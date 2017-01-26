High School Basketball

January 26, 2017 10:44 PM

Lynden Christian boys dominate glass to earn win over Blaine

Host Lynden Christian had 21 more rebounds than Blaine in an 81-48 Northwest Conference win.

By Tyler Urke

Host Lynden Christian had 21 more rebounds than Blaine in an 81-48 Northwest Conference win on Thursday.

George DeJong and Cristian Colwell were tough in the middle for Lynden Christian with 10 and eight rebounds, respectively. Of the Lyncs’ 44 rebounds, 25 were offensive.

“They did a great job of controlling the paint,” Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer said of DeJong and Colwell.

Cole Bajema led the Lyncs with 13 points. Blaine’s Benjamin Adams had a game-high 14 points.

Lynden 74, Archbishop Murphy 60 – Clayton Whitman scored a game-high 25 points in the host Lions’ nonleague win. Christian Zamora had 22 points to help Lynden improve to 12-4.

Lummi 70, Grace Academy 22 – Visiting Lummi led 39-14 at halftime thanks in part to Trazil Lane’s 17 first-half points. The Blackhawks got it done on both ends of the court, holding Grace Academy to eight second-half points.

Anacortes 72, Mount Baker 61 – Anacortes made 10 3-pointers in beating the visiting Mountaineers in a Northwest Conference game. Five of Anacortes’ 3-pointers came in the first quarter, when the Seahawks took a 19-9 lead.

Nooksack Valley 55, Burlington-Edison 44 – Casey Bauman turned in another 20-point performance to help give host Nooksack Valley a Northwest Conference win. Nooksack Valley used strong second and fourth quarters to secure the win. Pioneers coach Rich Skillman said his team is peaking at the right time.

Ferndale 81, Meridian 49 – Carson Genger led all scorers with 21 points as the Golden Eagles earned a Northwest Conference win. Simran Parmar had a team-high 17 points for Meridian. Ferndale shot 55 percent, Meridian 28 percent.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

14-2

10-0

Lynden (2A)

12-4

8-1

Squalicum (3A)

14-2

8-1

Bellingham (2A)

12-4

6-3

Lynden Christian (1A)

13-4

7-3

Mount Baker (1A)

13-4

6-4

Sehome (2A)

9-7

5-4

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-9

3-7

Ferndale (3A)

5-11

3-7

Nooksack Valley (1A)

7-10

3-7

Lakewood (2A)

5-11

2-7

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-11

2-7

Meridian (1A)

6-11

2-8

Blaine (2A)

5-11

2-8

Lynden 74, Archbishop Murphy 60

Archbishop Murphy

16

9

19

16

60

Lynden

24

12

22

18

74

Archbishop Murphy: Abe Lucas 11, Sam Johnson xx, Kyler Gordon 5, Trey Miller 12, Andrew Carter 11, Jaylon Carter 18, Jeric Williams 3, . Total: 60.

Lynden: Jared House 4, Clayton Whitman 25, James Marsh 8, Connor Shine 3, Kobe Elsner 3, Andrew Kivlighn 9, Christian Zamora 22, . Total: 74.

Lynden Christian 81, Blaine 48

Blaine

8

9

7

24

48

Lynden Christian

20

16

23

22

81

Blaine: Colby Knutzen 7, Benjamin Adams 14, Haden Anthony 0, Chase Abshere 0, Anthony Ball 10, Jalen Kortlever 4, Michael Baldwin 7, Adam Vega 2, Tucker Jensen 4. Total: 41.

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 6, Cole Bajema 13, Andrew DeVries 10, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 2, Bryce Bouwman 7, Tanner Jansen 9, Cristian Colwell 9, Grant Rubbert 11, George DeJong 10, Hunter Te Velde 2, Joshua Westra 2. Total: 81.

Ferndale 81, Meridian 49

Ferndale

25

28

16

12

81

Meridian

22

2

15

10

49

Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 8, Logan King 2, Sequoyah Julius 18, James Hinson 14, Riley Hunt 7, AJ Rankin 6, Reid Benson 2, Carson Genger 21, Watiko Leighton 3. Total: 81.

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Simran Parmar 17, Harlon Stuit 4, Camden Burgess 5, Josh Plagerman 8, Warren Utschinski 2, Adam Kruzich 4, Zac Kinney 4. Total: 49.

Anacortes 72, Mount Baker 61

Mount Baker

9

16

18

18

61

Anacortes

19

23

16

14

72

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 3, Keenan Gray 6, Jed Schleimer 2, Kaleb Bass 6, Parker Malone 0, Hayden Linderman xx, Dionisio Romero 5, Carson Engholm 2, Thomas Barbo 8, TJ Bass 14, Grant Balvanz 15, . Total: 61.

Anacortes: Eli Moore 7, Derek Vance 9, Tyler Blouin 12, Connor Rodriguez 14, Jesse Keltner 12, Payton Beaner 0, Trystan Lowry 11, Evan Rodriguez 0, Jacob South 7. Total: 72.

Nooksack Valley 55, Burlington-Edison 44

Burlington-Edison

10

6

14

14

44

Nooksack Valley

7

17

9

22

55

Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 0, Josh Altenhofen 6, Tyce Konkle 14, Brock Brewer 1, Max Thurmond 0, Jake Zamora 6, Michael Larson 0, Brian McGovern 0, Julian Houston 6, Mitchell Wesen 9, Blake Gurney 2. Total: 44.

Nooksack Valley: David Flores 6, Ty Rawls 10, Ryan Veening 0, Casey Bauman 20, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 13, Jordan Veening 6, Kyle Veldman 0, Jeremy Dykes 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 55.

Lummi 70, Grace Academy 22

Lummi

11

28

15

16

70

Grace Academy

5

9

7

1

22

Lummi: Free Borsey 3,Caleb Revey 4, Raven Borsey 5, Quincy Lane 2, Justin Mahle 2, Noah Toby 7, John Ballew 2, Trazil Lane 17, Keegan Jojola 8, Mike Washington 15, Shawn Diggs 5. Total: 70.

Grace Academy: Chase Zachry 2, Blake VanDyke 2, Caleb Sanders 9, Josiah Tuohimaa 2, Isaac Impola 6, Jonathan Hamstra 1. Total: 22.

