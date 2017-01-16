High School Basketball

January 16, 2017 10:29 PM

Nooksack Valley boys basketball upsets Bellingham

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

The host Nooksack Valley boys earned their first Northwest Conference win this season, upsetting Bellingham 44-40 on Monday.

The Pioneers (5-9, 1-6) came out with energy coach Rich Skillman hadn’t seen from some of his players, simply because they hadn’t played much in the past.

“The guys brought energy tonight, especially on the defensive side,” Skillman said. “Ryan (Veening) and Ty (Rawls) were great, and Jordan (Veening) had his best defensive game of the year.”

Koert Weidkamp led Nooksack Valley with 10 points. Jonny Larson had a game-high 16 points for the Red Raiders (11-3, 5-2).

Lynden 52, Lummi 47 – Christian Zamora had 20 points to help the Lions beat the Blackhawks in a nonleague matchup. Trazil Lane had a game-high 24 points for Lummi, which was outscored 10-4 in the third quarter.

Squalicum 80, Mount Baker 64 – Damek Mitchell had 37 points and eight assists to lead the visiting Storm to a Northwest Conference win over the Mountaineers. TJ Bass broke Mount Baker’s career rebounding record of 630 set last season by Timothy Soares.

Girls

Nooksack Valley 49, Bellingham 34 – After the Red Raiders took an 18-13 lead after the first quarter, the visiting Pioneers took control behind Rachel Sande’s 15 points and 17 rebounds. Nooksack Valley finished with 50 rebounds, 25 on the offensive end.

Mount Baker 55, Squalicum 47 – The Mountaineers’ McKenzie Yost responded whenever the host Storm tried to make a run in the Northwest Conference game. Yost had 10 of her team-high 17 points in the third quarter.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

10-2

6-0

Lynden (2A)

8-4

5-1

Bellingham (2A)

11-3

5-2

Squalicum (2A)

12-2

6-1

Lynden Christian (1A)

10-3

4-2

Mount Baker (1A)

11-3

4-3

Sehome (2A)

7-6

3-3

Lakewood (2A)

3-8

2-4

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-8

2-4

Burlington-Edison (2A)

5-6

2-4

Blaine (2A)

5-7

2-4

Ferndale (3A)

3-7

1-5

Meridian (1A)

5-8

1-5

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-9

1-6

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Mount Baker (1A)

12-1

7-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

12-1

6-0

Lynden (2A)

10-3

4-2

Meridian (1A)

9-4

4-2

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-4

3-1

Anacortes (2A)

5-7

3-3

Nooksack Valley (1A)

8-6

4-3

Sehome (2A)

8-5

3-3

Squalicum (2A)

7-7

3-4

Ferndale (3A)

5-6

3-3

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

6-7

2-4

Lakewood (2A)

5-8

1-5

Blaine (2A)

5-6

0-5

Bellingham (2A)

1-13

0-76

Boys

Lynden 52, Lummi 47

Lynden

15

12

10

15

52

Lummi

16

11

4

16

47

Lynden: Clayton Whitman 5, James Marsh 8, Kobe Elsner 2, Trey Labounty 2, Andrew Kivlighn 15, Christian Zamora 20. Total: 52.

Lummi: Free Borsey 4, Caleb Revey 5, Raven Borsey 2, Trazil Lane 24, Keegan Jojola 8, Mike Washington 4. Total: 47.

Squalicum 80, Mount Baker 64

Squalicum

10

28

25

18

80

Mount Baker

13

12

20

24

64

Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 2, Jacob Hardy 1, Ben Peterson 10, Eric Monahan 0, Jack Wendling 2, Damek Mitchell 37, Dedrick Mitchell 0, Devante’ Powell 15, Kendall Engelhart 7, Jacob Johnson 6. Total: 80.

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 15, Keenan Gray 9, Jed Schleimer 13, Kaleb Bass 6, Parker Malone 1, Dionisio Romero 0, Carson Engholm 3, Thomas Barbo 2, TJ Bass 16, Grant Balvanz 0. Total: 64.

Nooksack Valley 44, Bellingham 40

Bellingham

9

15

7

9

40

Nooksack Valley

8

11

8

17

44

Bellingham: Jonny Larson 16, Rits Voeut 6, Kobey Georgen 9, Drew McFall 2, Iyan Manju 0, Spencer Lee 5, Caden Mee 0, Trevor Jones 2, Joe Worley 0. Total: 40.

Nooksack Valley: David Flores 0, Ty Rawls 9, Ryan Veening 6, Casey Bauman 6, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 10, Jordan Veening 2, Kyle Veldman 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 2. Total: 44.

Girls

Nooksack Valley 49, Bellingham 34

Nooksack Valley

13

8

17

11

49

Bellingham

18

4

6

6

34

Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 5, Darleen Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 15, Brooke DeBeeld 2, Karley Stremler 2, Jenna Tenkley 4, Kayleasha Davis 2, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 3, Katrina Gimmaka 16. Total: 49.

Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 7, Jacquie Estrada 5, Susie Bennett 2, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 0, Dita Dalthorp 5, Autumn Jacobsen 15. Total: 34.

Mount Baker 55, Squalicum 47

Mount Baker

14

9

19

13

55

Squalicum

9

8

17

13

47

Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 2, Stephanie Soares 12, Danielle Tyler 10, Jessica Soares 2, Kylind Powell 8, Jordan LaTorre 4, McKenzie Yost 17. Total: 55.

Squalicum: Shefka Williams 2, Mady Blackwell 0, Des’ree Henry 9, Mariana Madera 0, Hope Jorgensen 0, Josie Andert 20, Chalae Wolters 10, Carmi Fenner 6. Total: 47.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: All-Whatcom County Boys' Basketball Player of the Year Sterling Somers

View more video

Sports Videos