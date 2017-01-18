Which Whatcom County basketball team made its debut in the state poll?

The Lynden boys basketball team made its first appearance of 2017 in the Associated Press Washington High School Basketball Poll released Wednesday.
The Lions (9-4) debuted at No. 9 in the Class 2A rankings voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors. Bellingham (11-3) was one spot behind in 10th, falling from No. 7, while Anacortes (11-2) remained atop the poll.
The Lynden Christian girls and Lummi boys also remained No. 1 in their respective classifications. The Blackhawks (11-1) were a unanimous top pick in Class 1B, while the Lyncs (13-1) received seven of 10 first-place votes in Class 1B. Cashmere (13-0) received the other three votes, while Mount Baker (12-1) remained at No. 9.
Lynden (11-3) remained at No. 5 in the 2A girls rankings behind top-ranked White River (14-1), while Lynden Christian (11-3) and Mount Baker (11-3) stayed put at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively in the 1A boys poll behind top-ranked Zillah (12-0).
Federal Way (4A), Nathan Hale (3A) and Life Christian Academy (2B) were ranked No. 1 on the boys side, while Central Valley (4A), Blanchet (3A), Spangle Liberty (2B) and Colton (1B) grabbed the top spots on the girls side.
Associated Press Washington High School Basketball Prep Poll
How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA Class s, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Federal Way (11)
16-0
110
1
2. Gonzaga Prep
12-1
98
2
3. Union
10-2
86
3
4. Kentwood
15-2
63
6
5. Ferris
11-3
56
5
(tie) Curtis
12-2
56
7
7. Davis
11-3
40
4
8. Glacier Peak
13-1
38
8
9. Central Valley
11-3
35
9
10. Bothell
12-3
8
10
Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 5. Lewis and Clark 4. Moses Lake 2. Kennedy 2. Kentridge 2.
Class 3A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Nathan Hale (11)
14-0
110
1
2. Garfield
13-2
98
2
3. Lincoln
14-0
85
T3
4. Rainier Beach
10-3
61
T3
5. Stanwood
14-1
57
7
6. West Seattle
12-4
55
6
7. Shadle Park
11-2
46
5
8. Cleveland
12-4
39
8
9. Shorecrest
13-1
25
T10
10. Seattle Prep
12-3
17
T10
Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 5. Bellevue 3. Kelso 2. Prairie 2.
Class 2A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Anacortes (7)
11-2
102
1
2. Clarkston (1)
11-2
96
T2
3. Foss (3)
11-5
87
4
4. Mark Morris
9-3
77
T2
5. Selah
12-2
71
5
6. River Ridge
12-4
48
6
7. North Kitsap
13-2
38
T8
8. Tumwater
9-4
29
10
9. Lynden
9-4
20
NR
10. Bellingham
11-3
17
7
Others receiving votes: Pullman 12. Prosser 4. Liberty (Renton) 2. Olympic 1. Ephrata 1.
Class 1A boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Zillah (7)
12-0
106
1
2. Freeman (2)
13-1
96
2
3. King's (2)
13-3
94
3
4. Lynden Christian
11-3
71
4
5. Medical Lake
11-3
64
5
6. Mount Baker
11-3
56
6
7. Northwest School
10-1
43
8
8. LaCenter
8-2
32
9
9. Chelan
9-4
25
7
10. Seattle Academy
9-5
4
NR
(tie) Granger
10-5
4
NR
Others receiving votes: Bear Creek School 3. Warden 3. Overlake School 1. River View 1.
Class 2B boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Life Christian Academy (3)
14-1
90
T1
2. Kittitas (4)
11-0
88
T1
3. Napavine (1)
11-0
83
3
4. Brewster
13-1
65
5
5. NW Christian (Colbert) (2)
12-1
61
4
6. Adna
10-3
53
6
7. DeSales
9-2
33
9
8. Toutle Lake
9-3
20
8
9. Ilwaco
12-3
19
7
10. Chief Leschi
12-4
11
NR
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Lacey) 9. St. George's 7. LaConner 4. Manson 2. Colfax 2. Toledo 2. Orcas Island 1.
Class 1B boys
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Lummi (10)
11-1
100
1
2. Sunnyside Christian
10-1
87
2
3. Taholah
11-1
76
3
4. Almira Coulee-Hartline
13-2
59
6
5. Pomeroy
10-1
57
5
6. Yakama Tribal
9-3
53
4
7. Muckleshoot Tribal School
7-2
36
7
8. Neah Bay
9-3
29
9
9. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
13-3
28
8
10. Puget Sound Adventist
9-3
5
NR
(tie) Bickleton
5-2
5
NR
(tie) Wellpinit
11-3
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4. Selkirk 4. Mt. Rainier Lutheran 2.
Class 4A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Central Valley (10)
14-0
100
1
2. Kentlake
16-1
84
2
3. Sunnyside
12-0
81
3
4. Bothell
12-1
73
4
5. Kentridge
16-1
60
5
6. Bellarmine Prep
14-1
51
6
7. Glacier Peak
12-1
36
8
8. Moses Lake
10-3
24
7
9. Auburn Riverside
13-3
21
9
10. Lake Stevens
11-2
11
10
Others receiving votes: Todd Beamer 5. Woodinville 2. Auburn 2.
Class 3A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Blanchet (10)
15-0
100
1
2. Kamiakin
11-2
87
3
3. Mt. Spokane
14-0
69
4T
4. Prairie
9-2
67
4T
5. Lincoln
11-3
48
6
6. Stanwood
12-2
42
2
7. Gig Harbor
10-3
30
10
8. Seattle Prep
11-3
23
7
9. Shorewood
13-1
20
NR
10. Garfield
10-3
17
NR
Others receiving votes: Snohomish 13. Mercer Island 9. Rainier Beach 7. Lynnwood 7. Bellevue 6. West Seattle 3. Bethel 2.
Class 2A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. White River (9)
14-1
99
1
2. Black Hills (1)
11-1
91
2
3. Wapato
12-0
74
4
4. Prosser
11-2
59
5T
5. Lynden
11-3
53
5T
6. W. F. West
9-1
47
3
7. Archbishop Murphy
11-3
44
8
8. Washougal
6-3
25
10
9. North Kitsap
12-3
18
NR
10. East Valley (Spokane)
9-6
11
NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 9. Olympic 7. Renton 7. Eatonville 3. Kingston 2. Cheney 1.
Class 1A girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Lynden Christian (7)
13-1
96
1
2. Cashmere (3)
13-0
93
2
3. Montesano
13-2
68
4
4. Columbia (Burbank)
12-0
63
5
5. Okanogan
13-2
60
3
6. LaCenter
11-0
54
6
7. Granger
14-1
46
7
8. Zillah
10-2
28
8
9. Mount Baker
12-1
26
9
10. Bellevue Christian
11-4
6
10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 4. King's 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Medical Lake 1. Omak 1. Seattle Academy 1.
Class 2B girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Liberty (Spangle) (8)
14-0
88
1
2. Dayton
12-0
81
2T
3. Ilwaco
14-1
68
2T
4. St. George's
11-2
58
4
5. Wahkiakum (1)
13-0
55
6
6. Adna
14-1
51
5
7. Kalama
10-2
35
8
8. Brewster
10-3
17
9
(tie) Davenport
11-2
17
7
10. Raymond
12-2
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Colfax 7. LaConner 4. Life Christian Academy 3. Tonasket 2.
Class 1B girls
School
Record
Points
Last Week
1. Colton (6)
11-2
84
1
2. Republic (2)
15-1
80
2
3. Pomeroy
7-1
67
3T
4. Almira Coulee-Hartline
12-3
63
5T
5. Sunnyside Christian (1)
10-2
46
7
6. Selkirk
13-3
44
3T
7. Clallam Bay
9-3
29
5T
8. Tacoma Baptist
16-0
19
10T
9. Oakesdale
10-3
16
NR
10. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
14-1
15
NR
Others receiving votes: Neah Bay 10. Quilcene 9. Evergreen Lutheran 7. Pateros 4. Entiat 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.
