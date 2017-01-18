High School Basketball

January 18, 2017 5:12 PM

Which Whatcom County basketball team made its debut in the state poll?

By David Rasbach

The Lynden boys basketball team made its first appearance of 2017 in the Associated Press Washington High School Basketball Poll released Wednesday.

The Lions (9-4) debuted at No. 9 in the Class 2A rankings voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors. Bellingham (11-3) was one spot behind in 10th, falling from No. 7, while Anacortes (11-2) remained atop the poll.

The Lynden Christian girls and Lummi boys also remained No. 1 in their respective classifications. The Blackhawks (11-1) were a unanimous top pick in Class 1B, while the Lyncs (13-1) received seven of 10 first-place votes in Class 1B. Cashmere (13-0) received the other three votes, while Mount Baker (12-1) remained at No. 9.

Lynden (11-3) remained at No. 5 in the 2A girls rankings behind top-ranked White River (14-1), while Lynden Christian (11-3) and Mount Baker (11-3) stayed put at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively in the 1A boys poll behind top-ranked Zillah (12-0).

Federal Way (4A), Nathan Hale (3A) and Life Christian Academy (2B) were ranked No. 1 on the boys side, while Central Valley (4A), Blanchet (3A), Spangle Liberty (2B) and Colton (1B) grabbed the top spots on the girls side.

Associated Press Washington High School Basketball Prep Poll

How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA Class s, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Federal Way (11)

16-0

110

1

2. Gonzaga Prep

12-1

98

2

3. Union

10-2

86

3

4. Kentwood

15-2

63

6

5. Ferris

11-3

56

5

(tie) Curtis

12-2

56

7

7. Davis

11-3

40

4

8. Glacier Peak

13-1

38

8

9. Central Valley

11-3

35

9

10. Bothell

12-3

8

10

Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 5. Lewis and Clark 4. Moses Lake 2. Kennedy 2. Kentridge 2.

Class 3A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Nathan Hale (11)

14-0

110

1

2. Garfield

13-2

98

2

3. Lincoln

14-0

85

T3

4. Rainier Beach

10-3

61

T3

5. Stanwood

14-1

57

7

6. West Seattle

12-4

55

6

7. Shadle Park

11-2

46

5

8. Cleveland

12-4

39

8

9. Shorecrest

13-1

25

T10

10. Seattle Prep

12-3

17

T10

Others receiving votes: Kamiakin 5. Bellevue 3. Kelso 2. Prairie 2.

Class 2A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Anacortes (7)

11-2

102

1

2. Clarkston (1)

11-2

96

T2

3. Foss (3)

11-5

87

4

4. Mark Morris

9-3

77

T2

5. Selah

12-2

71

5

6. River Ridge

12-4

48

6

7. North Kitsap

13-2

38

T8

8. Tumwater

9-4

29

10

9. Lynden

9-4

20

NR

10. Bellingham

11-3

17

7

Others receiving votes: Pullman 12. Prosser 4. Liberty (Renton) 2. Olympic 1. Ephrata 1.

Class 1A boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Zillah (7)

12-0

106

1

2. Freeman (2)

13-1

96

2

3. King's (2)

13-3

94

3

4. Lynden Christian

11-3

71

4

5. Medical Lake

11-3

64

5

6. Mount Baker

11-3

56

6

7. Northwest School

10-1

43

8

8. LaCenter

8-2

32

9

9. Chelan

9-4

25

7

10. Seattle Academy

9-5

4

NR

(tie) Granger

10-5

4

NR

Others receiving votes: Bear Creek School 3. Warden 3. Overlake School 1. River View 1.

Class 2B boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Life Christian Academy (3)

14-1

90

T1

2. Kittitas (4)

11-0

88

T1

3. Napavine (1)

11-0

83

3

4. Brewster

13-1

65

5

5. NW Christian (Colbert) (2)

12-1

61

4

6. Adna

10-3

53

6

7. DeSales

9-2

33

9

8. Toutle Lake

9-3

20

8

9. Ilwaco

12-3

19

7

10. Chief Leschi

12-4

11

NR

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Lacey) 9. St. George's 7. LaConner 4. Manson 2. Colfax 2. Toledo 2. Orcas Island 1.

Class 1B boys

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Lummi (10)

11-1

100

1

2. Sunnyside Christian

10-1

87

2

3. Taholah

11-1

76

3

4. Almira Coulee-Hartline

13-2

59

6

5. Pomeroy

10-1

57

5

6. Yakama Tribal

9-3

53

4

7. Muckleshoot Tribal School

7-2

36

7

8. Neah Bay

9-3

29

9

9. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)

13-3

28

8

10. Puget Sound Adventist

9-3

5

NR

(tie) Bickleton

5-2

5

NR

(tie) Wellpinit

11-3

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4. Selkirk 4. Mt. Rainier Lutheran 2.

Class 4A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Central Valley (10)

14-0

100

1

2. Kentlake

16-1

84

2

3. Sunnyside

12-0

81

3

4. Bothell

12-1

73

4

5. Kentridge

16-1

60

5

6. Bellarmine Prep

14-1

51

6

7. Glacier Peak

12-1

36

8

8. Moses Lake

10-3

24

7

9. Auburn Riverside

13-3

21

9

10. Lake Stevens

11-2

11

10

Others receiving votes: Todd Beamer 5. Woodinville 2. Auburn 2.

Class 3A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Blanchet (10)

15-0

100

1

2. Kamiakin

11-2

87

3

3. Mt. Spokane

14-0

69

4T

4. Prairie

9-2

67

4T

5. Lincoln

11-3

48

6

6. Stanwood

12-2

42

2

7. Gig Harbor

10-3

30

10

8. Seattle Prep

11-3

23

7

9. Shorewood

13-1

20

NR

10. Garfield

10-3

17

NR

Others receiving votes: Snohomish 13. Mercer Island 9. Rainier Beach 7. Lynnwood 7. Bellevue 6. West Seattle 3. Bethel 2.

Class 2A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. White River (9)

14-1

99

1

2. Black Hills (1)

11-1

91

2

3. Wapato

12-0

74

4

4. Prosser

11-2

59

5T

5. Lynden

11-3

53

5T

6. W. F. West

9-1

47

3

7. Archbishop Murphy

11-3

44

8

8. Washougal

6-3

25

10

9. North Kitsap

12-3

18

NR

10. East Valley (Spokane)

9-6

11

NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington-Edison 9. Olympic 7. Renton 7. Eatonville 3. Kingston 2. Cheney 1.

Class 1A girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Lynden Christian (7)

13-1

96

1

2. Cashmere (3)

13-0

93

2

3. Montesano

13-2

68

4

4. Columbia (Burbank)

12-0

63

5

5. Okanogan

13-2

60

3

6. LaCenter

11-0

54

6

7. Granger

14-1

46

7

8. Zillah

10-2

28

8

9. Mount Baker

12-1

26

9

10. Bellevue Christian

11-4

6

10

Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 4. King's 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Medical Lake 1. Omak 1. Seattle Academy 1.

Class 2B girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Liberty (Spangle) (8)

14-0

88

1

2. Dayton

12-0

81

2T

3. Ilwaco

14-1

68

2T

4. St. George's

11-2

58

4

5. Wahkiakum (1)

13-0

55

6

6. Adna

14-1

51

5

7. Kalama

10-2

35

8

8. Brewster

10-3

17

9

(tie) Davenport

11-2

17

7

10. Raymond

12-2

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Colfax 7. LaConner 4. Life Christian Academy 3. Tonasket 2.

Class 1B girls

School

Record

Points

Last Week

1. Colton (6)

11-2

84

1

2. Republic (2)

15-1

80

2

3. Pomeroy

7-1

67

3T

4. Almira Coulee-Hartline

12-3

63

5T

5. Sunnyside Christian (1)

10-2

46

7

6. Selkirk

13-3

44

3T

7. Clallam Bay

9-3

29

5T

8. Tacoma Baptist

16-0

19

10T

9. Oakesdale

10-3

16

NR

10. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)

14-1

15

NR

Others receiving votes: Neah Bay 10. Quilcene 9. Evergreen Lutheran 7. Pateros 4. Entiat 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.

High School Basketball

