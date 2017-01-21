High School Basketball

January 21, 2017 9:51 PM

Edison sparks Ferndale girls basketball to win over Everett

By Tyler Urke

Gabby Edison had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead visiting Ferndale to a 39-33 win over Everett on Saturday.

Edison did most of her work in the post, as the 6-foot-1 senior abused Everett’s frontcourt. Rylee Weg added 10 points as the Golden Eagles rattled off an 18-7 fourth quarter to seal the game.

“On the second game of a back-to-back, it was good that we held our composure,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said.

Lummi 53, Muckleshoot Tribal 21 – The host Blackhawks earned a victory over the visiting Kings.

Boys

Everett 69, Ferndale 50 – The visiting Golden Eagles lost a nonleague game against the host Seagulls.

Lummi 72, Muckleshoot Tribal 56 – The host Blackhawks earned a victory over the visiting Kings.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

12-2

8-0

Lynden (2A)

10-4

7-1

Squalicum (3A)

13-2

7-1

Bellingham (2A)

12-3

6-2

Lynden Christian (1A)

11-4

5-3

Mount Baker (1A)

12-3

5-3

Sehome (2A)

8-7

4-4

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-7

3-5

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-9

2-5

Ferndale (3A)

4-10

2-6

Lakewood (2A)

4-10

2-6

Meridian (1A)

6-9

2-6

Blaine (2A)

5-9

2-6

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-10

1-7

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Mount Baker (1A)

13-1

8-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

14-1

8-0

Meridian (1A)

11-4

6-2

Burlington-Edison (2A)

8-5

5-2

Anacortes (2A)

7-7

5-3

Lynden (2A)

11-4

5-3

Nooksack Valley (1A)

8-7

4-4

Sehome (2A)

9-6

4-4

Ferndale (3A)

7-7

4-4

Squalicum (3A)

7-8

3-5

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

6-9

2-6

Lakewood (2A)

5-10

1-7

Blaine (2A)

5-9

0-7

Bellingham (2A)

1-14

0-8

Boys

Everett 69, Ferndale 50

Ferndale

50

Everett

69

Ferndale: Total: 50.

Everett: Total: 69.

Lummi 72, Muckleshoot Tribal 56

Muckleshoot Tribal

56

Lummi

72

Muckleshoot Tribal: Total: 56.

Lummi: Total: 72.

Girls

Lummi 53, Muckleshoot Tribal 21

Muckleshoot Tribal

21

Lummi

53

Muckleshoot Tribal: Total: 21.

Lummi: Total: 53.

Ferndale 39, Everett 33

Ferndale

12

6

5

18

39

Everett

10

10

6

7

33

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 3, Kylie Honrud 8, Gabby Edison 11, Rylee Weg 10, Nicole Guessford 2, Darrien Camarillo 2, Peyton Humbert 3, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 0. Total: 39.

Everett: Marlena Urvater 0, Kaley Shankle 0, Morgan Carter 0, Brooklyn Johnson 10, Kate Pohland 15, Tiana Simmers 0, Siena Utt 2, Susanna Diaz 2, Jazmine McMiller 0, Alexis Rutter 4. Total: 33.

High School Basketball

