Meridian boys earn first NWC basketball win over Blaine

Meridian won its first Northwest Conference boys basketball game of the season Friday as the visiting Trojans beat Blaine 82-51.
Meridian came out on fire in the first half and led 47-26 at halftime. Camden Burgess led all scorers with 21 points and Simran Parmar followed with 19.
“We came out with a lot of energy and played hard,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. “We had been playing great competition and always felt good, so we just channeled that effort and stayed positive.”
Stacy said his team doesn’t worry much about its record in a tough Northwest Conference. The Trojans’ last two games have been at least 35-point losses – 67-31 to Lynden on Jan. 6 and 75-40 to Anacortes on Tuesday.
“At the end of the day, if you can go home and look yourself in the mirror and say you did your best, that’s most important,” Stacy said.
Meridian (5-8, 1-5) will host Lakewood (3-8, 2-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Anacortes 54, Lynden Christian 53 (OT) – Anacortes and visiting Lynden Christian went to overtime before the Seahawks beat the Lyncs to remain undefeated in Northwest Conference play. Jesse Keltner had 15 points to lead Anacortes.
Lynden Christian’s Cole Bajema scored a game-high 16 points, and Cristian Colwell scored 14 points.
Lakewood 58, Nooksack Valley 47 – The visiting Pioneers lost a Northwest Conference game to the host Cougars. Nooksack Valley is the only team without a league win this season.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
10-2
6-0
Bellingham (2A)
11-2
5-1
Lynden (2A)
7-4
5-1
Squalicum (2A)
11-2
5-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-3
4-2
Mount Baker (1A)
11-2
4-2
Sehome (2A)
7-6
3-3
Blaine (2A)
5-7
2-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-8
2-4
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-6
2-4
Lakewood (2A)
3-8
2-4
Ferndale (3A)
3-7
1-5
Meridian (1A)
5-8
1-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-9
0-6
Anacortes 54, Lynden Christian 53 (OT)
Lynden Christian
11
10
17
11
4
—
53
Anacortes
16
6
13
14
5
—
54
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 1, Cole Bajema 16, Andrew DeVries 8, Cristian Colwell 14, Grant Rubbert 7, George DeJong 7, Joshua Westra 0. Total: 53.
Anacortes: Eli Moore 4, Derek Vance 5, Tyler Blouin 12, Connor Rodriguez 0, Jesse Keltner 15, Trystan Lowry 3, Evan Rodriguez 9, Jacob South 6. Total: 54.
Meridian 82, Blaine 51
Meridian
19
28
20
15
—
82
Blaine
11
15
13
12
—
51
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 7, Simran Parmar 19, Tyler Linderman 5, Trevor Pagnossin 2, Camden Burgess 21, Josh Plagerman 6, TJ Dykstra 6, Cole Roberts 7, Adam Kruzich 2, Zac Kinney 7. Total: 82.
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 20, Haden Anthony 2, Anthony Ball 13, Michael Baldwin 1, Adam Vega 6, Colby Knutzen 9. Total: 51.
Lakewood 58, Nooksack Valley 47
Nooksack Valley
00
00
00
00
—
47
Lakewood
00
00
00
00
—
58
Nooksack Valley: Total: 47.
Lakewood: Total: 58.
Comments