January 20, 2017 10:02 PM

Defense and rebounding help Sehome girls defeat Blaine

By Tyler Urke

Defense and rebounding were the keys to host Sehome defeating Northwest Conference foe Blaine 45-19 on Friday.

Taryn Clark scored just one point but pulled down nine rebounds and Emma Clark grabbed seven boards for the Mariners. Sehome’s rebounding led to transition baskets that helped the Mariners lead 26-10 at halftime.

“We played really good half-court defense tonight,” Sehome coach Kim Kirk said. “We got hands on balls that turned into steals.”

Kirk also said Maddy Hooker had a great all-around game for Sehome.

Ferndale 56, Squalicum 50 – The host Golden Eagles outplayed the Storm for the first three quarters to earn a Northwest Conference win. Squalicum hit 14 3-pointers compared to Ferndale’s seven, but Rylee Weg’s 15 points were too much for the Storm. Darrien Camarillo finished with five points and seven assists for the Golden Eagles.

Lummi 58, Arlington Christian 17 – Dezirae Toby had a game-high 15 points to lead the host Blackhawks to a win over Arlington Christian. Lummi led by 20 at halftime thanks to balanced scoring and lock-down defense.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden Christian (1A)

14-1

8-0

Mount Baker (1A)

12-1

7-0

Meridian (1A)

11-4

6-2

Anacortes (2A)

7-7

5-3

Lynden (2A)

11-4

5-3

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-5

4-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

8-6

4-3

Ferndale (3A)

6-7

4-4

Sehome (2A)

9-6

4-4

Squalicum (3A)

7-8

3-5

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

6-8

2-5

Lakewood (2A)

5-10

1-7

Blaine (2A)

5-9

0-7

Bellingham (2A)

1-14

0-8

Lummi 58, Arlington Christian 17

Arlington Christian

6

2

9

0

17

Lummi

14

14

13

17

58

Arlington Christian: Cynthia Koester 4, Alaina Hayward 5, Seri Hawk 4, Naomi Nuss 4. Total: 17.

Lummi: Jenyha Ell 8, Shelby Jacobs 4, Rian Rosilo 6, Marianna Felix 1, Ashtin McElderry 9, Raeschelle Washington 11, Dezirae Toby 15, LeAnne Humphreys 4. Total: 58.

Sehome 45, Blaine 19

Blaine

3

7

3

6

19

Sehome

12

14

13

6

45

Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 4, Alexis Hallberg 3, Ashley Dickerson 7, Lauren Kordas 0, Josie Deming 2, Ziyona Ward 4, Jessica Phillips 0, Sydney Feenstra 0, Emma Mulryan 0, Maya Ball 0. Total: 19.

Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 10, Madison MacPhee 0, Alex Payne 8, Taryn Clark 1, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 4, Madison Ulrich 2, Emma Clark 7, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 2, Carissa McDowell 11. Total: 45.

Ferndale 56, Squalicum 50

Squalicum

11

17

11

11

50

Ferndale

15

16

20

5

56

Squalicum: Shefka Williams 5, Mady Blackwell 3, Des’ree Henry 8, Mariana Madera 2, Hope Jorgensen 0, Josie Andert 10, Chalae Wolters 18, Carmi Fenner 1, Hannah Larkin 3. Total: 50.

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 0, Kylie Honrud 11, Gabby Edison 13, Rylee Weg 15, Nicole Guessford 0, Darrien Camarillo 5, Peyton Humbert 11, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 1. Total: 56.

