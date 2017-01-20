Squalicum’s boys basketball team capitalizes on Ferndale’s turnovers

Squalicum scored 29 points off of Ferndale turnovers which helped the visiting Storm earn a 63-48 Northwest Conference win on Friday.
Squalicum had seven turnovers compared to more than 25 for Ferndale.
“It was a simple game, it’s hard to win when you give away 15 possessions in a game,” Ferndale coach Jason Owens said.
Damek Mitchell had a game-high 18 points to lead the Storm to its 13th win of the season. Owens had nothing but praise for Mitchell after the game.
“Damek is a great player that controlled the tempo all game,” Owens said.
Carson Genger led Ferndale with 14 points.
Mount Baker 56, Nooksack Valley 42 – The visiting Mountaineers led by 23 in the third quarter in a victory over the Pioneers. TJ Bass led Mount Baker in scoring with 18 points. Grant Balvanz broke the Mount Baker record for made 3-pointers in a career with 141. The previous mark was set by Brent Cowden with 140 from 1997-2001.
Sehome 72, Blaine 59 – The host Mariners earned a Northwest Conference win over the visiting Borderites.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
12-2
8-0
Lynden (2A)
10-4
7-1
Squalicum (3A)
13-2
7-1
Bellingham (2A)
12-3
6-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
11-4
5-3
Mount Baker (1A)
12-3
5-3
Sehome (2A)
8-7
4-4
Ferndale (3A)
4-9
2-6
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-7
2-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-9
2-5
Blaine (2A)
5-9
2-6
Lakewood (2A)
4-10
2-6
Meridian (1A)
6-9
2-6
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-10
1-7
Mount Baker 56, Nooksack Valley 42
Mount Baker
16
13
19
8
—
56
Nooksack Valley
8
11
6
17
—
42
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 6, Keenan Gray 4, Jed Schleimer 8, Kaleb Bass 6, Parker Malone 0, Dionisio Romero 2, Carson Engholm 0, Thomas Barbo 4, TJ Bass 18, Grant Balvanz 8. Total: 56.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 3, Ty Rawls 1, Ryan Veening 0, Casey Bauman 26, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 3, Jordan Veening 9, Kyle Veldman 0, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 42.
Squalicum 63, Ferndale 48
Squalicum
13
16
20
14
—
63
Ferndale
8
9
16
15
—
48
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 3, Ben Peterson 5, Jack Wendling 10, Damek Mitchell 18, Devante’ Powell 17, Kendall Engelhart 7, Jacob Johnson 3. Total: 63.
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 5, Logan King 6, James Hinson 6, Riley Hunt 10, AJ Rankin 5, Reid Benson 2, Carson Genger 14. Total: 48.
Comments