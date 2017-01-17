Meridian holds off feisty Lakewood in boys basketball

Host Meridian had its hands full against a young, scrappy Lakewood team but used clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to earn a 68-56 Northwest Conference win Tuesday.
The Trojans made 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, when they outscored Lakewood 14-12. Meridian coach Shane Stacy said he was impressed with Lakewood’s resilience.
“Lakewood is going to be good,” Stacy said. “They attacked us hard. They rebounded us hard. They are going to give people some problems, if not this year then next year.”
Camden Burgess led Meridian with 22 points.
Lummi 74, Tulalip Heritage 36 – Trazil Lane had 23 points to lead the visiting Blackhawks to a win. Lummi led 24-3 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Lummi also beat Tulalip Heritage 65-31 on Dec. 28.
Lynden 70, Sedro-Woolley 54 – Christian Zamora had 25 points and Andrew Kivlighn 23 to help the visiting Lions to a Northwest Conference win. Lynden coach Brian Roper said it’s always good to get a road win in the Northwest Conference, and he praised his players for having a lot of energy and “hitting the glass hard.”
Ferndale 62, Burlington-Edison 54 – Sequoyah Julius had 29 points in the visiting Golden Eagles’ Northwest Conference victory. Julius made 6 of 7 3-point attempts and shot 10 for 12 overall. Ferndale sank 16 of 18 free throws.
Anacortes 71, Blaine 27 – The visiting Seahawks steamrolled the Borderites in a Northwest Conference game. Anacortes led 42-12 at halftime. Jesse Keltner led the Seahawks with 19 points. Anthony Ball had 10 points for Blaine.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
10-2
6-0
Squalicum (2A)
12-2
6-1
Lynden (2A)
8-4
5-1
Bellingham (2A)
11-3
5-2
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-3
4-2
Mount Baker (1A)
11-3
4-3
Sehome (2A)
7-6
3-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-8
2-4
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-6
2-4
Lakewood (2A)
3-9
2-5
Blaine (2A)
5-8
2-5
Meridian (1A)
6-8
2-5
Ferndale (3A)
3-7
1-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-9
1-6
Lummi 74, Tulalip Heritage 36
Lummi
24
18
24
8
—
74
Tulalip Heritage
3
9
7
17
—
36
Lummi: Free Borsey 6, Caleb Revey 12, Raven Borsey 7, Noah Toby 3, Trazil Lane 23, Keegan Jojola 13, Mike Washington 8, Shawn Diggs 2. Total: 74.
Tulalip Heritage: Nashone Whitebear 16, Josh Miranda 9, Samuel Fryberg 1, Josh Iukes 6, Rodney Barber 2, Chris Wyatt 2. Total: 36.
Lynden 70, Sedro-Woolley 54
Lynden
00
00
00
00
—
70
Sedro-Woolley
00
00
00
00
—
54
Lynden: Blake Silves 2, Jared House 0, Clayton Whitman 10, James Marsh 2, Connor Shine 2, Kobe Elsner 4, Trey Labounty 0, Carson Bode 0, Andrew Kivlighn 23, Christian Zamora 25, Trevin Hope 2. Total: 70.
Sedro-Woolley: George Janicki 0, Cade Isakson 7, Si DeJong 0, Alan Fitzpatrick 12, Isaac Howell 0, Davis Mihelich 16, Gage McClarty 3, Isaiah Guerero 7, Weston Abbott 5, Bryson Bartlett 2, Jake Thompson 2. Total: 54.
Ferndale 62, Burlington-Edison 54
Ferndale
17
11
14
18
—
62
Burlington-Edison
12
11
13
18
—
54
Ferndale: Sequoyah Julius 29, James Hinson 6, AJ Rankin 4, Reid Benson 12, Carson Genger 12. Total: 62.
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen , Josh Altenhofen 2, Tyce Konkle 9, Caleb Sheldon 13, Jake Zamora 10, Michael Larson 5, Brian McGovern 4, Julian Houston 2, Mitchell Wesen 6. Total: 54
Meridian 68, Lakewood 56
Lakewood
12
17
15
12
—
56
Meridian
19
25
10
14
—
68
Lakewood: Jackson Schultz 1, CJ McClellan 5, Alex Jensen 19, Kaleb Duitsman 4, Justin Gustafson 7, Alex Coleman 6, Jonathan Cox 14. Total: 56.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 14, Simran Parmar 14, Tyler Linderman 3, Camden Burgess 22, Josh Plagerman 2, Warren Utschinski 2, TJ Dykstra 8, Zac Kinney 3. Total: 68.
Anacortes 71, Blaine 27
Anacortes
20
22
16
13
—
71
Blaine
7
5
10
5
—
27
Anacortes: Eli Moore 3, Tyler Blouin 4, Cort Senff 3, Connor Rodriguez 6, Jesse Keltner 19, Trystan Lowry 2, Evan Rodriguez 5, Gallagher 5, Zerick Shores 8, Jacob South 16. Total: 71.
Blaine: Colby Knutzen 3, Benjamin Adams 0, Haden Anthony 3, Anthony Ball 10, Jalen Kortlever 5, Michael Baldwin 2, Tucker Jensen 4. Total: 27.
