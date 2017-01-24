High School Basketball

January 24, 2017 10:00 PM

Squalicum rides fast start to win over Burlington in boys basketball

By Tyler Urke

Host Squalicum took a 23-11 lead after the first quarter and sailed to a 63-41 Northwest Conference win over Burlington-Edison on Tuesday.

The Storm forced 21 turnovers and allowed just 14 second-half points. Squalicum coach Dave Dickson said his team was in the right spots defensively.

“The defense carried us tonight,” he said. “It was a good team effort.”

Damek Mitchell had a game-high 22 points but wasn’t his usual prolific self in other categories, adding six rebounds and three assists. His brother, freshman Dedrick Mitchell, scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter.

Lynden 70, Blaine 53 – Andrew Kivlighn and Christian Zamora had 14 points each to lead the host Lions to a Northwest Conference win. Benjamin Adams had a game-high 25 points for the Borderites, who were outscored by 10 points in the first quarter and 11 in the third.

Sehome 66, Lakewood 51 – Four players scored in double figures for the host Mariners in their Northwest Conference win. Eddy Hochsprung had a game-high 19 points, Logan Deboo scored 15 and Logan Lyall and Marcus Montag had 10 each for Sehome.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

12-2

8-0

Lynden (2A)

11-4

8-1

Squalicum (3A)

14-2

8-1

Bellingham (2A)

12-3

6-2

Lynden Christian (1A)

12-4

6-3

Mount Baker (1A)

13-3

6-3

Sehome (2A)

9-7

5-4

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-8

3-6

Lakewood (2A)

5-11

2-7

Blaine (2A)

5-10

2-7

Meridian (1A)

6-10

2-7

Ferndale (3A)

4-11

2-7

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-11

2-7

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-10

2-7

Squalicum 63, Burlington-Edison 41

Burlington-Edison

11

16

8

6

41

Squalicum

23

17

14

9

63

Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 5, Josh Altenhofen 6, Tyce Konkle 11, Brock Brewer 6, Max Thurmond 2, Jake Zamora 0, Michael Larson 5, Brian McGovern 2, Julian Houston 2, Mitchell Wesen 2, Blake Gurney 0. Total: 41.

Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Jacob Hardy 0, Ben Peterson 2, Eric Monahan 0, Noah Martin 0, Jack Wendling 2, Damek Mitchell 22, Dedrick Mitchell 6, Devante’ Powell 15, Kendall Engelhart 10, Jacob Johnson 6. Total: 63.

Sehome 66, Lakewood 51

Lakewood

7

15

15

14

51

Sehome

15

20

19

12

66

Lakewood: Morgan Stacey 4, Adam Duran 15, Alex Jensen 11, Austin Lane 12, Justin Gustafson 6, Jonathan Cox 2, . Total: 51.

Sehome: Logan Lyall 10, Eddy Hochsprung 19, Evan Kingma 3, Logan Deboo 15, JaKobe Woodfork 2, Jaren Tilley 5, Marcus Montag 10, Josh Dentel 2. Total: 66.

Lynden 70, Blaine 53

Blaine

8

18

10

17

53

Lynden

18

14

21

17

70

Blaine: Colby Knutzen 12, Benjamin Adams 25, Chase Abshere 9, Anthony Ball 2, Jalen Kortlever 1, Adam Vega 2, Tucker Jensen 2. Total: 53.

Lynden: Blake Silves 3, Jared House 4, Clayton Whitman 12, James Marsh 9, Connor Shine 2, Kobe Elsner 10, Trey Labounty 2, Andrew Kivlighn 14, Christian Zamora 14, . Total: 70.

