Ferndale can’t keep up with No. 1-ranked Federal Way in boys basketball

Ferndale had its hands full Wednesday when Federal Way, the state’s top-ranked Class 4A team, came to town. The two-time defending 4A state champs beat the Golden Eagles 69-36.
“That was like playing a college team,” Ferndale coach Jason Owens said. “They’re No. 1 for a reason.”
Ferndale committed 28 fouls compared to six for Federal Way.
“We didn’t give them anything easy,” Owens said. “This is what it’s like at the highest level.”
Reid Benson led the Golden Eagles in scoring with eight points. Federal Way’s Marcus Stephens had a game-high 19 points.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
11-2
7-0
Lynden (2A)
9-4
6-1
Squalicum (3A)
12-2
6-1
Bellingham (2A)
11-3
5-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
11-3
5-2
Mount Baker (1A)
11-3
4-3
Sehome (2A)
7-7
3-4
Ferndale (3A)
4-9
2-5
Lakewood (2A)
4-9
2-5
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-7
2-5
Meridian (1A)
6-8
2-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-9
2-5
Blaine (2A)
5-8
2-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-9
1-6
Federal Way 69, Ferndale 36
Federal Way
13
20
24
13
—
69
Ferndale
7
8
9
10
—
36
Federal Way: Marcus Stephens 19, Jaden McDaniel 5, Elijah Nnanabu 7, Jovon Vongsaveng 1, Etan Collins 16, Palofino Jatta 8, Malcolm Cola 14. Total: 69.
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 4, Logan King 3, James Hinson 6, AJ Rankin 5, Reid Benson 8, Cody Gunter 3, Carson Genger 3, Watiko Leighton 2. Total: 36.
