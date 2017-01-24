Eisess’ double-double boosts Sehome over Lakewood in girls basketball

Sarah Eisess had a game-high 19 points and 17 rebounds to help give visiting Sehome a 43-30 Northwest Conference win over Lakewood on Tuesday.
Eisess was a force inside and was strong with the basketball, Sehome coach Kim Kirk said.
“It was a shaky first half, but then we settled down in the second half,” Kirk said. “Madison (MacPhee) and Sarah did a nice job of getting our stuff going.”
Sehome trailed by seven at halftime but then had a 14-5 third quarter and 16-5 fourth quarter.
Anacortes 58, Bellingham 39 – Visiting Bellingham won the first and fourth quarters but was trounced in the second and third quarters in a Northwest Conference loss. Autumn Jacobsen had a team-high 10 points for the Red Raiders. Melissa Frein had 12 points for Anacortes.
Lynden 58, Blaine 22 – Elisa Kooiman made all of her shots in the first quarter en route to a game-high 19 points and a Northwest Conference win for visiting Lynden. The Lions led 38-14 at halftime and held Blaine to eight points in the second half.
Burlington-Edison 57, Squalicum 31 – The visiting Storm lost a Northwest Conference game to the Tigers.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
14-1
9-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
15-1
9-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-5
7-2
Meridian (1A)
11-5
6-3
Anacortes (2A)
8-7
6-3
Lynden (2A)
12-4
6-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-7
5-4
Sehome (2A)
10-6
5-4
Ferndale (3A)
7-8
4-5
Squalicum (3A)
7-9
3-6
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-10
2-7
Lakewood (2A)
5-11
1-8
Blaine (2A)
5-11
0-9
Bellingham (2A)
1-15
0-9
Anacortes 58, Bellingham 39
Bellingham
12
9
6
12
—
39
Anacortes
11
17
21
9
—
58
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 9, Jacquie Estrada 3, Susie Bennett 8, Eliza Rossman 4, Amya Cook 4, Dita Dalthorp 1, Autumn Jacobsen 10. Total: 39.
Anacortes: Nicole McInerney 5, Linzi Bowman 5, Erin Huffstodt 6, Clare Martin 2, Sally Vaux 6, Gabby Ronngren 11, Evie Hance 5, Melissa Frein 12, Taylor Mathis 6. Total: 58.
Burlington-Edison 57, Squalicum 31
Squalicum
00
00
00
00
—
31
Burlington-Edison
00
00
00
00
—
57
Squalicum: Total: 31.
Burlington-Edison: Total: 57.
Sehome 43, Lakewood 30
Sehome
9
4
14
16
—
43
Lakewood
12
8
5
5
—
30
Sehome: Maddy Hooker 8, Madison MacPhee 10, Alex Payne 0, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 2, Madison Ulrich 0, Emma Clark 2, Sarah Eisess 19, Carissa McDowell 2. Total: 43.
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 7, Natalie Neer 6, Emily Senyitko 7, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 2, Jenna Langdon 8, Kimmy Epperson 0, Bailey Dixon 0. Total: 30.
Lynden 58, Blaine 22
Lynden
24
14
9
11
—
58
Blaine
8
6
3
5
—
22
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 0, Lauren Zwiers 2, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 13, Mariah Gonzalez 5, Faith Dutt 4, Sierra Smith 6, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 19, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 5, Natalie Amos 4. Total: 58.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 3, Alexis Hallberg 3, Ashley Dickerson 4, Lauren Kordas 2, Josie Deming 7, Ziyona Ward 2, Jessica Phillips 0, Sydney Feenstra 1. Total: 22.
