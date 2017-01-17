Shooting woes bite Sehome girls in loss to Lynden Christian

Host Sehome shot just 9 of 40 from the field in a 49-26 Northwest Conference loss to Lynden Christian on Tuesday.
The Lyncs shot 45 percent from the field but were held to fewer than 50 points for just the fifth time this season. Sehome coach Kim Kirk said it could have been a different game if the Mariners’ shots would have fallen.
“LC is a great team so I couldn’t be more pleased with us holding them to 49 points,” Kirk said.
Avery Dykstra led Lynden Christian with 12 points. Sehome’s Alex Payne had a team-high nine points.
Tulalip Heritage 53, Lummi 42 – Visiting Lummi outscored Tulalip Heritage 30-13 in the second half, but the Blackhawks couldn’t fully recover from a slow start. Ashtin McElderry led Lummi with 17 points.
Lynden 74, Sedro-Woolley 46 – Lynden put together long stretches of quality basketball to earn a Northwest Conference road win. Elisa Kooiman led the Lions with 16 points. Coach Rob Adams said his team is starting to focus on the process and things are starting to click.
Meridian 74, Lakewood 52 – Ellesse FitzGerald led all scorers with 21 points as the visiting Trojans earned a Northwest Conference win. The second quarter proved the difference, when Meridian outscored Lakewood 15-6 thanks to four baskets by FitzGerald and three by Taran Tutterrow.
Burlington-Edison 51, Ferndale 39 – The Tigers made eight 3-pointers to help seal a Northwest Conference win against host Ferndale. The score was tied 20-20 at halftime, but Burlington outscored the Golden Eagles by seven in the third quarter. Brandy Smith and Allyson Ray each had three 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
12-1
7-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
13-1
7-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-4
3-1
Lynden (2A)
10-3
4-2
Meridian (1A)
9-4
4-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
8-6
4-3
Anacortes (2A)
5-7
3-3
Ferndale (3A)
5-6
3-3
Sehome (2A)
8-6
3-4
Squalicum (2A)
7-7
3-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-7
2-4
Lakewood (2A)
5-8
1-5
Blaine (2A)
5-7
0-5
Bellingham (2A)
1-13
0-7
Tulalip Heritage 53, Lummi 42
Lummi
5
7
15
15
—
42
Tulalip Heritage
17
21
6
9
—
53
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 1, Rian Rosilo 6, Ashtin McElderry 17, Raeschelle Washington 5, Dezirae Toby 8, LeAnne Humphreys 0, Shelby Jacobs 6. Total: 42.
Tulalip Heritage: Myrna Redleaf 10, Aliya Jones 19, Keryn Parks 12, Georgie Randall 2, Deandra Grant 10. Total: 53.
Lynden 74, Sedro-Woolley 46
Sedro-Woolley
9
15
14
8
—
46
Lynden
20
14
24
16
—
74
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 10, Maren Mihelich 5, Kristina Norris 2, Taylor Torgeson 7, Samantha Cox 18, Taylor Manning 2, Allison Nichols 2. Total: 46.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 2, Lauren Zwiers 5, Blakely Doerge 3, Jasmyne Neria 13, Mariah Gonzalez 9, Faith Dutt 8, Sierra Smith 3, Keylie Hershey 7, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 16, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 6. Total: 74.
Meridian 74, Lakewood 52
Meridian
13
15
22
24
—
74
Lakewood
14
6
19
13
—
52
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 5, Kyrin Baklund 19, Taran Tutterrow 10, Ellesse FitzGerald 21, Natalie Swanson 2, Tanis Harrison 0, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 13, Jolee Sipma 4, Lindsey Moore 0. Total: 74.
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 11, Natalie Neer 16, Emily Senyitko 11, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 2, Jenna Langdon 6, Kimmy Epperson 5. Total: 52.
Burlington-Edison 51, Ferndale 39
Burlington-Edison
—
51
Ferndale
—
39
Burlington-Edison: Brandy Smith 14, Katie King 0, Afton Field 0, Allyson Ray 12, Shannon Husband 3, Hali Rainaud 0, Annaleis Reyes 6, Rylee Gundersen 10, Jazzlynn Woods 0, Delaney Watson 6. Total: 51.
Ferndale: Skylar Robison 0, Kylie Honrud 0, Gabby Edison 4, Rylee Weg 12, Nicole Guessford 2, Darrien Camarillo 11, Payton Humbert 3, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 7, Washington 0. Total: 39.
Lynden Christian 49, Sehome 26
Lynden Christian
8
15
13
13
—
49
Sehome
3
7
5
9
—
26
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 5, Isabela Hernandez 6, Josie Bocci 0, Macki VanderVeen 0, Riley Dykstra 10, Sam VanLoo 9, Avery Dykstra 12, Shyann Brandsma 3, Liv Mellema 0, Emmalee Bailey 3, Grace Sterk 1. Total: 49.
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 4, Madison MacPhee 3, Alex Payne 9, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 0, Madison Ulrich 2, Emma Clark 3, Sarah Eisess 2, Carissa McDowell 3. Total: 26.
