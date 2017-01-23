Stremler scores season high to help Nooksack beat Ferndale in girls basketball

Junior forward Karley Stremler scored a season-high 13 points as host Nooksack Valley defeated Ferndale 53-43 in Northwest Conference play Monday.
Nooksack Valley broke Ferndale’s pressure defense and led 15-9 in the first quarter, according to coach Shane Wichers.
“The girls knew how we wanted to break their press, and then they did it,” Wichers said.
Yakima Tribal 49, Lummi 22 – The host Blackhawks had no answer for the Eagles’ man-to-man defense as they suffered their sixth loss in 10 games this season. Rian Rosilo scored a team-high eight points for Lummi. Ashtin McElderry had seven points.
Lynden Christian 71, Sedro-Woolley 27 – Sam VanLoo scored a game-high 21 points as the visiting Lyncs scored at least 70 points for the fourth time. Torina Hommes and Isabela Hernandez each scored 15 points for Lynden Christian, which led 39-13 at halftime in the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison 60, Blaine 30 – The visiting Borderites lost a Northwest Conference game to the host Tigers.
Boys
Nooksack Valley 57, Ferndale 48 – Casey Bauman scored a game-high 21 points for the visiting Pioneers in the Northwest Conference game. Nooksack outscored Ferndale by 14 in the second half. David Flores scored 18 points for the Pioneers and disrupted the Golden Eagles’ passing lanes.
Yakima Tribal 44, Lummi 42 – The Blackhawks lost a nonleague game to the Eagles, who outscored their hosts 18-14 in the fourth quarter.
Lynden Christian 68, Sedro-Woolley 52 – Cole Bajema scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the host Lyncs to a Northwest Conference win. George DeJong had 10 rebounds as the Lyncs outrebounded the Cubs 36-27.
Mount Baker 61, Meridian 48 – TJ Bass scored nine of his game-high 19 points during a decisive 18-7 third quarter for the visiting Mountaineers in their Northwest Conference win. The Trojans’ TJ Dykstra held Grant Balvanz to four points through three quarters, but Balvanz scored 10 fourth-quarter points.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
12-2
8-0
Lynden (2A)
10-4
7-1
Squalicum (3A)
13-2
7-1
Bellingham (2A)
12-3
6-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-4
6-3
Mount Baker (1A)
13-3
6-3
Sehome (2A)
8-7
4-4
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-7
3-5
Lakewood (2A)
5-10
2-6
Blaine (2A)
5-9
2-6
Meridian (1A)
6-10
2-7
Ferndale (3A)
4-11
2-7
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-11
2-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-10
2-7
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
15-1
9-0
Mount Baker (1A)
14-1
9-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
9-5
6-2
Meridian (1A)
11-5
6-3
Anacortes (2A)
7-7
5-3
Lynden (2A)
11-4
5-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
9-7
5-4
Sehome (2A)
9-6
4-4
Ferndale (3A)
7-8
4-5
Squalicum (3A)
7-8
3-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-10
2-7
Lakewood (2A)
5-10
1-7
Blaine (2A)
5-10
0-8
Bellingham (2A)
1-14
0-8
Girls
Yakima Tribal 49, Lummi 22
Yakima Tribal
15
6
13
5
—
49
Lummi
6
9
2
5
—
22
Yakima Tribal: Total: 49.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 3, Rian Rosilo 8, Ashtin McElderry 7, Raeschelle Washington 2, LeAnne Humphreys 2. Total: 22.
Nooksack Valley 53, Ferndale 43
Ferndale
9
13
8
13
—
43
Nooksack Valley
15
9
14
15
—
53
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 5, Kylie Honrud 2, Gabby Edison 5, Rylee Weg 7, Nicole Guessford 0, Darrien Camarillo 12, Peyton Humbert 3, Emma Hindes 9, Morgan Barlean 0, Drew Westford 0. Total: 43.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 14, Brooke DeBeeld 0, Karley Stremler 13, Jenna Tenkley 6, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 5, Katrina Gimmaka 15. Total: 53.
Lynden Christian 71, Sedro-Woolley 27
Lynden Christian
18
21
19
13
—
71
Sedro-Woolley
7
6
5
9
—
27
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 15, Isabela Hernandez 15, Josie Bocci 6, Macki VanderVeen 2, Riley Dykstra 0, Sam VanLoo 21, Riley VanHulzen 0, Avery Dykstra 4, Shyann Brandsma 0, Liv Mellema 0, Emmalee Bailey 0, Grace Sterk 8. Total: 71.
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 6, Maren Mihelich 2, Kristina Norris 0, Taylor Torgeson 4, Samantha Cox 15, Taylor Manning 0, Allison Nichols 0, Madison Roppel 0, Jordan Stapleton 0, Daniella Rodriguez 0. Total: 27.
Burlington-Edison 60, Blaine 30
Blaine
00
00
00
00
—
30
Burlington-Edison
00
00
00
00
—
60
Blaine: Total: 30.
Burlington-Edison: Total: 60.
Boys
Yakima Tribal 44, Lummi 42
Yakima Tribal
—
44
Lummi
—
42
Yakima Tribal: Total: 44.
Lummi: Total: 42.
Nooksack Valley 57, Ferndale 48
Nooksack Valley
14
8
15
20
—
57
Ferndale
19
8
11
10
—
48
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 18, Ty Rawls 0, Ryan Veening 6, Casey Bauman 21, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 4, Jordan Veening 6, Kyle Veldman 2, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 57.
Ferndale: Logan King 0, Sequoyah Julius 3, James Hinson 8, Riley Hunt 13, AJ Rankin 8, Reid Benson 6, Cody Gunter 0, Carson Genger 8, Watiko Leighton 2. Total: 48.
Lynden Christian 68, Sedro-Woolley 52
Sedro-Woolley
21
11
12
8
—
52
Lynden Christian
22
15
12
19
—
68
Sedro-Woolley: Total: 52.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 2, Cole Bajema 27, Andrew DeVries 2, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 0, Cristian Colwell 17, Grant Rubbert 18, George DeJong 2, Joshua Westra 0, Bauman 0. Total: 68.
Mount Baker 61, Meridian 48
Mount Baker
10
13
18
20
—
61
Meridian
10
15
7
16
—
48
Mount Baker: Jed Schleimer 3, Kaleb Bass 6, Dionisio Romero 2, Carson Engholm 5, Thomas Barbo 12, TJ Bass 19, Grant Balvanz 14. Total: 61.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 7, Simran Parmar 19, Camden Burgess 2, Josh Plagerman 2, Warren Utschinski 7, TJ Dykstra 4, Zac Kinney 7. Total: 48.
Comments