High School Basketball

January 25, 2017 5:59 PM

Which Whatcom County basketball team dropped in the latest state rankings?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

For the first time this season the defending state champion Lynden Christian girls basketball team does not sit atop the Class 1A rankings in the Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll.

The Lyncs (15-1) fell one spot behind new No. 1 Cashmere (15-0), which received six first-place votes from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors to LC’s five.

Mount Baker (13-1) stayed put at No. 9 in the Class 1A girls rankings, though the Mountaineers (13-3) jumped one spot to No. 5 in the 1A boys rankings. Baker now sits one spot behind Lynden Christian (12-4) in fourth, while Zillah (14-1) still ranks atop the classification.

Lynden (10-4) jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Class 2A boys rankings behind new No. 1 Clarkston (14-2), while Bellingham (12-4) dropped out of the top 10. The Red Raiders received 11 points in the poll, while Anacortes (13-2) dropped into a tie for second place.

Lynden (12-4) stayed put at No. 5 in the 2A girls poll behind new No. 1 Black Hills (14-1).

Lummi (13-2) remained atop the Class 1B boys poll, receiving six first-place votes to beat out the two Sunnyside Christian (12-1) received.

The Squalicum (14-2) boys were the only other Whatcom County team to receive votes in the poll, as the Storm got one point in Class 3A behind top-ranked Nathan Hale.

Federal Way (4A boys), Life Christian Academy (2B boys), Central Valley (4A girls), Blanchet (3A girls), Dayton (2B girls) and Colton (1B girls) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.

Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Federal Way (10)

19-0

100

1

2. Gonzaga Prep

15-1

89

2

3. Union

14-2

81

3

4. Kentwood

17-2

64

4

5. Ferris

13-3

49

T5

6. Curtis

16-2

44

T5

7. Davis

12-3

43

7

8. Glacier Peak

14-1

34

8

9. Central Valley

12-4

26

9

10. Bothell

13-4

10

10

Others receiving votes: Skyline 7. Lewis and Clark 3.

Class 3A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Nathan Hale (10)

16-0

100

1

2. Garfield

15-2

89

2

3. Lincoln

16-0

77

3

4. Rainier Beach

12-3

70

4

5. West Seattle

14-4

48

6

6. Stanwood

14-1

44

5

(tie) Shadle Park

13-3

44

7

8. Seattle Prep

13-4

27

10

9. Shorecrest

15-1

20

9

10. Cleveland

14-4

18

8

Others receiving votes: Capital 6. Prairie 2. Wilson, Woodrow 2. Squalicum 1. Kamiakin 1. Kelso 1.

Class 2A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Clarkston (2)

14-2

100

2

2. Foss (4)

14-5

96

3

(tie) Anacortes (5)

13-2

96

1

4. Mark Morris

10-4

77

4

5. Selah

13-3

53

5

6. North Kitsap

15-2

39

7

7. Lynden

10-4

38

9

8. Tumwater

11-4

30

8

9. River Ridge

12-6

27

6

10. Pullman

11-4

18

NR

Others receiving votes: Bellingham 11. Wapato 9. Liberty (Renton) 8. Prosser 3.

Class 1A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Zillah (6)

14-1

100

1

2. Freeman (2)

16-1

93

2

3. King's (3)

13-3

90

3

4. Lynden Christian

12-4

77

4

5. Mount Baker

13-3

56

6

6. Northwest School

12-2

45

7

7. LaCenter

9-3

37

8

8. Medical Lake

12-5

36

5

9. Chelan

11-4

33

9

10. Seattle Academy

10-5

15

T10

Others receiving votes: Overlake School 8. Granger 5. Wahluke 5. Warden 5.

Class 2B boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Life Christian Academy (7)

7-1

95

1

2. Napavine (1)

14-0

83

3

3. Kittitas

13-0

82

2

4. Northwest Christian (Col) (2)

14-1

71

5

5. Brewster

16-1

68

4

6. Adna

12-3

51

6

7. DeSales

12-3

26

7

8. Toutle Lake

11-4

25

8

9. Ilwaco

14-4

18

9

10. Chief Leschi

14-4

9

10

Others receiving votes: Toledo 8. Oroville 7. Manson 3. St. George's 2. White Swan 1. Colfax 1.

Class 1B boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Lummi (6)

13-2

84

1

2. Sunnyside Christian (2)

12-1

76

2

3. Almira Coulee-Hartline

15-2

62

4

4. Taholah

13-2

56

3

5. Yakama Tribal

13-4

48

6

6. Neah Bay (1)

14-3

47

8

7. Pomeroy

14-1

39

5

8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)

13-3

26

9

9. Muckleshoot Tribal School

9-3

22

7

10. Puget Sound Adventist

11-4

16

T10

Others receiving votes: Selkirk 8. Wellpinit 7. Garfield-Palouse 2. Prescott 1. Seattle Lutheran 1.

Class 4A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Central Valley (10)

16-0

100

1

2. Sunnyside

15-0

87

3

3. Kentridge

17-1

82

5

4. Bellarmine Prep

16-1

58

6

5. Kentlake

17-2

56

2

6. Bothell

14-2

52

4

7. Glacier Peak

14-1

41

7

8. Moses Lake

12-3

38

8

9. Auburn Riverside

14-5

15

9

(tie) Todd Beamer

17-2

15

NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 6.

Class 3A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Blanchet (10)

17-0

100

1

2. Kamiakin

14-1

85

2

3. Mt. Spokane

15-1

71

3

4. Prairie

11-2

67

4

5. Lincoln

13-3

52

5

6. Gig Harbor

12-3

44

7

7. Garfield

11-3

26

10

(tie) Stanwood

12-3

26

6

9. Bellevue

15-2

22

NR

10. Mercer Island

14-3

16

NR

Others receiving votes: Shorewood 10. Snohomish 10. Seattle Prep 9. Rainier Beach 6. West Seattle 4. Lynnwood 2.

Class 2A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Black Hills (5)

14-1

104

2

2. White River (6)

17-2

99

1

3. Wapato

13-2

74

3

4. Prosser

13-2

64

4

5. Lynden

12-4

60

5

6. W. F. West

11-2

54

6

7. Archbishop Murphy

12-3

51

7

8. North Kitsap

13-3

32

9

9. East Valley (Spokane)

11-6

22

10

10. Washougal

8-4

19

8

Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 11. Port Angeles 9. Olympic 3. Renton 1. Tumwater 1. Cedarcrest 1.

Class 1A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Cashmere (6)

15-0

105

2

2. Lynden Christian (5)

15-1

102

1

3. Columbia (Burbank)

14-0

79

4

4. Okanogan

14-2

69

5

5. Montesano

14-3

61

3

6. LaCenter

15-0

60

6

7. Granger

15-1

50

7

8. Zillah

13-2

33

8

9. Mount Baker

13-1

32

9

10. Bellevue Christian

12-4

9

10

Others receiving votes: Medical Lake 2. Meridian 1. River View 1. Seattle Academy 1.

Class 2B girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Dayton (6)

14-1

86

2

2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)

15-1

66

1

3. Wahkiakum (2)

16-0

63

5

4. St. George's

13-2

62

4

5. Davenport

13-2

45

8T

(tie) Ilwaco

15-2

45

3

7. Kalama

13-2

39

7

8. Raymond

13-2

35

10

9. Adna

14-2

22

6

10. Brewster

12-3

21

8T

Others receiving votes: Tonasket 6. LaConner 4. Colfax 1.

Class 1B girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Colton (4)

14-2

73

1

2. Republic (2)

17-1

72

2

3. Almira Coulee-Hartline

14-3

51

4

4. Sunnyside Christian

12-2

46

5

5. Tacoma Baptist (2)

18-0

40

8

(tie) Pomeroy

11-4

40

3

7. Selkirk

15-3

36

6

8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)

15-1

28

10

9. Oakesdale

13-3

22

9

10. Tulalip Heritage

14-2

9

NR

(tie) Clallam Bay

10-4

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Entiat 5. Evergreen Lutheran 5. Neah Bay 2. Pateros 2.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: All-Whatcom County Boys' Basketball Player of the Year Sterling Somers

View more video

Sports Videos