Jojola 12, Mike Washington 14, Shawn Diggs 9. Total: 82.

Lopez: Tobin Arden 3, Lichen Johnson 3, Galen Westerveldt 2, Avery Conner 2, Kevin Dye 13, Reese Hamilton 9. Total: 32.

Squalicum 68, Sedro-Woolley 51

Squalicum

20

24

16

8

68

Sedro-Woolley

17

11

10

13

51

Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 9, Jacob Hardy 0, Ben Peterson 0, Eric Monahan 3,Jack Wendling 5, Damek Mitchell 30, Dedrick Mitchell 0, Devante’ Powell 9, Kendall Engelhart 8, Jacob Johnson 4. Total: 68.

Sedro-Woolley: George Janicki 0, Cade Isakson 12, Si DeJong 6, Alan Fitzpatrick 2, Isaac Howell 2, Davis Mihelich 11, Gage McClarty 10, Isaiah Guerero 4, Weston Abbott 0, Bryson Bartlett 0, Jake Thompson 4. Total: 51.

Lynden 74, Lakewood 37

Lakewood

15

4

8

10

37

Lynden

19

16

22

17

74

Lakewood: Jackson Schultz 9, CJ McClellan 3, Alex Jensen 8, Austin Lane 0, Kaleb Duitsman 9, Justin Gustafson 0, Tyrell Coleman 2, Alex Coleman 4, Jonathan Cox 2, Tom Roe 0. Total: 37.

Lynden: Jared House 4, Clayton Whitman 13, James Marsh 6, Trey Labounty 6, Carson Bode 5, Andrew Kivlighn 12, Christian Zamora 6, Trevin Hope 16, Brock Heppner 6. Total: 74.

