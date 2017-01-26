Tyler helps Mount Baker girls stay unbeaten in league play

Danielle Tyler led visiting Mount Baker in scoring and steals, and the Mountaineers remained undefeated in the Northwest Conference with a 41-28 win over Anacortes on Thursday.
Tyler had 15 points, six coming on fast-break layups initiated by her steals.
“It was a defensive battle,” Mount Baker coach Kim Preston said. “Danielle was super tough defensively and set the tempo for us.”
Lynden Christian 73, Blaine 31 – Sam Van Loo had a game-high 16 points to lead the host Lyncs to a Northwest Conference win. Van Loo was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and made five field goals. Avery Dykstra and Riley Dykstra also scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners.
Burlington-Edison 52, Nooksack Valley 42 – Rachel Sande’s 15 points weren’t enough for host Nooksack Valley to hold off Burlington-Edison. Allyson Ray scored a game-high 21 points for the Tigers, as Burlington-Edison improved to 8-2 in the Northwest Conference.
Meridian 53, Ferndale 40 – Host Meridian played its best defensive game of the year, according to coach Mark Gilmore. The Trojans started in man defense but switched to zone to keep Ferndale off-balance. Ellesse FitzGerald had 14 points to lead Meridian.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
15-1
10-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
16-1
10-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
11-5
8-2
Anacortes (2A)
8-8
6-4
Lynden (2A)
12-4
6-3
Meridian (1A)
12-5
7-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-8
5-5
Sehome (2A)
10-6
5-4
Ferndale (3A)
7-9
4-6
Squalicum (3A)
7-9
3-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-10
2-7
Lakewood (2A)
5-11
1-8
Blaine (2A)
5-12
0-10
Bellingham (2A)
1-15
0-9
Lynden Christian 73, Blaine 31
Blaine
6
3
15
7
—
31
Lynden Christian
13
22
24
14
—
73
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 8, Alexis Hallberg 7, Ashley Dickerson 9, Lauren Kordas 0, Chloe Archer 0, Josie Deming 7, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phillips 0, Sydney Feenstra 0. Total: 31.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 5, Isabela Hernandez 6, Josie Bocci 5, Macki VanderVeen 5, Riley Dykstra 10, Sam VanLoo 16, Avery Dykstra 12, Shyann Brandsma 2, Liv Mellema 2, Emmalee Bailey 8, Grace Sterk 2. Total: 73.
Meridian 53, Ferndale 40
Ferndale
8
13
9
10
—
40
Meridian
13
11
18
11
—
53
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 4, Kylie Honrud 9, Gabby Edison 12, Rylee Weg 7, Nicole Guessford 0, Darrien Camarillo 4, Peyton Humbert 4, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 0. Total: 40.
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 10, Kyrin Baklund 8, Taran Tutterrow 2, Ellesse FitzGerald 14, Natalie Swanson 0, Emily Stuth 5, Kiana Gray 10, Jolee Sipma xx, Bryn Magnusson 4, . Total: 53.
Mount Baker 41, Anacortes 28
Mount Baker
7
16
11
7
—
41
Anacortes
7
10
2
9
—
28
Mount Baker: Marissa Anderson 0, Camryn Bertrand 0, Haylee Malone 2, Stephanie Soares 8, Portia Allred 0, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 10, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 0, Grace Stargell 0, McKenzie Yost 6, Aine Neithardt-Smith 0, Danielle Tyler 15. Total: 41.
Anacortes: Nicole McInerney 6, Linzi Bowman 0, Erin Huffstodt 2, Clare Martin 6, Sally Vaux 2, Taylor Mathis 4, Gabby Ronngren 5, Melissa Frein 3. Total: 28.
Burlington-Edison 52, Nooksack Valley 42
Burlington-Edison
9
14
14
15
—
52
Nooksack Valley
5
8
16
13
—
42
Burlington-Edison: Brandy Smith 5, Katie King 0, Afton Field 0, Maycie Cameron 0, Allyson Ray 21, Lexy Watson 0, Shannon Husband 0, Hali Rainaud 0, Annaleis Reyes 13, Rylee Gundersen 5, Jazzlynn Woods 0, Delaney Watson 8. Total: 52.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 15, Brooke DeBeeld 4, Karley Stremler 3, Jenna Tenkley 2, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 0, Katrina Gimmaka 18. Total: 42.
Comments