Which Whatcom County basketball team dropped in the latest state rankings?

For the first time this season the defending state champion Lynden Christian girls basketball team does not sit atop the Class 1A rankings in the Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll.
The Lyncs (15-1) fell one spot behind new No. 1 Cashmere (15-0), which received six first-place votes from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors to LC’s five.
Mount Baker (13-1) stayed put at No. 9 in the Class 1A girls rankings, though the Mountaineers (13-3) jumped one spot to No. 5 in the 1A boys rankings. Baker now sits one spot behind Lynden Christian (12-4) in fourth, while Zillah (14-1) still ranks atop the classification.
Lynden (10-4) jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Class 2A boys rankings behind new No. 1 Clarkston (14-2), while Bellingham (12-4) dropped out of the top 10. The Red Raiders received 11 points in the poll, while Anacortes (13-2) dropped into a tie for second place.
Lynden (12-4) stayed put at No. 5 in the 2A girls poll behind new No. 1 Black Hills (14-1).
Lummi (13-2) remained atop the Class 1B boys poll, receiving six first-place votes to beat out the two Sunnyside Christian (12-1) received.
The Squalicum (14-2) boys were the only other Whatcom County team to receive votes in the poll, as the Storm got one point in Class 3A behind top-ranked Nathan Hale.
Federal Way (4A boys), Life Christian Academy (2B boys), Central Valley (4A girls), Blanchet (3A girls), Dayton (2B girls) and Colton (1B girls) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Associated Press Washington State High School Basketball Poll
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA Classs, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Federal Way (10)
19-0
100
1
2. Gonzaga Prep
15-1
89
2
3. Union
14-2
81
3
4. Kentwood
17-2
64
4
5. Ferris
13-3
49
T5
6. Curtis
16-2
44
T5
7. Davis
12-3
43
7
8. Glacier Peak
14-1
34
8
9. Central Valley
12-4
26
9
10. Bothell
13-4
10
10
Others receiving votes: Skyline 7. Lewis and Clark 3.
Class 3A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Nathan Hale (10)
16-0
100
1
2. Garfield
15-2
89
2
3. Lincoln
16-0
77
3
4. Rainier Beach
12-3
70
4
5. West Seattle
14-4
48
6
6. Stanwood
14-1
44
5
(tie) Shadle Park
13-3
44
7
8. Seattle Prep
13-4
27
10
9. Shorecrest
15-1
20
9
10. Cleveland
14-4
18
8
Others receiving votes: Capital 6. Prairie 2. Wilson, Woodrow 2. Squalicum 1. Kamiakin 1. Kelso 1.
Class 2A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Clarkston (2)
14-2
100
2
2. Foss (4)
14-5
96
3
(tie) Anacortes (5)
13-2
96
1
4. Mark Morris
10-4
77
4
5. Selah
13-3
53
5
6. North Kitsap
15-2
39
7
7. Lynden
10-4
38
9
8. Tumwater
11-4
30
8
9. River Ridge
12-6
27
6
10. Pullman
11-4
18
NR
Others receiving votes: Bellingham 11. Wapato 9. Liberty (Renton) 8. Prosser 3.
Class 1A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Zillah (6)
14-1
100
1
2. Freeman (2)
16-1
93
2
3. King's (3)
13-3
90
3
4. Lynden Christian
12-4
77
4
5. Mount Baker
13-3
56
6
6. Northwest School
12-2
45
7
7. LaCenter
9-3
37
8
8. Medical Lake
12-5
36
5
9. Chelan
11-4
33
9
10. Seattle Academy
10-5
15
T10
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 8. Granger 5. Wahluke 5. Warden 5.
Class 2B boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Life Christian Academy (7)
7-1
95
1
2. Napavine (1)
14-0
83
3
3. Kittitas
13-0
82
2
4. Northwest Christian (Col) (2)
14-1
71
5
5. Brewster
16-1
68
4
6. Adna
12-3
51
6
7. DeSales
12-3
26
7
8. Toutle Lake
11-4
25
8
9. Ilwaco
14-4
18
9
10. Chief Leschi
14-4
9
10
Others receiving votes: Toledo 8. Oroville 7. Manson 3. St. George's 2. White Swan 1. Colfax 1.
Class 1B boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Lummi (6)
13-2
84
1
2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
12-1
76
2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
15-2
62
4
4. Taholah
13-2
56
3
5. Yakama Tribal
13-4
48
6
6. Neah Bay (1)
14-3
47
8
7. Pomeroy
14-1
39
5
8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
13-3
26
9
9. Muckleshoot Tribal School
9-3
22
7
10. Puget Sound Adventist
11-4
16
T10
Others receiving votes: Selkirk 8. Wellpinit 7. Garfield-Palouse 2. Prescott 1. Seattle Lutheran 1.
Class 4A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Central Valley (10)
16-0
100
1
2. Sunnyside
15-0
87
3
3. Kentridge
17-1
82
5
4. Bellarmine Prep
16-1
58
6
5. Kentlake
17-2
56
2
6. Bothell
14-2
52
4
7. Glacier Peak
14-1
41
7
8. Moses Lake
12-3
38
8
9. Auburn Riverside
14-5
15
9
(tie) Todd Beamer
17-2
15
NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Stevens 6.
Class 3A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Blanchet (10)
17-0
100
1
2. Kamiakin
14-1
85
2
3. Mt. Spokane
15-1
71
3
4. Prairie
11-2
67
4
5. Lincoln
13-3
52
5
6. Gig Harbor
12-3
44
7
7. Garfield
11-3
26
10
(tie) Stanwood
12-3
26
6
9. Bellevue
15-2
22
NR
10. Mercer Island
14-3
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Shorewood 10. Snohomish 10. Seattle Prep 9. Rainier Beach 6. West Seattle 4. Lynnwood 2.
Class 2A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Black Hills (5)
14-1
104
2
2. White River (6)
17-2
99
1
3. Wapato
13-2
74
3
4. Prosser
13-2
64
4
5. Lynden
12-4
60
5
6. W. F. West
11-2
54
6
7. Archbishop Murphy
12-3
51
7
8. North Kitsap
13-3
32
9
9. East Valley (Spokane)
11-6
22
10
10. Washougal
8-4
19
8
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 11. Port Angeles 9. Olympic 3. Renton 1. Tumwater 1. Cedarcrest 1.
Class 1A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Cashmere (6)
15-0
105
2
2. Lynden Christian (5)
15-1
102
1
3. Columbia (Burbank)
14-0
79
4
4. Okanogan
14-2
69
5
5. Montesano
14-3
61
3
6. LaCenter
15-0
60
6
7. Granger
15-1
50
7
8. Zillah
13-2
33
8
9. Mount Baker
13-1
32
9
10. Bellevue Christian
12-4
9
10
Others receiving votes: Medical Lake 2. Meridian 1. River View 1. Seattle Academy 1.
Class 2B girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Dayton (6)
14-1
86
2
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
15-1
66
1
3. Wahkiakum (2)
16-0
63
5
4. St. George's
13-2
62
4
5. Davenport
13-2
45
8T
(tie) Ilwaco
15-2
45
3
7. Kalama
13-2
39
7
8. Raymond
13-2
35
10
9. Adna
14-2
22
6
10. Brewster
12-3
21
8T
Others receiving votes: Tonasket 6. LaConner 4. Colfax 1.
Class 1B girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Colton (4)
14-2
73
1
2. Republic (2)
17-1
72
2
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
14-3
51
4
4. Sunnyside Christian
12-2
46
5
5. Tacoma Baptist (2)
18-0
40
8
(tie) Pomeroy
11-4
40
3
7. Selkirk
15-3
36
6
8. Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace)
15-1
28
10
9. Oakesdale
13-3
22
9
10. Tulalip Heritage
14-2
9
NR
(tie) Clallam Bay
10-4
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Entiat 5. Evergreen Lutheran 5. Neah Bay 2. Pateros 2.
Comments