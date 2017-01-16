Nooksack Valley boys basketball upsets Bellingham

The host Nooksack Valley boys earned their first Northwest Conference win this season, upsetting Bellingham 44-40 on Monday.
The Pioneers (5-9, 1-6) came out with energy coach Rich Skillman hadn’t seen from some of his players, simply because they hadn’t played much in the past.
“The guys brought energy tonight, especially on the defensive side,” Skillman said. “Ryan (Veening) and Ty (Rawls) were great, and Jordan (Veening) had his best defensive game of the year.”
Koert Weidkamp led Nooksack Valley with 10 points. Jonny Larson had a game-high 16 points for the Red Raiders (11-3, 5-2).
Lynden 52, Lummi 47 – Christian Zamora had 20 points to help the Lions beat the Blackhawks in a nonleague matchup. Trazil Lane had a game-high 24 points for Lummi, which was outscored 10-4 in the third quarter.
Squalicum 80, Mount Baker 64 – Damek Mitchell had 37 points and eight assists to lead the visiting Storm to a Northwest Conference win over the Mountaineers. TJ Bass broke Mount Baker’s career rebounding record of 630 set last season by Timothy Soares.
Girls
Nooksack Valley 49, Bellingham 34 – After the Red Raiders took an 18-13 lead after the first quarter, the visiting Pioneers took control behind Rachel Sande’s 15 points and 17 rebounds. Nooksack Valley finished with 50 rebounds, 25 on the offensive end.
Mount Baker 55, Squalicum 47 – The Mountaineers’ McKenzie Yost responded whenever the host Storm tried to make a run in the Northwest Conference game. Yost had 10 of her team-high 17 points in the third quarter.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
10-2
6-0
Lynden (2A)
8-4
5-1
Bellingham (2A)
11-3
5-2
Squalicum (2A)
12-2
6-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-3
4-2
Mount Baker (1A)
11-3
4-3
Sehome (2A)
7-6
3-3
Lakewood (2A)
3-8
2-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-8
2-4
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-6
2-4
Blaine (2A)
5-7
2-4
Ferndale (3A)
3-7
1-5
Meridian (1A)
5-8
1-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-9
1-6
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
12-1
7-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-1
6-0
Lynden (2A)
10-3
4-2
Meridian (1A)
9-4
4-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-4
3-1
Anacortes (2A)
5-7
3-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
8-6
4-3
Sehome (2A)
8-5
3-3
Squalicum (2A)
7-7
3-4
Ferndale (3A)
5-6
3-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-7
2-4
Lakewood (2A)
5-8
1-5
Blaine (2A)
5-6
0-5
Bellingham (2A)
1-13
0-76
Boys
Lynden 52, Lummi 47
Lynden
15
12
10
15
—
52
Lummi
16
11
4
16
—
47
Lynden: Clayton Whitman 5, James Marsh 8, Kobe Elsner 2, Trey Labounty 2, Andrew Kivlighn 15, Christian Zamora 20. Total: 52.
Lummi: Free Borsey 4, Caleb Revey 5, Raven Borsey 2, Trazil Lane 24, Keegan Jojola 8, Mike Washington 4. Total: 47.
Squalicum 80, Mount Baker 64
Squalicum
10
28
25
18
—
80
Mount Baker
13
12
20
24
—
64
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 2, Jacob Hardy 1, Ben Peterson 10, Eric Monahan 0, Jack Wendling 2, Damek Mitchell 37, Dedrick Mitchell 0, Devante’ Powell 15, Kendall Engelhart 7, Jacob Johnson 6. Total: 80.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 15, Keenan Gray 9, Jed Schleimer 13, Kaleb Bass 6, Parker Malone 1, Dionisio Romero 0, Carson Engholm 3, Thomas Barbo 2, TJ Bass 16, Grant Balvanz 0. Total: 64.
Nooksack Valley 44, Bellingham 40
Bellingham
9
15
7
9
—
40
Nooksack Valley
8
11
8
17
—
44
Bellingham: Jonny Larson 16, Rits Voeut 6, Kobey Georgen 9, Drew McFall 2, Iyan Manju 0, Spencer Lee 5, Caden Mee 0, Trevor Jones 2, Joe Worley 0. Total: 40.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 0, Ty Rawls 9, Ryan Veening 6, Casey Bauman 6, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 10, Jordan Veening 2, Kyle Veldman 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 2. Total: 44.
Girls
Nooksack Valley 49, Bellingham 34
Nooksack Valley
13
8
17
11
—
49
Bellingham
18
4
6
6
—
34
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 5, Darleen Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 15, Brooke DeBeeld 2, Karley Stremler 2, Jenna Tenkley 4, Kayleasha Davis 2, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 3, Katrina Gimmaka 16. Total: 49.
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 7, Jacquie Estrada 5, Susie Bennett 2, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 0, Dita Dalthorp 5, Autumn Jacobsen 15. Total: 34.
Mount Baker 55, Squalicum 47
Mount Baker
14
9
19
13
—
55
Squalicum
9
8
17
13
—
47
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 2, Stephanie Soares 12, Danielle Tyler 10, Jessica Soares 2, Kylind Powell 8, Jordan LaTorre 4, McKenzie Yost 17. Total: 55.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 2, Mady Blackwell 0, Des’ree Henry 9, Mariana Madera 0, Hope Jorgensen 0, Josie Andert 20, Chalae Wolters 10, Carmi Fenner 6. Total: 47.
