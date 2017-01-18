Ferndale can’t keep up with No. 1-ranked Federal Way in boys basketball

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County Pause

1:04 James Paxton and other Seattle Mariners make stop in Ferndale on Mariners Caravan tour

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

9:40 Scott: You can vote...to make America great again

3:57 'Make America Laugh Again' presidential comedy roast in Brickell