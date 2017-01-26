Lynden Christian boys dominate glass to earn win over Blaine

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham